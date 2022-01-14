Cutaneous metastasis of bladder urothelial carcinoma; A rare conditions

Comput Math Methods Med. 2021 Dec 31;2021:7667707. doi: 10.1155/2021/7667707. eCollection 2021. Zhuling Jisheng decoction is employed for the treatment of bladder urothelial cancer in clinical practice of traditional Chinese medicine. However, there are few studies on its precise mechanism. For the antibladder cancer action of Zhuling Jisheng decoction, a network pharmacological technique was used to design a component/target/pathway molecular regulatory network. The TCMSP dataset was used to identify the chemical makeup of Zhuling Jisheng decoction, which was then analyzed and assessed for oral bioavailability and pharmacological similarity. The chemical composition of Zhuling Jisheng decoction was identified through the TCMSP database, and it was evaluated and screened based on oral bioavailability and drug similarity. The GEO database was searched for genes associated with urothelial bladder carcinoma, and gene targets associated with bladder urothelial cancer resistance were chosen by comparison. The function and linked pathways of the target genes were examined and screened using annotation, visualization, and a comprehensive discovery database. The impact of Zhuling Jisheng decoction on urothelial bladder cancer was studied using Cytoscape software to create a component/target/pathway network. Finally, 69 and 55 target genes were discovered for noninvasive bladder urothelial cancer and invasive bladder urothelial cancer, respectively. In noninvasive urothelial cancer, 118 pathways were highly enriched, including the TNF signaling pathway and the IL-17 signaling route. 103 pathways were highly enriched in invasive urothelial cancer, including the p53 signaling route, bladder cancer route, and calcium signaling route. There were 18 and 15 drug targets associated with noninvasive and invasive bladder urothelial carcinoma prognoses. Many signaling pathways directly act on tumours, and indirect pathways inhibit the development of bladder urothelial carcinoma. This research establishes a scientific foundation for further research into the framework of action of Zhuling Jisheng decoction in the therapy of bladder urothelial cancer.

