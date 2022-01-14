ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A case of bronchial asthma as an immune-related adverse event of pembrolizumab treatment for bladder cancer: A case report

Medicine (Baltimore). 2022 Jan 14;101(2):e28339. doi: 10.1097/MD.0000000000028339. RATIONALE: Bladder cancer is one of the most common cancers worldwide. The anti-programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) antibody pembrolizumab, which is an immune checkpoint inhibitor (ICI), has improved survival in bladder cancer. We report a case of bladder cancer that had a high...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Treatment#Bladder Cancer#Cancer Cell#Bronchial Asthma#Pembrolizumab#Ici#Cytotoxic#Sfc#Ctla 4#Tim 3
