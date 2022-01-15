ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita County, TX

UPDATE: Hundreds of residents without power in Wichita County

By Olivia Taggart
 4 days ago

UPDATE: Friday, January 14, 2022, 10:45 p.m.

According to Gordon Drake, less than 400 Oncor customers are currently without power in the Wichita Falls area.

Check the Oncor Outage Map or the Texas Power Outage maps for the latest information.

ORIGINAL STORY: WICHITA COUNTY ( KFDX/KJTL ) — High winds tore through Wichita County on Friday night, and with them came power outages.

Over 1,000 Oncor customers in the Wichita Falls area are without power as of 8:45 p.m. Friday, January 14.

According to Oncor Area Manager Gordon Drake, the power outages are due to the high winds in the area.

Drake said Oncor workers are already working to bring the power back, and it should be up as soon as possible.

Check out the Power Outage Map for updated information here . Check specific outages in Wichita Falls on the Oncor website here .

Check this story later for updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 2

