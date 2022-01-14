ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family history and risk of bladder cancer: an analysis accounting for first- and second-degree relatives

Cancer Prev Res (Phila). 2022 Jan 13:canprevres.0490.2021. doi: 10.1158/1940-6207.CAPR-21-0490. Online ahead of print. Although evidence suggests that a positive family history of bladder cancer in first-degree relatives is an important risk factor for bladder cancer occurrence, results remain unclear. The influence of family history...

Association of Recommended and Non-Recommended Food Score and Risk of Bladder Cancer: A Case-Control Study

Nutr Cancer. 2022 Jan 12:1-8. doi: 10.1080/01635581.2021.2004172. Online ahead of print. Bladder cancer (BC) is the ninth most common cancer in the world. Dietary patterns and diet quality could reduce exposure to carcinogenic factors postulated to increase the risk of BC. The main objective of this study was to investigate the associations of Recommended Food Score (RFS) and Non-Recommended Food Score (n-RFS) with the risk of BC among Iranian adults.
First melanoma test to offer reassurance of low risk of cancer spread

A pioneering test which reliably predicts the spread or return of the most deadly form of skin cancer has been developed by a team of Newcastle scientists and clinicians. The technological advance came as they made a scientific breakthrough in understanding the mechanism of skin cancer growth. Led by Professor...
Pesticides and Cancer Risk

Does choosing organic over conventional foods protect against cancer? The effects of pesticides on cancer risk.
Co-expression of cancer-testis antigens of MAGE-A6 and MAGE-A11 is associated with tumor aggressiveness in patients with bladder cancer

Sci Rep. 2022 Jan 12;12(1):599. doi: 10.1038/s41598-021-04510-2. Melanoma antigen gene (MAGE)-A6 and MAGE-A11 are two of the most cancer-testis antigens overexpressed in various types of cancers. However, the clinical and prognosis value of MAGE-A6 and MAGE-A11 co-expression in the pathophysiology of the bladder is unknown. Three studies were selected from GEO databases in order to introduce the common genes that are involved in bladder cancer. Then immunohistochemical analysis for staining pattern and clinicopathological significance of suggested markers, MAGE-A6 and MAGE-A11, were performed in 199 and 213 paraffin-embedded bladder cancer with long adjacent normal tissues, respectively. A significant and positive correlation was found between both nuclear and cytoplasmic expressions of MAGE-A6 as well as expression of cytoplasmic MAGE-A11 with histological grade, PT stage, lamina propria invasion, and LP/ muscularis (L/M) involvement (all of the p-values in terms of H-score were < 0.0001). Additionally, significant differences were found between both nuclear and cytoplasmic MAGE-A6/MAGE-A11 phenotypes with tumor size (P = 0.007, P = 0.043, respectively), different histological grades, PT stage, LP involvement, and L/M involvement (all of the p-values for both phenotypes were < 0.0001). The current study added the value of these novel markers to the bladder cancer clinical settlement that might be considered as an admirable target for immunotherapy.
Culture of Bladder Cancer Organoids as Precision Medicine Tools

J Vis Exp. 2021 Dec 28;(178). doi: 10.3791/63192. Current in vitro therapeutic testing platforms lack relevance to tumor pathophysiology, typically employing cancer cell lines established as two-dimensional (2D) cultures on tissue culture plastic. There is a critical need for more representative models of tumor complexity that can accurately predict therapeutic response and sensitivity. The development of three-dimensional (3D) ex vivo culture of patient-derived organoids (PDOs), derived from fresh tumor tissues, aims to address these shortcomings. Organoid cultures can be used as tumor surrogates in parallel to routine clinical management to inform therapeutic decisions by identifying potential effective interventions and indicating therapies that may be futile. Here, this procedure aims to describe strategies and a detailed step-by-step protocol to establish bladder cancer PDOs from fresh, viable clinical tissue. Our well-established, optimized protocols are practical to set up 3D cultures for experiments using limited and diverse starting material directly from patients or patient-derived xenograft (PDX) tumor material. This procedure can also be employed by most laboratories equipped with standard tissue culture equipment. The organoids generated using this protocol can be used as ex vivo surrogates to understand both the molecular mechanisms underpinning urological cancer pathology and to evaluate treatments to inform clinical management.
NFE2L3 promotes tumor progression and predicts a poor prognosis of bladder cancer

Carcinogenesis. 2022 Jan 12:bgac006. doi: 10.1093/carcin/bgac006. Online ahead of print. The high incidence and vulnerability to recurrence of bladder urothelial carcinoma (BLCA) is a challenge in the clinical. Recent studies have revealed that NFE2L3 plays a vital role in the carcinogenesis and progression of different human tumors. However, the role of NFE2L3 in bladder cancer has not been elucidated. In this study, NFE2L3 expression was significantly increased in bladder cancer samples. Its high expression was associated with advanced clinicopathological characteristics and was an independent prognostic factor for overall survival (OS) and metastasis-free survival (MFS) in 106 patients with BLCA. In vitro and in vivo experiments demonstrated that NFE2L3 knockdown inhibited bladder cancer cells proliferation by inducing the cell cycle arrest and cell apoptosis. Meanwhile, NFE2L3 overexpression promotes BLCA cell migration and invasion in vitro cell lines and in vivo xenografts. Moreover, we identified many genes and pathway alterations associated with tumor progression and metastasis by performing RNA-Seq analysis and functional enrichment of NFE2L3 overexpressing BLCA cells. Mechanistic investigation reveals that overexpression of NFE2L3 promoted epithelial-mesenchymal transition (EMT) in bladder cancer cells with decreased expression of gap junction-associated protein ZO-1 and epithelial marker E-cadherin with the elevation of transcription factors Snail1 and Snail2. Finally, we performed a comprehensive proteomics analysis to explore more potential molecular mechanisms. Our findings revealed that NFE2L3 might serve as a valuable clinical prognostic biomarker and therapeutic target in BLCA.
In vitro assessment of intra-operative and post-operative environment in reducing bladder cancer recurrence

Urinary bladder cancer is a common cancer worldwide. Currently, the modality of treating and monitoring bladder cancer is wide. Nonetheless, the high recurrence rate of non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer after surgical resection is still unsatisfactory. Hereby, our study demonstrated whether the intra-operative and post-operative environments will affect bladder cancer recurrence utilizing in vitro cell line model. Bladder cancer cell lines were submerged in four different irrigating fluids for assessing their tumorigenic properties. Our results showed that sterile water performed the best in terms of the magnitude of cytotoxicity to cell lines. Besides, we also investigated cytotoxic effects of the four irrigating agents as well as mitomycin C (MMC) in normothermic and hyperthermic conditions. We observed that sterile water and MMC had an increased cytotoxic effect to bladder cancer cell lines in hyperthermic conditions. Altogether, our results could be translated into clinical practice in the future by manipulating the intra-operative and post-operative conditions in order to lower the chance of residual cancer cells reimplant onto the bladder, which in turns, reducing the recurrence rate of bladder cancers.
Exploiting protein family and protein network data to identify novel drug targets for bladder cancer

Oncotarget. 2022 Jan 12;13:105-117. doi: 10.18632/oncotarget.28175. eCollection 2022. Bladder cancer remains one of the most common forms of cancer and yet there are limited small molecule targeted therapies. Here, we present a computational platform to identify new potential targets for bladder cancer therapy. Our method initially exploited a set of known driver genes for bladder cancer combined with predicted bladder cancer genes from mutationally enriched protein domain families. We enriched this initial set of genes using protein network data to identify a comprehensive set of 323 putative bladder cancer targets. Pathway and cancer hallmarks analyses highlighted putative mechanisms in agreement with those previously reported for this cancer and revealed protein network modules highly enriched in potential drivers likely to be good targets for targeted therapies. 21 of our potential drug targets are targeted by FDA approved drugs for other diseases – some of them are known drivers or are already being targeted for bladder cancer (FGFR3, ERBB3, HDAC3, EGFR). A further 4 potential drug targets were identified by inheriting drug mappings across our in-house CATH domain functional families (FunFams). Our FunFam data also allowed us to identify drug targets in families that are less prone to side effects i.e., where structurally similar protein domain relatives are less dispersed across the human protein network. We provide information on our novel potential cancer driver genes, together with information on pathways, network modules and hallmarks associated with the predicted and known bladder cancer drivers and we highlight those drivers we predict to be likely drug targets.
