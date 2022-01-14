ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Identification of a Novel PPAR Signature for Predicting Prognosis, Immune Microenvironment, and Chemotherapy Response in Bladder Cancer

PPAR Res. 2021 Dec 30;2021:7056506. doi: 10.1155/2021/7056506. eCollection 2021. BACKGROUND: Mounting evidence has confirmed that peroxisome proliferator-activated receptors (PPARs) played a crucial role in the development and progression of bladder cancer (BLCA). The purpose of this study is to comprehensively investigate the function and prognostic value of PPAR-targeted genes in...

docwirenews.com

Annexin A1 promotes the progression of bladder cancer via regulating EGFR signaling pathway

Cancer Cell Int. 2022 Jan 6;22(1):7. doi: 10.1186/s12935-021-02427-4. BACKGROUND: Bladder cancer (BLCA) is one of the most common malignancies worldwide. One of the main reasons for the unsatisfactory management of BLCA is the complex molecular biological mechanism. Annexin A1 (ANXA1), a Ca2+-regulated phospholipid-binding protein, has been demonstrated to be implicated in the progression and prognosis of many cancers. However, the expression pattern, biological function and mechanism of ANXA1 in BLCA remain unclear.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
healio.com

Addition of durvalumab to chemotherapy prolongs survival in advanced biliary tract cancer

The addition of durvalumab to gemcitabine and cisplatin significantly extended OS among patients with advanced biliary tract cancer, according to results of a phase 3 study scheduled for presentation at Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium. The findings of the randomized TOPAZ-1 trial suggested the combination of the PD-L1 checkpoint inhibitor durvalumab (Imfinzi,...
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

The Evolution of Therapy Sequencing in Advanced Bladder Cancer

Daniel Petrylak, MD: It’s going to be very interesting to see how the field develops over the next several years. This is going to be a challenge for clinicians because we do have the FDA approval of nivolumab as adjuvant therapy for 1 year in those patients who’ve undergone cystectomy. T2 disease or higher for those patients who’ve had neoadjuvant chemotherapy, for T3 or higher for non-neoadjuvant patients who want to receive cystectomy. Predominantly platinum ineligible patients. But now you’re going to see checkpoint therapy moved up into the earlier stage of disease. So the question is going to be, are we going to use the same maintenance therapy when these patients become metastatic or if they become metastatic? And then that really shifts your whole treatment paradigm in terms of, can we re-induce a patient with a checkpoint after a certain period of time? What’s your experience been in other tumors with rechallenging with checkpoints? There’s not a lot of experience in bladder cancer.
CANCER
2minutemedicine.com

Gonadotropin-releasing hormone analogs protect against premature ovarian insufficiency in breast-cancer patients treated with chemotherapy

1. The chemotherapy-only treatment group had a greater number of patients with premature ovarian insufficiency. 2. Overall survival and tumour-free survival were higher in patients under 35 years old who were receiving chemotherapy with adjunct GnRHa. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: The role of gonadtropin-releasing hormone analogs (GnRHa)...
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Co-expression of cancer-testis antigens of MAGE-A6 and MAGE-A11 is associated with tumor aggressiveness in patients with bladder cancer

Sci Rep. 2022 Jan 12;12(1):599. doi: 10.1038/s41598-021-04510-2. Melanoma antigen gene (MAGE)-A6 and MAGE-A11 are two of the most cancer-testis antigens overexpressed in various types of cancers. However, the clinical and prognosis value of MAGE-A6 and MAGE-A11 co-expression in the pathophysiology of the bladder is unknown. Three studies were selected from GEO databases in order to introduce the common genes that are involved in bladder cancer. Then immunohistochemical analysis for staining pattern and clinicopathological significance of suggested markers, MAGE-A6 and MAGE-A11, were performed in 199 and 213 paraffin-embedded bladder cancer with long adjacent normal tissues, respectively. A significant and positive correlation was found between both nuclear and cytoplasmic expressions of MAGE-A6 as well as expression of cytoplasmic MAGE-A11 with histological grade, PT stage, lamina propria invasion, and LP/ muscularis (L/M) involvement (all of the p-values in terms of H-score were < 0.0001). Additionally, significant differences were found between both nuclear and cytoplasmic MAGE-A6/MAGE-A11 phenotypes with tumor size (P = 0.007, P = 0.043, respectively), different histological grades, PT stage, LP involvement, and L/M involvement (all of the p-values for both phenotypes were < 0.0001). The current study added the value of these novel markers to the bladder cancer clinical settlement that might be considered as an admirable target for immunotherapy.
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Diagnostic panel of serum miR-125b-5p, miR-182-5p, and miR-200c-3p as non-invasive biomarkers for urothelial bladder cancer

Clin Transl Oncol. 2022 Jan 14. doi: 10.1007/s12094-021-02741-3. Online ahead of print. PURPOSE: This study aimed to identify a diagnostic panel of serum microRNAs (miRNAs) for the early detection of bladder cancer (BC). METHODS: Serum samples were collected from 112 BC patients and 112 normal controls (NCs). A three-stage selection...
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Stage-stratified molecular profiling of non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer enhances biological, clinical, and therapeutic insight

Cell Rep Med. 2021 Dec 21;2(12):100472. doi: 10.1016/j.xcrm.2021.100472. eCollection 2021 Dec 21. Understanding the molecular determinants that underpin the clinical heterogeneity of non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) is essential for prognostication and therapy development. Stage T1 disease in particular presents a high risk of progression and requires improved understanding. We present a detailed multi-omics study containing gene expression, copy number, and mutational profiles that show relationships to immune infiltration, disease recurrence, and progression to muscle invasion. We compare expression and genomic subtypes derived from all NMIBCs with those derived from the individual disease stages Ta and T1. We show that sufficient molecular heterogeneity exists within the separate stages to allow subclassification and that this is more clinically meaningful for stage T1 disease than that derived from all NMIBCs. This provides improved biological understanding and identifies subtypes of T1 tumors that may benefit from chemo- or immunotherapy.
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Modified 5-Item Frailty Index Score as Prognostic Marker After Radical Cystectomy in Bladder Cancer

Clin Genitourin Cancer. 2021 Dec 27:S1558-7673(21)00250-0. doi: 10.1016/j.clgc.2021.12.016. Online ahead of print. INTRODUCTION: A modified 5-item frailty index was recently developed as a predictor of patient comorbidity-based mortality and morbidity. We evaluate the association between preoperative modified 5-item frailty index score and prognosis after radical cystectomy for bladder cancer. PATIENTS...
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Sociodemographic Disparities in Access to Chemotherapy for Bladder Cancer

Clin Genitourin Cancer. 2021 Dec 24:S1558-7673(21)00248-2. doi: 10.1016/j.clgc.2021.11.017. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: We sought to evaluate sociodemographic disparities in access to neoadjuvant (NAC) and adjuvant (AC) chemotherapy in the United States and their effect on survival. METHODS: The National Cancer Database was used to identify all patients from 2004...
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Identification of a Novel Defined Immune-Autophagy-Related Gene Signature Associated With Clinical and Prognostic Features of Kidney Renal Clear Cell Carcinoma

Front Mol Biosci. 2021 Dec 20;8:790804. doi: 10.3389/fmolb.2021.790804. eCollection 2021. Background: As a common cancer of the urinary system in adults, renal clear cell carcinoma is metastatic in 30% of patients, and 1-2 years after diagnosis, 60% of patients die. At present, the rapid development of tumor immunology and autophagy had brought new directions to the treatment of renal cancer. Therefore, it was extremely urgent to find potential targets and prognostic biomarkers for immunotherapy combined with autophagy. Methods: Through GSE168845, immune-related genes, autophagy-related genes, and immune-autophagy-related differentially expressed genes (IAR-DEGs) were identified. Independent prognostic value of IAR-DEGs was determined by differential expression analysis, prognostic analysis, and univariate and multivariate Cox regression analyses. Then, the lasso Cox regression model was established to evaluate the correlation of IAR-DEGs with the immune score, immune checkpoint, iron death, methylation, and one-class logistic regression (OCLR) score. Results: In this study, it was found that CANX, BID, NAMPT, and BIRC5 were immune-autophagy-related genes with independent prognostic value, and the risk prognostic model based on them was well constructed. Further analysis showed that CANX, BID, NAMPT, and BIRC5 were significantly correlated with the immune score, immune checkpoint, iron death, methylation, and OCLR score. Further experimental results were consistent with the bioinformatics analysis. Conclusion: CANX, BID, NAMPT, and BIRC5 were potential targets and effective prognostic biomarkers for immunotherapy combined with autophagy in kidney renal clear cell carcinoma.
CANCER
tufts.edu

A non-invasive method to detect and monitor bladder cancer

With a high rate of recurrence, bladder cancer is both common and among the most expensive cancers per patient to monitor and to treat, due to frequent, costly optical bladder examinations and tumor resections. Although cancer is found in less than 10% of these optical bladder examinations, this test is currently the only clinically approved test. The test is invasive and may have side effects, which is why only 40% of patients comply with these procedures. This low level of compliance adds to the mortality of this cancer.
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Patient derived models of bladder cancer enrich the signal of the tumor cell transcriptome facilitating the analysis of the tumor cell compartment

Am J Clin Exp Urol. 2021 Dec 15;9(6):416-434. eCollection 2021. The evolving paradigm of the molecular classification of bladder cancer requires models that represent the classifications with less heterogeneity. Robust transcriptome based molecular classifications are essential to address tumor heterogeneity. Patient derived models (PDMs) are a powerful preclinical tool to study specific tumor compartments. We tested if the consensus molecular subtype analysis was applicable to PDMs and evaluated the tumor compartment each model represents. PDMs derived from surgical specimens were established as xenografts (PDX), organoids (PDO), and spheroids (PDS). The surgical specimens and PDMs were molecularly characterized by RNA sequencing. PDMs that were established in immune deficient mice or in vitro significantly downregulated transcripts related to the immune and stromal compartments compared to the surgical specimens. However, PDMs upregulate a patient-specific bladder cancer cell signal which allowed for analysis of cancer cell pathways independent of the tumor microenvironment. Based on transcriptomic signatures, PDMs are more similar to their surgical specimen than the model type; indicating that the PDMs retained unique features of the tumor from which the PDM was derived. When comparing models, PDX models were the most similar to the surgical specimen, while PDO and PDS models were most similar to each other. When the consensus molecular subtype classification system was applied to both the surgical samples and the three PDMs, good concordance was found between all samples indicating that this system of classification can be applied to PDO and PDS models. PDMs reduce tumor heterogeneity and allow analysis of tumor cells while maintaining the gene expression profile representative of the original tumor.
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Effects of radical cystectomy combined with GC chemotherapy in the treatment of invasive bladder cancer and its influence on the incidence of adverse reactions

Am J Transl Res. 2021 Dec 15;13(12):13845-13853. eCollection 2021. OBJECTIVE: To explore the efficiency of radical cystectomy combined with GC chemotherapy in the treatment of invasive bladder cancer and its influence on the incidence of adverse reactions. METHODS: The clinical data of 120 patients with invasive bladder cancer admitted to...
CANCER
docwirenews.com

NFE2L3 promotes tumor progression and predicts a poor prognosis of bladder cancer

Carcinogenesis. 2022 Jan 12:bgac006. doi: 10.1093/carcin/bgac006. Online ahead of print. The high incidence and vulnerability to recurrence of bladder urothelial carcinoma (BLCA) is a challenge in the clinical. Recent studies have revealed that NFE2L3 plays a vital role in the carcinogenesis and progression of different human tumors. However, the role of NFE2L3 in bladder cancer has not been elucidated. In this study, NFE2L3 expression was significantly increased in bladder cancer samples. Its high expression was associated with advanced clinicopathological characteristics and was an independent prognostic factor for overall survival (OS) and metastasis-free survival (MFS) in 106 patients with BLCA. In vitro and in vivo experiments demonstrated that NFE2L3 knockdown inhibited bladder cancer cells proliferation by inducing the cell cycle arrest and cell apoptosis. Meanwhile, NFE2L3 overexpression promotes BLCA cell migration and invasion in vitro cell lines and in vivo xenografts. Moreover, we identified many genes and pathway alterations associated with tumor progression and metastasis by performing RNA-Seq analysis and functional enrichment of NFE2L3 overexpressing BLCA cells. Mechanistic investigation reveals that overexpression of NFE2L3 promoted epithelial-mesenchymal transition (EMT) in bladder cancer cells with decreased expression of gap junction-associated protein ZO-1 and epithelial marker E-cadherin with the elevation of transcription factors Snail1 and Snail2. Finally, we performed a comprehensive proteomics analysis to explore more potential molecular mechanisms. Our findings revealed that NFE2L3 might serve as a valuable clinical prognostic biomarker and therapeutic target in BLCA.
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Efficacy of pembrolizumab and comprehensive CD274/PD-L1 profiles in patients previously treated with chemoradiation therapy as radical treatment in bladder cancer

J Immunother Cancer. 2022 Jan;10(1):e003868. doi: 10.1136/jitc-2021-003868. BACKGROUND: Chemoradiation therapy (CRT) has been increasingly reported as a possible alternative to total cystectomy (TC) for localized bladder cancer (BC). Pembrolizumab is the standard of care for platinum-refractory metastatic urothelial carcinoma, although it is unknown whether the efficacy of pembrolizumab in patients previously treated with curative CRT varies from the results of benchmark trials.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Novel Strategies Being Investigated in Endometrial Cancer

Brian M. Slomovitz, MD, MS, FACOG: The landscape for endometrial cancer is very exciting. We have 5 first-line global trials evaluating immunotherapy pushed into the first line. Four of these trials are looking at chemotherapy plus or minus immunotherapy, and the fifth is looking at lenvatinib-pembrolizumab vs chemotherapy carboplatin-paclitaxel in the first-line setting. There’s no doubt that if any trials are positive, the treatment paradigm will change and will move I/O [immuno-oncology] to the first-line setting.
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Deciphering the influence of urinary microbiota on FoxP3+ regulatory T cell infiltration and prognosis in Chinese patients with non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer

Hum Cell. 2022 Jan 15. doi: 10.1007/s13577-021-00659-0. Online ahead of print. Despite increasing evidence that dysbiosis of urinary microbiota is closely correlated with bladder cancer, the influence of the urinary microbiota on immune evasion and tumor growth in bladder cancer is unknown. This study investigated whether the urinary microbiota influences intratumoral infiltration of FoxP3+ regulatory T cells, expression of Ki-67 and clinical prognosis in non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer. Forty male patients, including 12 and 28 with or without recurrence, respectively, were retrospectively enrolled. Midstream urine samples were preoperatively collected. Urinary microbiota composition was analyzed by 16s rDNA sequencing. Alpha and beta diversities were measured. LEfSe analysis was employed to identify specific bacteria associated with recurrence. Intratumoral infiltration of FoxP3+ regulatory T cells and Ki-67 expression were evaluated by immunohistochemistry. Patients with recurrence had higher α-diversity compared to those without (Shannon Index, P = 0.0007, Simpson Index, P = 0.0004). Distinct beta diversity was observed between recurrence and non-recurrence groups (weighted Unifrac P = 0.02; unweighted Unifrac P = 0.001). LEfSe analysis showed that the recurrence group displayed marked enrichment of Pseudomonas, Staphylococcus, Corynebacterium, and Acinetobacter genera. Patients with higher alpha diversity had elevated Ki-67 expression than those with lower alpha diversity (P = 0.0194), although microbial diversity was unassociated with infiltration of FoxP3+ regulatory T cells (P = 0.1653). Patients with lower urinary microbial diversity had prolonged recurrence-free survival compared to those with higher diversity. Perturbation of urinary microbiota may induce immune evasion and tumor growth, eventually contributing to unfavorable outcomes. Additional study is warranted to confirm a causal role of urinary microbiota in modulating antitumor immune response and survival in bladder cancer.
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Exploiting protein family and protein network data to identify novel drug targets for bladder cancer

Oncotarget. 2022 Jan 12;13:105-117. doi: 10.18632/oncotarget.28175. eCollection 2022. Bladder cancer remains one of the most common forms of cancer and yet there are limited small molecule targeted therapies. Here, we present a computational platform to identify new potential targets for bladder cancer therapy. Our method initially exploited a set of known driver genes for bladder cancer combined with predicted bladder cancer genes from mutationally enriched protein domain families. We enriched this initial set of genes using protein network data to identify a comprehensive set of 323 putative bladder cancer targets. Pathway and cancer hallmarks analyses highlighted putative mechanisms in agreement with those previously reported for this cancer and revealed protein network modules highly enriched in potential drivers likely to be good targets for targeted therapies. 21 of our potential drug targets are targeted by FDA approved drugs for other diseases – some of them are known drivers or are already being targeted for bladder cancer (FGFR3, ERBB3, HDAC3, EGFR). A further 4 potential drug targets were identified by inheriting drug mappings across our in-house CATH domain functional families (FunFams). Our FunFam data also allowed us to identify drug targets in families that are less prone to side effects i.e., where structurally similar protein domain relatives are less dispersed across the human protein network. We provide information on our novel potential cancer driver genes, together with information on pathways, network modules and hallmarks associated with the predicted and known bladder cancer drivers and we highlight those drivers we predict to be likely drug targets.
CANCER
docwirenews.com

A urinary drug-disposing approach as an alternative to intravesical chemotherapy for treating non-muscle invasive bladder cancer

Cancer Res. 2022 Jan 17:canres.2897.2021. doi: 10.1158/0008-5472.CAN-21-2897. Online ahead of print. The standard treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) is transurethral resection of the tumors, followed by intravesical therapy (IT), which comprises a direct instillation of a solution of Bacillus Calmette-Guérin vaccine or chemotherapy into the bladder. However, the recurrence rate in this disease remains unacceptably high. IT is a local treatment that fails to reach tumors developed in the upper urinary tract (ureter and renal pelvis). The catheterization procedure required for IT is invasive, painful, and poses an increased infection risk resulting in poor patient quality of life and compliance. There is an unmet need for a potent, comprehensive, and non-invasive option. Without chemical modifications, peptides are rapidly removed by renal clearance. This “shortcoming” can be advantageous when used as a drug carrier for directing therapy to NMIBC. Here we develop a urinary drug-disposing (UDD) approach to improve NMIBC treatment. A 12-amino acid bio-inert peptide (Bdd) that can be exclusively eliminated via renal filtration was generated for delivering the microtubule inhibitor DM1 to NMIBC with minimal non-specific accumulation in other organs. The UDD approach prolonged survival of mice bearing human bladder tumors. Unlike IT, the treatment was given non-invasively (intravenously). Furthermore, it was more effective at suppressing tumor growth than clinically used IT (mitomycin) and safer than free DM1. The application of this urinary drug-disposing approach to treat kidney tumors and deliver other drugs such as doxorubicin was also demonstrated. Overall, the rapid renal clearance of peptides can be exploited to direct cancer therapies to the urinary system.
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Recirculating hyperthermic intravesical chemotherapy with mitomycin C (HIVEC) versus BCG in high-risk non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer: results of the HIVEC-HR randomized clinical trial

World J Urol. 2022 Jan 17. doi: 10.1007/s00345-022-03928-1. Online ahead of print. PURPOSE: The purpose of the study was to compare the outcomes of high-risk non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer (HR-NMIBC) patients treated with BCG vs recirculating hyperthermic intravesical chemotherapy (HIVEC) with mitomycin C (MMC). METHODS: A pilot phase II randomized clinical...
CANCER

