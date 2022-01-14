Comparison of RNAscope and immunohistochemistry for evaluation of the UPK2 status in urothelial carcinoma tissues

Inflammation. 2022 Jan 19. doi: 10.1007/s10753-022-01624-1. Online ahead of print. The oral mucosa is one of the first lines of the innate host defense system against microbial invasion. Interferon (IFN) lambda-1 (IFN-λ1), a type III IFN, exhibits type I IFN-like antiviral activity. In contrast to ubiquitously expressed type I IFN receptors, IFN-λ receptor 1 (IFN-λR1), which has higher affinity for type III IFNs than low-affinity interleukin (IL)-10 receptor 2, is mainly expressed on epithelial cells. Although IFN-λ1 has been shown to exert antiviral effects in the respiratory tract, gastrointestinal tract, and skin, the regulation of type III IFN receptor expression and its functions in the oral mucosa remain unclear. We herein showed the expression of IFN-λR1 in human gingival keratinocytes. The expression of IL-6, angiotensin-converting enzyme 2 (a critical molecule for severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 infection), and IL-8 in human primary gingival keratinocytes (HGK) were significantly higher following treatments with either type I IFN (IFN-β) or type II IFN (IFN-γ) than with IFN-λ1. However, the IFN-λ1 treatment strongly induced toll-like receptor (TLR) 3 and retinoic acid-inducible gene I (RIG-I), which mainly recognize viral nucleic acids, via the STAT1-mediated pathway. Furthermore, a stimulation with a RIG-I or TLR3 agonist promoted the production of IL-6, IL-8, and IFN-λ in HGK, which was significantly enhanced by a pretreatment with IFN-λ1. These results suggest that IFN-λ1 may contribute to the activation of innate immune responses to oral viral infections by up-regulating the expression of RIG-I and TLR3 and priming their functions in keratinocytes.
