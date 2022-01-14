ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Upregulation of IFNɣ-mediated chemokines dominate the immune transcriptome of muscle-invasive urothelial carcinoma

By DocWire News Featured Reading
docwirenews.com
 6 days ago

Sci Rep. 2022 Jan 13;12(1):716. doi: 10.1038/s41598-021-04678-7. Tumor inflammation is prognostically significant in high-grade muscle-invasive bladder cancer (MIBC). However, the underlying mechanisms remain elusive. To identify inflammation-associated immune gene expression patterns, we performed transcriptomic profiling of 40 MIBC archival tumors using the NanoString...

www.docwirenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
onclive.com

Options for Newly Diagnosed Metastatic Urothelial Carcinoma

Thomas Powles, MBBS, MRCP, MD: The treatment options for first-line cancer metastatic urothelial cancer have changed a lot over the past 10 years. They’re still not as complicated or as dynamic as [options for] breast cancer or even lung cancer, but we have made some progress. I think the first thing to say is that frontline chemotherapy, GEM/CIS [gemcitabine/cisplatin] or GEM/CARBO [gemcitabine/carboplatin], is the standard of care. There are other options, accelerated AMVAC [accelerated methotrexate, vinblastine, doxorubicin, and cisplatin] and maybe some other chemotherapy regimens too, but essentially, I think it’s reasonable to say that GEM/CIS and GEM/CARBO are the standards. Cisplatin eligibility remains an important first decision, and most patients are cisplatin ineligible because of either performance status or poor renal function. There are other factors such as hearing loss that we need to think about, too. Most patients get 4 to 6 cycles of chemotherapy initially.
CANCER
docwirenews.com

TIGIT and PD-1 expression atlas predicts response to adjuvant chemotherapy and PD-L1 blockade in muscle-invasive bladder cancer

Br J Cancer. 2022 Jan 17. doi: 10.1038/s41416-022-01703-y. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: TIGIT and PD-1 are checkpoint receptors that could regulate the functional status of immune cells through independent pathways. However, the clinical significance of immune classification based on TIGIT and PD-1 expression remains unclear in muscle-invasive bladder cancer (MIBC).
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Stage-stratified molecular profiling of non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer enhances biological, clinical, and therapeutic insight

Cell Rep Med. 2021 Dec 21;2(12):100472. doi: 10.1016/j.xcrm.2021.100472. eCollection 2021 Dec 21. Understanding the molecular determinants that underpin the clinical heterogeneity of non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) is essential for prognostication and therapy development. Stage T1 disease in particular presents a high risk of progression and requires improved understanding. We present a detailed multi-omics study containing gene expression, copy number, and mutational profiles that show relationships to immune infiltration, disease recurrence, and progression to muscle invasion. We compare expression and genomic subtypes derived from all NMIBCs with those derived from the individual disease stages Ta and T1. We show that sufficient molecular heterogeneity exists within the separate stages to allow subclassification and that this is more clinically meaningful for stage T1 disease than that derived from all NMIBCs. This provides improved biological understanding and identifies subtypes of T1 tumors that may benefit from chemo- or immunotherapy.
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Evidence or Prejudice? Critical Re-Analysis of Randomized Controlled Trials Comparing Overall Survival After Cisplatin Versus Carboplatin-Based Regimens in Advanced Urothelial Carcinoma

Clin Genitourin Cancer. 2021 Dec 27:S1558-7673(21)00251-2. doi: 10.1016/j.clgc.2021.12.017. Online ahead of print. INTRODUCTION: For many years EAU guidelines have recommended the use of cisplatin-based regimens over carboplatin for treatment of advanced urothelial cell carcinoma (UCC) in eligible patients. The claim of an overall survival (OS) benefit is based on (a meta-analysis of) 2 RCTs totalling 190 patients, of which one study has methodological flaws. These studies warrant secondary analysis to substantiate the evidence for an OS benefit of cisplatin- versus carboplatin-based regimens.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carcinoma#Transcriptome#Ifn#Tumor#Bladder Cancer#Mibc#Nanostring#Pancancer Panel#Pmid
docwirenews.com

PD-1 inhibitor toripalimab with gemcitabine as a neoadjuvant therapy for muscle-invasive bladder urothelial carcinoma: A case report

Medicine (Baltimore). 2022 Jan 14;101(2):e28591. doi: 10.1097/MD.0000000000028591. RATIONALE: Routine neoadjuvant therapy for muscle-invasive bladder urothelial carcinoma prior to radical surgery is curative. With the increase in cancer immunotherapy, neoadjuvant immunotherapy has been used as an important complement to neoadjuvant chemotherapy for muscle-invasive urothelial carcinoma. Toripalimab is a recombinant, humanized IgG4 monoclonal antibody directed against programmed cell death protein 1 and received the first global approval for the treatment of unresectable or metastatic melanoma in China on December 17, 2018.
BALTIMORE, MD
Nature.com

Upregulation of IFNÉ£-mediated chemokines dominate the immune transcriptome of muscle-invasive urothelial carcinoma

Tumor inflammation is prognostically significant in high-grade muscle-invasive bladder cancer (MIBC). However, the underlying mechanisms remain elusive. To identify inflammation-associated immune gene expression patterns, we performed transcriptomic profiling of 40 MIBC archival tumors using the NanoString nCounter Human v.1.1 PanCancer Panel. Findings were validated using the TCGA MIBC dataset. Unsupervised and supervised clustering identified a distinctive immune-related gene expression profile for inflammation, characterized by significant upregulation of 149 genes, particularly chemokines, a subset of which also had potential prognostic utility. Some of the most enriched biological processes were lymphocyte activation and proliferation, leukocyte adhesion and migration, antigen processing and presentation and cellular response to IFN-Î³. Upregulation of numerous IFN-Î³-inducible chemokines, class II MHC molecules and immune checkpoint genes was detected as part of the complex immune response to MIBC. Further, B-cell markers linked to tertiary lymphoid structures were upregulated, which in turn is predictive of tumor response to immunotherapy and favorable outcome. Our findings of both an overall activated immune profÄ±le and immunosuppressive microenvironment provide novel insights into the complex immune milieu of MIBC with inflammation and supports its clinical significance for predicting prognosis and immunotherapeutic responsiveness, which warrants further investigation. This may open novel opportunities to identify mechanisms for developing new immunotherapeutic strategies.
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

Future Treatment Landscape of Metastatic Urothelial Carcinoma

Peter H. O’Donnell, MD, PhD: Matt, I’ll ask you this question. One bit of data we haven’t gotten around to yet is the adjuvant immunotherapy approval that happened for nivolumab. It’s clearly introduced another treatment paradigm for us with adjuvant immunotherapy. How do you think that might affect the metastatic setting and treatment choices in the metastatic setting?
CANCER
onclive.com

Impact of Maintenance Therapy on Metastatic Urothelial Carcinoma

Thomas Powles, MBBS, MRCP, MD: Maintenance therapy is something I’ve been investigating with the team I work in for 13 or 14 years. When I first started [investigating] metastatic urothelial cancer, it was apparent that chemotherapy was great at getting control of the disease, but the problem was the cancer grew back quickly. And when it grows back we know it’s pretty fatal quite quickly. Thus, the question really was, “Could we maintain that control?” That’s the principle of maintenance therapy, maintaining the control achieved by chemotherapy. Chemotherapy buys you time with metastatic urothelial cancer. Essentially, when you give chemotherapy, particularly the first 3 cycles, most patients get some control of disease. In that control it means you’ve got maybe 8 to 10 weeks before the cancer is going to start growing back again and causing problems.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
docwirenews.com

Gene network profiling in muscle-invasive bladder cancer: A systematic review and meta-analysis

Urol Oncol. 2022 Jan 15:S1078-1439(21)00484-1. doi: 10.1016/j.urolonc.2021.11.003. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: Determining meta-analysis of transcriptional profiling of muscle-invasive bladder cancer (MIBC) through Gene Expression Omnibus (GEO) datasets has not been investigated. This study aims to define gene expression profiles in MIBC and to identify potential candidate genes and pathways.
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Cutaneous metastasis of bladder urothelial carcinoma; A rare conditions

Urol Case Rep. 2021 Nov 22;41:101955. doi: 10.1016/j.eucr.2021.101955. eCollection 2022 Mar. Cutaneous is an extremely rare metastatic area of bladder urothelial carcinoma. Pure cutaneous metastasis without systemic metastasis is very rare and less than ten cases have been reported in the literature. Our patient had various lymphatic fistulas to her skin due to pelvic lymphadenectomy and radiotherapy in her previous cervical cancer. We believe that the most probable mechanism underlying our patient’s cutaneous metastasis is a lymphatic spread via those lymphatic fistulas. Immunotherapy is a very important option for patients who cannot receive cisplatin. This is the second case in the literature to apply immunotherapy in the setting of cutaneous metastasis of bladder cancer.
CANCER
docwirenews.com

A urinary drug-disposing approach as an alternative to intravesical chemotherapy for treating non-muscle invasive bladder cancer

Cancer Res. 2022 Jan 17:canres.2897.2021. doi: 10.1158/0008-5472.CAN-21-2897. Online ahead of print. The standard treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) is transurethral resection of the tumors, followed by intravesical therapy (IT), which comprises a direct instillation of a solution of Bacillus Calmette-Guérin vaccine or chemotherapy into the bladder. However, the recurrence rate in this disease remains unacceptably high. IT is a local treatment that fails to reach tumors developed in the upper urinary tract (ureter and renal pelvis). The catheterization procedure required for IT is invasive, painful, and poses an increased infection risk resulting in poor patient quality of life and compliance. There is an unmet need for a potent, comprehensive, and non-invasive option. Without chemical modifications, peptides are rapidly removed by renal clearance. This “shortcoming” can be advantageous when used as a drug carrier for directing therapy to NMIBC. Here we develop a urinary drug-disposing (UDD) approach to improve NMIBC treatment. A 12-amino acid bio-inert peptide (Bdd) that can be exclusively eliminated via renal filtration was generated for delivering the microtubule inhibitor DM1 to NMIBC with minimal non-specific accumulation in other organs. The UDD approach prolonged survival of mice bearing human bladder tumors. Unlike IT, the treatment was given non-invasively (intravenously). Furthermore, it was more effective at suppressing tumor growth than clinically used IT (mitomycin) and safer than free DM1. The application of this urinary drug-disposing approach to treat kidney tumors and deliver other drugs such as doxorubicin was also demonstrated. Overall, the rapid renal clearance of peptides can be exploited to direct cancer therapies to the urinary system.
CANCER
docwirenews.com

A Case of Curative Resection after Neoadjuvant Chemotherapy for Locally-Advanced Sigmoid Colon Carcinoma with Urinary Bladder Invasion

Gan To Kagaku Ryoho. 2021 Dec;48(13):1764-1766. A 56-year-old man was referred to our hospital for multidisciplinary treatment of advanced sigmoid colon carcinoma with a suspected bladder invasion. The patient received 8 courses of modified Leucovorin, fluorouracil, and oxaliplatin (mFOLFOX6)plus panitumumab as neoadjuvant chemotherapy for reliable and safe radical resection after ileostomy construction. There was a significant reduction in the tumor size following chemotherapy; hence, low anterior resection was performed. In addition, since preoperative and intraoperative findings suggested bladder invasion, a total cystectomy with ileal conduit urinary diversion was performed. The pathological diagnosis was ypT4b, N0, M0, and ypStage Ⅱc, with all surgical margins being negative. Subsequently, the patient received adjuvant chemotherapy with 4 courses of mFOLFOX6, and his condition improved with no incidence of cancer recurrence following 8 months after the operation. Neoadjuvant chemotherapy for locally advanced colon cancer is one of the effective treatments for reliable and safe radical resection.
CANCER
MedPage Today

Erdafitinib Continues to Show Efficacy in Urothelial Carcinoma

The pan-FGFR tyrosine kinase inhibitor erdafitinib (Balversa) was active and safe in patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma, according to long-term follow-up of a phase II study. At a median follow-up of 24 months, the investigator-assessed objective response rate (ORR) was 40% among 101 patients with prespecified FGFR...
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Diagnostic panel of serum miR-125b-5p, miR-182-5p, and miR-200c-3p as non-invasive biomarkers for urothelial bladder cancer

Clin Transl Oncol. 2022 Jan 14. doi: 10.1007/s12094-021-02741-3. Online ahead of print. PURPOSE: This study aimed to identify a diagnostic panel of serum microRNAs (miRNAs) for the early detection of bladder cancer (BC). METHODS: Serum samples were collected from 112 BC patients and 112 normal controls (NCs). A three-stage selection...
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Deciphering the influence of urinary microbiota on FoxP3+ regulatory T cell infiltration and prognosis in Chinese patients with non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer

Hum Cell. 2022 Jan 15. doi: 10.1007/s13577-021-00659-0. Online ahead of print. Despite increasing evidence that dysbiosis of urinary microbiota is closely correlated with bladder cancer, the influence of the urinary microbiota on immune evasion and tumor growth in bladder cancer is unknown. This study investigated whether the urinary microbiota influences intratumoral infiltration of FoxP3+ regulatory T cells, expression of Ki-67 and clinical prognosis in non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer. Forty male patients, including 12 and 28 with or without recurrence, respectively, were retrospectively enrolled. Midstream urine samples were preoperatively collected. Urinary microbiota composition was analyzed by 16s rDNA sequencing. Alpha and beta diversities were measured. LEfSe analysis was employed to identify specific bacteria associated with recurrence. Intratumoral infiltration of FoxP3+ regulatory T cells and Ki-67 expression were evaluated by immunohistochemistry. Patients with recurrence had higher α-diversity compared to those without (Shannon Index, P = 0.0007, Simpson Index, P = 0.0004). Distinct beta diversity was observed between recurrence and non-recurrence groups (weighted Unifrac P = 0.02; unweighted Unifrac P = 0.001). LEfSe analysis showed that the recurrence group displayed marked enrichment of Pseudomonas, Staphylococcus, Corynebacterium, and Acinetobacter genera. Patients with higher alpha diversity had elevated Ki-67 expression than those with lower alpha diversity (P = 0.0194), although microbial diversity was unassociated with infiltration of FoxP3+ regulatory T cells (P = 0.1653). Patients with lower urinary microbial diversity had prolonged recurrence-free survival compared to those with higher diversity. Perturbation of urinary microbiota may induce immune evasion and tumor growth, eventually contributing to unfavorable outcomes. Additional study is warranted to confirm a causal role of urinary microbiota in modulating antitumor immune response and survival in bladder cancer.
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Identification of a Novel Defined Immune-Autophagy-Related Gene Signature Associated With Clinical and Prognostic Features of Kidney Renal Clear Cell Carcinoma

Front Mol Biosci. 2021 Dec 20;8:790804. doi: 10.3389/fmolb.2021.790804. eCollection 2021. Background: As a common cancer of the urinary system in adults, renal clear cell carcinoma is metastatic in 30% of patients, and 1-2 years after diagnosis, 60% of patients die. At present, the rapid development of tumor immunology and autophagy had brought new directions to the treatment of renal cancer. Therefore, it was extremely urgent to find potential targets and prognostic biomarkers for immunotherapy combined with autophagy. Methods: Through GSE168845, immune-related genes, autophagy-related genes, and immune-autophagy-related differentially expressed genes (IAR-DEGs) were identified. Independent prognostic value of IAR-DEGs was determined by differential expression analysis, prognostic analysis, and univariate and multivariate Cox regression analyses. Then, the lasso Cox regression model was established to evaluate the correlation of IAR-DEGs with the immune score, immune checkpoint, iron death, methylation, and one-class logistic regression (OCLR) score. Results: In this study, it was found that CANX, BID, NAMPT, and BIRC5 were immune-autophagy-related genes with independent prognostic value, and the risk prognostic model based on them was well constructed. Further analysis showed that CANX, BID, NAMPT, and BIRC5 were significantly correlated with the immune score, immune checkpoint, iron death, methylation, and OCLR score. Further experimental results were consistent with the bioinformatics analysis. Conclusion: CANX, BID, NAMPT, and BIRC5 were potential targets and effective prognostic biomarkers for immunotherapy combined with autophagy in kidney renal clear cell carcinoma.
CANCER
docwirenews.com

A Phase 1/2 Single-arm Clinical Trial of Recombinant Bacillus Calmette-Guerin (BCG) VPM1002BC Immunotherapy in Non-muscle-invasive Bladder Cancer Recurrence After Conventional BCG Therapy: SAKK 06/14

Eur Urol Oncol. 2022 Jan 7:S2588-9311(21)00222-4. doi: 10.1016/j.euo.2021.12.006. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: VPM1002BC is a genetically modified Mycobacterium bovis bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG) strain with potentially improved immunogenicity and attenuation. OBJECTIVE: To report on the efficacy, safety, tolerability and quality of life of intravesical VPM1002BC for the treatment of...
CANCER
docwirenews.com

Culture of Bladder Cancer Organoids as Precision Medicine Tools

J Vis Exp. 2021 Dec 28;(178). doi: 10.3791/63192. Current in vitro therapeutic testing platforms lack relevance to tumor pathophysiology, typically employing cancer cell lines established as two-dimensional (2D) cultures on tissue culture plastic. There is a critical need for more representative models of tumor complexity that can accurately predict therapeutic response and sensitivity. The development of three-dimensional (3D) ex vivo culture of patient-derived organoids (PDOs), derived from fresh tumor tissues, aims to address these shortcomings. Organoid cultures can be used as tumor surrogates in parallel to routine clinical management to inform therapeutic decisions by identifying potential effective interventions and indicating therapies that may be futile. Here, this procedure aims to describe strategies and a detailed step-by-step protocol to establish bladder cancer PDOs from fresh, viable clinical tissue. Our well-established, optimized protocols are practical to set up 3D cultures for experiments using limited and diverse starting material directly from patients or patient-derived xenograft (PDX) tumor material. This procedure can also be employed by most laboratories equipped with standard tissue culture equipment. The organoids generated using this protocol can be used as ex vivo surrogates to understand both the molecular mechanisms underpinning urological cancer pathology and to evaluate treatments to inform clinical management.
CANCER
docwirenews.com

The Cancer of the Bladder Risk Assessment (COBRA) score accurately predicts cancer-specific survival after radical cystectomy: external validation and lymphovascular invasion assessment value to improve its performance

Clin Genitourin Cancer. 2021 Dec 16:S1558-7673(21)00241-X. doi: 10.1016/j.clgc.2021.12.010. Online ahead of print. The Cancer of the Bladder Risk Assessment (COBRA) score is a predictive tool for estimating Cancer Specific Survival (CSS) after Radical Cystectomy (RC) for urothelial carcinoma. COBRA score variables are: age at RC, Tumor stage and Lymph Node Density (LND). We sought to externally validate the COBRA score and to improve its performance in estimating CSS adding Lymphovascular Invasion (LVI) as a further variable (Modified COBRA score). Clinicopathological and survival data from 789 patients who underwent RC and Pelvic Lymph Node Dissection (PLND) between January 2007 and December 2020 in two European referral centers (Paris, France and Badalona, Spain) were analyzed. COBRA score was applied to our cohort and CSS Kaplan-Meier curves were performed. Univariable and Multivariable analysis was performed in order to identify risk factors for Cancer Specific Mortality (CSM) and a score was assigned for any statistically significant risk factor; afterward, c-index calculation was performed and CCS curves have been plotted for the model after having integrated LVI variable to the COBRA score. Finally, we compared both COBRA score and Modified COBRA score models with the established AJCC model. A total of 789 patients underwent RC during the observation period. Complete data were available for 731 patients with a median follow-up of 32 months (8-47). CSM was 27.6% (no. 218 patients) at follow-up. When COBRA score was applied to our cohort, c-index was 0.76. Regression COX analysis has shown HR 0.36, CI 95% (0.16-0.83), P = .016 for patients with COBRA score 1; HR 0, CI 95% (0-1.77), P =.94 for score 2; HR 0.51, CI 95% (0.39 -0.67), P =.001 for score 3; HR 1.67, CI 95% (1.23-2.27), P =.001 for score 4; HR 2.45, CI 95% (1.51-3.99), P =.001 for score 5; HR 2.01, CI 95% (1.42-2.85), P =.001 for score 6 and HR 0.66, CI 95% (0.09-4.73), P =.682 for score 7. When the LVI variable was added to the CSS predictive model the discriminatory power increased to a c-index of 0.78. COBRA score adequately identifies those patients with a higher risk of CSM, with a c-index of 0.76. Moreover, LVI variable further improves its predictive accuracy from c-index of 0.76 to c-index of 0.78. LVI variable could be integrated in the COBRA score to optimizing prognosis stratification for patients who undergo RC.
CANCER
healththoroughfare.com

Moderna Covid Vaccine Is No Longer Recommended Due To Heart Inflammation

There are all kinds of discussions about the potential side effects of the covid vaccine, and these include heart inflammation for younger people. Check out the latest reports involving Moderna vaccines below. It seems that the very rare side effect among under-31s of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine leads to the...
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy