Radio: 96.7-FM Gophers update: The Gophers (9-9, 2-4 Big Ten) are coming off an 83-75 loss to Ohio State. Minnesota has yet to win a Big Ten game at Williams Arena (0-3). The Gophers are second in the Big Ten in three-point shooting (37.9%). G Sara Scalia has scored in double figures in eight straight games, averaging 18.6 points and shooting 45.1% on three-pointers in that time. G Deja Winters has averaged 18 points and made 14 of 27 threes (51.9%) in her last three games. The Gophers have lost five straight to the Hawkeyes. Their last victory came in March of 2018.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 HOUR AGO