White House construction project 'normal maintenance' on fountain

By Daniel Chaitin
 4 days ago

The White House says nothing out of the ordinary is being built on its grounds.

An explanation was given after social media was abuzz in recent days with images showing construction on the North Lawn at President Joe Biden's residence.

“There is a normal maintenance construction project happening at the North Fountain in front of the White House," a White House official said.

Some on Twitter speculated that a concrete wall was being constructed, leading to comments about the irony of a Democratic-built wall in relation to former President Donald Trump's push for a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

David Weigel, a reporter with the Washington Post who obtained the White House statement, said speculative tweets were "mostly from conservatives, asking if a temporary barrier on one side of the White House has been set up anticipating unrest."

