Souva, Thornberry, and Emery Talk SHS City Wrestling Title

Senior wrestlers Darren Nhieu and Jack Hecht each won individual titles in helping Mountain View finish fourth in Saturday's Jim Root Invitational at Prospect High. Nhieu, who went 5-0 at 126 pounds, and Hecht, who finished 3-0 at 160 pounds, combined to score 58 of the Spartans' 113 1/2 points.
WICHITA – Great Bend Panthers Kaden Spragis (120), Wyatt Weber (138), Jace Schartz (145) and Vaiden Wenrich (160) earned gold medals at the Miller Wrestling Invitational. In championship matches, Spragis defeated Campus’ Dylan Sheler, 12-4; Weber pinned Olathe Northwest’s Noah Conover (2:17); Schartz pinned Seaman’s Colin Best (1:28) and Wenrich beat Olathe Northwest’s Max Keller 5-2.
LOWELL — Kankakee Valley’s Cole Solomey and Caleb Swallow picked up titles at the Saturday, Jan. 15 Northwest Crossroads Conference wrestling meet at Lowell. Solomey remained unbeaten at 138 pounds. A junior, he was a state qualifier last season. Swallow won the 160-pound title, going 3-0 on the day.
BOULDER, Colo.–In his first season at the helm of the program, some may expect Andy LeRoy to potentially pump the brakes a bit as he gets the footing of his program and can see exactly what he has to work with in his first season. But to anybody that knows LeRoy, they know that's not how he operates.
It’s never easy to lose, especially when it’s a close setback at home. The Ardmore High School boys basketball team experienced that misfortunate Tuesday night in a 56-54 loss to Eisenhower.
"It's a make or miss game," said Tigers head coach Kyle Jessie.
When it was time to move the rolled-up wrestling mats, Cody Merrill decided he could do a solo job. So he hoisted one up—picture someone in the Scottish Highland Games doing the caber toss—and carried it a few yards before the mat was eventually stored away. Merrill needed some extra heavy lifting after dominating his 195-pound match in the Mustangs’ home dual-meet opener against Salinas High on Jan. 12.
The defense shined at a lot of basketball games last week and that comes through clear in Big Nasty this week with a lot of great blocks from County hoops to games all over central Illinois. The Orthopedic Center of Illinois Big Nasty Information – *Those appearing in the Big...
The Verona wrestling team had two champions crowned at the Chippewa Falls Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 15, in Chippewa Falls. Both seniors Adam Murphy at 220 pounds and Jay Hanson at heavyweight captured titles. Verona had six grapplers finish in the top three and took second place as a team with 152.5 points behind champion Tomah (223) in the 11-team tournament.
WAYLAND — The third-ranked (Class 2A) Notre Dame-West Burlington wrestling team keeps rolling along. The Nikes added another tournament championship on Tuesday, winning the snow-delayed Warrior Invitational at WACO High School and crowning five champions in the process. The Nikes won the team title with 189 points. Mid-Prairie was...
The Maroa-Forsyth Trojans had to wait 32 days to host a home game. They were successful in defending their home court when they defeated Williamsville 65-45 on Tuesday. Kaiden Maurer finished with 23 points for the Trojans while Jake Seman led the Bullets with 11.
This past weekend, Dodge City Wrestling Academy had four athletes take on the Miles Wrestling Production Mortal Combat tournament in Salina, Kansas. Ethan Lopez and Declan Keller both placed 3rd in this tournament. Dodge City Wrestling Academy headed to the Tom Faust Memorial in Derby, Kansas this weekend. Wrestling both Saturday and Sunday. Saturday is reserved for the Open and all Girl’s divisions. Sunday is Novice only. Results for the tournament will come later this week.
Glenwood hung around with the three ball, but Rochester was able to pick up the home win 50-38 in CS8 action on Tuesday evening, led by Ellie Gegen in scoring. Makenna Yeager led the Titans with 17 points.
Burlington High School senior heavyweight Julius Harris went 3-0 to win the championship Saturday at the Bettendorf Midwest Shootout wrestling tournament. Bettendorf won the team title with 258 1/2 points, followed by Johnston with 218 points. Burlington was sixth with 110 points. Harris pinned all three of his opponents en...
IRVINGTON, NJ — The Irvington High School wrestling team, under head coach Kyle Steele, captured the 2022 Rumble in the Pines tournament championship at Lakewood High School on Sunday, Jan. 16. The Blue Knights, who refer to themselves as “Pin City.” were led by gold medalists Jayson Turner, Justin...
Nick Broeker announced he will return to Ole Miss for his senior season to play for the Rebels on Monday. We spoke with the SHG graduate and current left tackle for Lane Kiffin to discuss his decision. Special thanks to Noah Newman of WJTV in Jackson, Mississippi for video used.
