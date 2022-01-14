ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Tennis legend Chris Evert has been diagnosed with cancer

By Christina Maxouris
CNN
CNN
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Tennis legend Chris Evert, who won 18 Grand Slam singles titles and three Grand Slam doubles titles in her career, said Friday she has been diagnosed with stage 1 ovarian...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 113

Peter Lawrence
4d ago

🙏🙏Our thoughts and prayers are with you Chris. You've always been my favorite lady's Champion. And you are a champion now. God bless you. 🎾 ❤

Reply(1)
35
Necha Green
4d ago

Take out them Ovaries Quick!🤷🤷 stop trying to keep unnecessary parts and die from it. Glad I can't get this because all those horrible monthly parts are Long Gone!🙌🙌🙌 praying for good decisions and Complete recovery🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙌🙌🙌🙌👍👍👍

Reply(7)
18
Theresa Lubbers
4d ago

So sorry to read this. I know you are strong enough to beat this disease. Glad you caught it early.

Reply(1)
36
Related
The US Sun

Who is Chris Evert’s husband Greg Norman?

GREG Norman earned a name for himself as a legend in the world of golf. However, his prowess as a businessman has made him one of the most successful athletes-turned-entrepreneurs in the world. Who is Chris Evert's husband Greg Norman?. Gregory John Norman, often referred to as Greg Norman, was...
GOLF
CBS News

"Jeopardy!" champion Amy Schneider responds to transphobic comments

Reigning "Jeopardy!" champion Amy Schneider fired back at detractors over the New Year's holiday weekend. Schneider, the first transgender contestant to qualify for the Tournament of Champions, is continuing to break game records and is on a 23-game winning streak. Most recently, Schneider took the title of highest female earner...
TENNIS
Tennis World Usa

Tiger Woods, Nordegren has been incredible

In April 2021, a couple of weeks after his accident, a source revealed to People’s magazine that Tiger Woods was spending as much time as possible with his kids. The mother of his kids, Elin Nordegren, is his ex-wife, and they separated in 2010. However, as the source revealed,...
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Florida State
Popculture

Alex Aust, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model, Marries Fellow Athlete

Professional lacrosse player Alex Aust married fellow lacrosse star Marus Holman on Dec. 17 in Mexico. Earlier this year, Aust became the first lacrosse player to be featured in a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. Aust was also a member of the U.S. national women's lacrosse team that won the World Cup in 2017.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

John McEnroe Reacts To The Novak Djokovic Situation

John McEnroe has weighed in on the ongoing Novak Djokovic situation. The situation began when Djokovic, despite being unvaccinated from COVID-19, traveled to Australia for the Australian Open. He had informed the public that he received a medical exemption to go without vaccination. Australian Immigration Minister Alex Hawke denied Djokovic’s...
TENNIS
HollywoodLife

Tiger Woods & GF Erica Herman Wear Matching Outfits While Traveling On Vacation: Photos

New year, still very much in love. Tiger Woods was spotted with his girlfriend Erica Herman looking totally chill as the pair prepared to travel over the holiday weekend. Coming or going? That much was unclear when Tiger Woods was spotted at LAX on Sunday January 2nd. The pro golfer and beloved dad was photographed in the Los Angeles airport with his longtime girlfriend, Erica Herman, wearing matching outfits as they made their way through the travel hub. She a black and white tie-dye sweat suit that matched the long board shorts Tiger was sporting, though he opted for a sweatshirt and a white cap to finish his look.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Australian Open players rush to aid ball girl after she collapses at side of court

Two players at the Australian Open rushed to a ballgirl's aid after she collapsed on the side of the field on Monday.Spain's Pedro Martinez and Argentina's Federico Delbonis were playing their first-round match on Court 17 at Melbourne Park when the girl suddenly fainted.Midway through their tiebreaker, Delbonis noticed something going on the other end. Both the players rushed to her help, with Delbonis sprinting from the far side of the court.The line judges too helped the girl with water before putting her into a nearby chair. The players reportedly stayed right by the girl while she was receiving...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Margaret Court
Person
Chris Evert
Person
Martina Navratilova
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Treatment#Evert Tennis Academy#American#Espn#Australian
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Tuesday’s Ben Simmons News

Several months into the 2021-22 NBA season, Ben Simmons remains a member of the Philadelphia 76ers and hasn’t played a single minute. According to a new report from ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne, he might not suit up at all this season. “I think the sense is, if it takes the entire season to trade him, if it takes all year for the Sixers to find a trade that’s acceptable for them, he’s prepared for that,” Shelburne said on ESPN’s NBA Today.
NBA
The Independent

‘Painful stuff’: Andy Murray reacts to ‘boos’ from crowd at Australian Open

Sir Andy Murray has reacted after apparently being booed at the Australian Open following his first round victory over Georgian 21st seed Nikoloz Basilashvili.The Scot, 34, eventually saw off his opponent 6-1, 3-6, 6-4, 6-7, 6-4 in a tense five-set match at the John Cain Arena, having coasted early on before finding things tougher as the momentum swung back towards Basilashvili.But during his post-match interview, an exhausted Murray appeared to be booed by fans in the stadium, a confusing development given that they had cheered and applauded when he won the match, celebrating wildly himself on the court and...
TENNIS
goodhousekeeping.com

'Jeopardy!' Champion James Holzhauer Speaks Out About Amy Schneider Beating His Record

Jeopardy! champion Amy Schneider is the talk of the town, and fellow Jeopardy! star James Holzhauer has taken notice. On January 14, Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings kicked off the quiz show by declaring that Amy had responded correctly to over 1,000 clues. What’s more, the engineering manager originally from Dayton, Ohio was also tied with James’ record of 32 consecutive games won. But the pressure didn’t seem to get to her, and she snagged her 33rd win. With $1,111,800 in total earnings, Amy officially surpassed The Chase star’s run and became the third longest running contestant in Jeopardy! history.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray defy age and expectation at Australian Open

Just a few minutes before midnight in Australia, Emma Raducanu cast her racquet aside and let out a cathartic roar. The magnitude of this battling 6-0 2-6 6-1 victory over Sloane Stephens might pale against the heights of New York, but as her adrenaline subsided and even after the lights turned off around Melbourne Park, there was little to mask her relief. Raducanu had endured a tumultuous build-up to her grand slam return, with two first-round exits sandwiching a change of coach and a positive Covid test that left her unable to practise for almost three weeks. But the...
TENNIS
Rolling Stone

2022 Australian Open Live Stream: How to Watch the Tennis Tournament Online Free

The 2022 Australian Open is here and there promises to be plenty of intrigue at the first Grand Slam tournament of the season. The storylines were building even before the event started, with world number one Novak Djokovic sent home to Serbia after it was discovered that he failed to disclose information about his travel in the days before entering Australia. Djokovic reportedly had Covid-19 in December and is currently unvaccinated. The departure of Djokovic — the three-time defending Australian Open champ — opens up the men’s field to a new winner for the first time since 2018, when Roger Federer held...
TENNIS
CNN

CNN

835K+
Followers
126K+
Post
662M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy