Souva, Thornberry, and Emery Talk SHS City Wrestling Title

channel1450.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe caught up with three Springfield High Wrestling upperclassmen on...

www.channel1450.com

Great Bend Tribune

Four Panthers win wrestling titles

WICHITA – Great Bend Panthers Kaden Spragis (120), Wyatt Weber (138), Jace Schartz (145) and Vaiden Wenrich (160) earned gold medals at the Miller Wrestling Invitational. In championship matches, Spragis defeated Campus’ Dylan Sheler, 12-4; Weber pinned Olathe Northwest’s Noah Conover (2:17); Schartz pinned Seaman’s Colin Best (1:28) and Wenrich beat Olathe Northwest’s Max Keller 5-2.
Newsbug.info

Cole Solomey, Swallow win titles at NCC wrestling meet

LOWELL — Kankakee Valley’s Cole Solomey and Caleb Swallow picked up titles at the Saturday, Jan. 15 Northwest Crossroads Conference wrestling meet at Lowell. Solomey remained unbeaten at 138 pounds. A junior, he was a state qualifier last season. Swallow won the 160-pound title, going 3-0 on the day.
CUBuffs.com

LeRoy Not Afraid To Talk Title In First Season

BOULDER, Colo.–In his first season at the helm of the program, some may expect Andy LeRoy to potentially pump the brakes a bit as he gets the footing of his program and can see exactly what he has to work with in his first season. But to anybody that knows LeRoy, they know that's not how he operates.
The Daily Ardmoreite

Ardmore boys basketball falls short at home to Eisenhower

It’s never easy to lose, especially when it’s a close setback at home. The Ardmore High School boys basketball team experienced that misfortunate Tuesday night in a 56-54 loss to Eisenhower. “It’s a make or miss game,” said Tigers head coach Kyle Jessie. “You can draw up a perfect play and it doesn’t...
ARDMORE, OK
Gilroy Dispatch

Gilroy High wrestling juggernaut aims for coveted state title

When it was time to move the rolled-up wrestling mats, Cody Merrill decided he could do a solo job. So he hoisted one up—picture someone in the Scottish Highland Games doing the caber toss—and carried it a few yards before the mat was eventually stored away. Merrill needed some extra heavy lifting after dominating his 195-pound match in the Mustangs’ home dual-meet opener against Salinas High on Jan. 12.
channel1450.com

The Orthopedic Center of Illinois Big Nasty: January 17

The defense shined at a lot of basketball games last week and that comes through clear in Big Nasty this week with a lot of great blocks from County hoops to games all over central Illinois. The Orthopedic Center of Illinois Big Nasty Information – *Those appearing in the Big...
ILLINOIS STATE
veronapress.com

Wrestling: Adam Murphy, Jay Hanson bring home titles for Verona

The Verona wrestling team had two champions crowned at the Chippewa Falls Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 15, in Chippewa Falls. Both seniors Adam Murphy at 220 pounds and Jay Hanson at heavyweight captured titles. Verona had six grapplers finish in the top three and took second place as a team with 152.5 points behind champion Tomah (223) in the 11-team tournament.
VERONA, WI
channel1450.com

Maroa Tops Williamsville In First Home Game In 32 Days

The Maroa-Forsyth Trojans had to wait 32 days to host a home game. They were successful in defending their home court when they defeated Williamsville 65-45 on Tuesday. Kaiden Maurer finished with 23 points for the Trojans while Jake Seman led the Bullets with 11.
WILLIAMSVILLE, IL
Dodge City Daily Globe

Dodge City Wrestling Academy Results

This past weekend, Dodge City Wrestling Academy had four athletes take on the Miles Wrestling Production Mortal Combat tournament in Salina, Kansas. Ethan Lopez and Declan Keller both placed 3rd in this tournament. Dodge City Wrestling Academy headed to the Tom Faust Memorial in Derby, Kansas this weekend. Wrestling both Saturday and Sunday. Saturday is reserved for the Open and all Girl’s divisions. Sunday is Novice only. Results for the tournament will come later this week.
DODGE CITY, KS
essexnewsdaily.com

Irvington HS wrestling team wins Rumble in the Pines title

IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School wrestling team, under head coach Kyle Steele, captured the 2022 Rumble in the Pines tournament championship at Lakewood High School on Sunday, Jan. 16. The Blue Knights, who refer to themselves as “Pin City.” were led by gold medalists Jayson Turner, Justin...
IRVINGTON, NJ
channel1450.com

Broeker Breaks Down Decision To Return To Ole Miss For Senior Season

Nick Broeker announced he will return to Ole Miss for his senior season to play for the Rebels on Monday. We spoke with the SHG graduate and current left tackle for Lane Kiffin to discuss his decision. Special thanks to Noah Newman of WJTV in Jackson, Mississippi for video used.
JACKSON, MS

