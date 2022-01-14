Comparison of RNAscope and immunohistochemistry for evaluation of the UPK2 status in urothelial carcinoma tissues

MedRxiv. 2022 Jan 13:2022.01.12.22269023. doi: 10.1101/2022.01.12.22269023. Preprint. The ongoing coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), has triggered a devastating global health, social and economic crisis. The RNA nature and broad circulation of this virus facilitate the accumulation of mutations, leading to the continuous emergence of variants of concern with increased transmissibility or pathogenicity 1 . This poses a major challenge to the effectiveness of current vaccines and therapeutic antibodies 1, 2 . Thus, there is an urgent need for effective therapeutic and preventive measures with a broad spectrum of action, especially against variants with an unparalleled number of mutations such as the recently emerged Omicron variant, which is rapidly spreading across the globe 3 . Here, we used combinatorial antibody phage-display libraries from convalescent COVID-19 patients to generate monoclonal antibodies against the receptor-binding domain of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein with ultrapotent neutralizing activity. One such antibody, NE12, neutralizes an early isolate, the WA-1 strain, as well as the Alpha and Delta variants with half-maximal inhibitory concentrations at picomolar level. A second antibody, NA8, has an unusual breadth of neutralization, with picomolar activity against both the Beta and Omicron variants. The prophylactic and therapeutic efficacy of NE12 and NA8 was confirmed in preclinical studies in the golden Syrian hamster model. Analysis by cryo-EM illustrated the structural basis for the neutralization properties of NE12 and NA8. Potent and broadly neutralizing antibodies against conserved regions of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein may play a key role against future variants of concern that evade immune control.

SCIENCE ・ 1 DAY AGO