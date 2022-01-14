ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cutaneous metastasis of bladder urothelial carcinoma; A rare conditions

Urol Case Rep. 2021 Nov 22;41:101955. doi: 10.1016/j.eucr.2021.101955. eCollection 2022 Mar. Cutaneous is an extremely rare metastatic area of bladder urothelial carcinoma. Pure cutaneous...

PD-1 inhibitor toripalimab with gemcitabine as a neoadjuvant therapy for muscle-invasive bladder urothelial carcinoma: A case report

Medicine (Baltimore). 2022 Jan 14;101(2):e28591. doi: 10.1097/MD.0000000000028591. RATIONALE: Routine neoadjuvant therapy for muscle-invasive bladder urothelial carcinoma prior to radical surgery is curative. With the increase in cancer immunotherapy, neoadjuvant immunotherapy has been used as an important complement to neoadjuvant chemotherapy for muscle-invasive urothelial carcinoma. Toripalimab is a recombinant, humanized IgG4 monoclonal antibody directed against programmed cell death protein 1 and received the first global approval for the treatment of unresectable or metastatic melanoma in China on December 17, 2018.
Diagnostic panel of serum miR-125b-5p, miR-182-5p, and miR-200c-3p as non-invasive biomarkers for urothelial bladder cancer

Clin Transl Oncol. 2022 Jan 14. doi: 10.1007/s12094-021-02741-3. Online ahead of print. PURPOSE: This study aimed to identify a diagnostic panel of serum microRNAs (miRNAs) for the early detection of bladder cancer (BC). METHODS: Serum samples were collected from 112 BC patients and 112 normal controls (NCs). A three-stage selection...
Metastatic Urothelial Carcinoma: Does FGFR Status Impact Use of Maintenance Avelumab?

Peter H. O’Donnell, MD, PhD: We’re getting some questions around FGFR. Maybe you did the next-generation sequencing as they’re getting platinum. If you had a patient who has an FGFR alteration, would you still offer avelumab maintenance? Shilpa, can I start with you? If you knew the patient was FGFR altered, would it influence your decision to offer avelumab?
Cutaneous adverse events may be linked to clinical benefit in metastatic melanoma

Cutaneous adverse events appeared largely reversible and rarely led to therapy discontinuation among patients with metastatic melanoma treated with combination checkpoint inhibitors, according to a study in Cancer. Additionally, patients who experienced cutaneous toxicities after treatment with a combination of anti-CTLA-4 and anti-PD-1 therapy had a longer time to next...
Erdafitinib Continues to Show Efficacy in Urothelial Carcinoma

The pan-FGFR tyrosine kinase inhibitor erdafitinib (Balversa) was active and safe in patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma, according to long-term follow-up of a phase II study. At a median follow-up of 24 months, the investigator-assessed objective response rate (ORR) was 40% among 101 patients with prespecified FGFR...
A Case of Curative Resection after Neoadjuvant Chemotherapy for Locally-Advanced Sigmoid Colon Carcinoma with Urinary Bladder Invasion

Gan To Kagaku Ryoho. 2021 Dec;48(13):1764-1766. A 56-year-old man was referred to our hospital for multidisciplinary treatment of advanced sigmoid colon carcinoma with a suspected bladder invasion. The patient received 8 courses of modified Leucovorin, fluorouracil, and oxaliplatin (mFOLFOX6)plus panitumumab as neoadjuvant chemotherapy for reliable and safe radical resection after ileostomy construction. There was a significant reduction in the tumor size following chemotherapy; hence, low anterior resection was performed. In addition, since preoperative and intraoperative findings suggested bladder invasion, a total cystectomy with ileal conduit urinary diversion was performed. The pathological diagnosis was ypT4b, N0, M0, and ypStage Ⅱc, with all surgical margins being negative. Subsequently, the patient received adjuvant chemotherapy with 4 courses of mFOLFOX6, and his condition improved with no incidence of cancer recurrence following 8 months after the operation. Neoadjuvant chemotherapy for locally advanced colon cancer is one of the effective treatments for reliable and safe radical resection.
CASC5 is a potential cancer-testis gene in human urinary bladder transitional cell carcinoma

Drug Discov Ther. 2021;15(6):331-336. doi: 10.5582/ddt.2021.01108. Urinary Bladder cancer (UBC) is a diversified disease with an array of clinicopathological attributes. Several studies have shown that cancer susceptibility candidate 5 (CASC5) plays important roles in various types of malignancies; however its expression and clinical significance in human UBC remain largely unknown. This research study was intended to explore mRNA/protein expression pattern of CASC5 as a member of the cancer-testis (CT) gene family and assess its clinical utility in diagnostic management of patients with UBC. Quantitative real-time PCR (qRT-PCR) and immunohistochemistry (IHC) was employed to appraise the detailed expression profile of CASC5 in patients with UBC. The mRNA over expression of CASC5 was detected in testis tissue and relatively high frequency 59.2% (45 of 76) of CASC5 mRNA was detected in UBC tissues. CASC5 mRNA relative mean fold expression was also significantly (p < 0.01) higher in the muscle-invasive tumor tissues compared to non-muscle-invasive tumor tissues (12.26 ± 9.53 vs. 4.64 ± 2.50, p = 0.005). Heterogeneous staining pattern of CASC5 protein was exclusively detected using IHC. The frequency of CASC5 protein over expression was detected in 67.7% (44 of 65) UBC patients and negative in benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). Further, CASC5 protein expression was significantly (p < 0.001) associated with cigarette smoking habit in UBC patients. Our study findings testified that CASC5 over expression among patients with UBC as compared to controls and concludes that CASC5 is a potential CT gene in UBC.
What Is Cystic Renal Cell Carcinoma?

Cystic renal cell carcinoma is a relatively new subtype of kidney cancer, first described in 2005, and recognized as a distinct tumor in 2013. It primarily occurs in people who have acquired cystic kidney disease (ACKD). ACKD usually develops in people with advanced chronic kidney disease who have been on...
Network Pharmacology-Based Study on the Active Component and Mechanism of the Anti-Non-Invasive and Invasive Bladder Urothelial Carcinoma Effects of Zhuling Jisheng Decoction

Comput Math Methods Med. 2021 Dec 31;2021:7667707. doi: 10.1155/2021/7667707. eCollection 2021. Zhuling Jisheng decoction is employed for the treatment of bladder urothelial cancer in clinical practice of traditional Chinese medicine. However, there are few studies on its precise mechanism. For the antibladder cancer action of Zhuling Jisheng decoction, a network pharmacological technique was used to design a component/target/pathway molecular regulatory network. The TCMSP dataset was used to identify the chemical makeup of Zhuling Jisheng decoction, which was then analyzed and assessed for oral bioavailability and pharmacological similarity. The chemical composition of Zhuling Jisheng decoction was identified through the TCMSP database, and it was evaluated and screened based on oral bioavailability and drug similarity. The GEO database was searched for genes associated with urothelial bladder carcinoma, and gene targets associated with bladder urothelial cancer resistance were chosen by comparison. The function and linked pathways of the target genes were examined and screened using annotation, visualization, and a comprehensive discovery database. The impact of Zhuling Jisheng decoction on urothelial bladder cancer was studied using Cytoscape software to create a component/target/pathway network. Finally, 69 and 55 target genes were discovered for noninvasive bladder urothelial cancer and invasive bladder urothelial cancer, respectively. In noninvasive urothelial cancer, 118 pathways were highly enriched, including the TNF signaling pathway and the IL-17 signaling route. 103 pathways were highly enriched in invasive urothelial cancer, including the p53 signaling route, bladder cancer route, and calcium signaling route. There were 18 and 15 drug targets associated with noninvasive and invasive bladder urothelial carcinoma prognoses. Many signaling pathways directly act on tumours, and indirect pathways inhibit the development of bladder urothelial carcinoma. This research establishes a scientific foundation for further research into the framework of action of Zhuling Jisheng decoction in the therapy of bladder urothelial cancer.
Effectiveness of Lymphatic Contrast Enhanced Ultrasound in the diagnosis of Cervical Lymph node metastasis from papillary thyroid carcinoma

Cervical lymph node metastasis (CLNM) is common in patients with papillary thyroid carcinoma (PTC), which is responsible for tumor staging and surgical strategy. The accurate preoperative identification of CLNM is essential. In this study, twenty consecutive patients with PTC received a parenchyma injection of Sonazoid followed by contrast enhanced ultrasound (CEUS) to identify CLNM. The specific lymphatic CEUS (LCEUS) signs for diagnosing CLNM were summarized, which were further compared with the resected specimens to get the pathological basis. After the injection of contrast agent, lymphatic vessel and lymph node (LN) could be exclusively displayed as hyperperfusion on LCEUS. The dynamic perfusion process of contrast agent in CLNM over time can be clearly visualized. Perfusion defect and interruption of bright ring were the two characteristic LCEUS signs in diagnosing CLNM. After comparing with pathology, perfusion defect was correlated to the metastatic foci in medulla and interruption of bright ring was correlated to the tumor seeding in marginal sinus (all p values"‰<"‰0.001). The diagnostic efficacies of these two signs were high (perfusion defect vs. interruption of bright ring: AUC, 0.899, 95% CI 0.752"“1.000 vs. 0.904, 0.803"“1.000). LCEUS has advantages in identifying CLNM from PTC. The typical LCEUS signs of CLNM correlated with pathology.
Upregulation of IFNɣ-mediated chemokines dominate the immune transcriptome of muscle-invasive urothelial carcinoma

Sci Rep. 2022 Jan 13;12(1):716. doi: 10.1038/s41598-021-04678-7. Tumor inflammation is prognostically significant in high-grade muscle-invasive bladder cancer (MIBC). However, the underlying mechanisms remain elusive. To identify inflammation-associated immune gene expression patterns, we performed transcriptomic profiling of 40 MIBC archival tumors using the NanoString nCounter Human v.1.1 PanCancer Panel. Findings were validated using the TCGA MIBC dataset. Unsupervised and supervised clustering identified a distinctive immune-related gene expression profile for inflammation, characterized by significant upregulation of 149 genes, particularly chemokines, a subset of which also had potential prognostic utility. Some of the most enriched biological processes were lymphocyte activation and proliferation, leukocyte adhesion and migration, antigen processing and presentation and cellular response to IFN-γ. Upregulation of numerous IFN-γ-inducible chemokines, class II MHC molecules and immune checkpoint genes was detected as part of the complex immune response to MIBC. Further, B-cell markers linked to tertiary lymphoid structures were upregulated, which in turn is predictive of tumor response to immunotherapy and favorable outcome. Our findings of both an overall activated immune profıle and immunosuppressive microenvironment provide novel insights into the complex immune milieu of MIBC with inflammation and supports its clinical significance for predicting prognosis and immunotherapeutic responsiveness, which warrants further investigation. This may open novel opportunities to identify mechanisms for developing new immunotherapeutic strategies.
Efficacy of pembrolizumab and comprehensive CD274/PD-L1 profiles in patients previously treated with chemoradiation therapy as radical treatment in bladder cancer

J Immunother Cancer. 2022 Jan;10(1):e003868. doi: 10.1136/jitc-2021-003868. BACKGROUND: Chemoradiation therapy (CRT) has been increasingly reported as a possible alternative to total cystectomy (TC) for localized bladder cancer (BC). Pembrolizumab is the standard of care for platinum-refractory metastatic urothelial carcinoma, although it is unknown whether the efficacy of pembrolizumab in patients previously treated with curative CRT varies from the results of benchmark trials.
MRNA Profiling Involved in Triggering of STAT1 with Regulatory Involvement of IRF7, PTPRF, and miR-145p in Patients Suffering from Gall Bladder Carcinoma

J Healthc Eng. 2022 Jan 7;2022:1770643. doi: 10.1155/2022/1770643. eCollection 2022. BACKGROUND: Gall Bladder Cancer (GBC) is a type of extremely malignant tumor, which has high incidences of mortality. There is rare information about its mechanisms of invasion and gene expression regulations. microRNA-155 (miR-155) has mostly been reported to be over expressed in cases of solid tumors and hematopoietic malignancies. In this study, we have investigated the role and clinical significance of miR-155 in a Chinese population suffering from GBC and compared the results with nonneoplastic inflammation.
TIGIT and PD-1 expression atlas predicts response to adjuvant chemotherapy and PD-L1 blockade in muscle-invasive bladder cancer

Br J Cancer. 2022 Jan 17. doi: 10.1038/s41416-022-01703-y. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: TIGIT and PD-1 are checkpoint receptors that could regulate the functional status of immune cells through independent pathways. However, the clinical significance of immune classification based on TIGIT and PD-1 expression remains unclear in muscle-invasive bladder cancer (MIBC).
Recirculating hyperthermic intravesical chemotherapy with mitomycin C (HIVEC) versus BCG in high-risk non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer: results of the HIVEC-HR randomized clinical trial

World J Urol. 2022 Jan 17. doi: 10.1007/s00345-022-03928-1. Online ahead of print. PURPOSE: The purpose of the study was to compare the outcomes of high-risk non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer (HR-NMIBC) patients treated with BCG vs recirculating hyperthermic intravesical chemotherapy (HIVEC) with mitomycin C (MMC). METHODS: A pilot phase II randomized clinical...
A urinary drug-disposing approach as an alternative to intravesical chemotherapy for treating non-muscle invasive bladder cancer

Cancer Res. 2022 Jan 17:canres.2897.2021. doi: 10.1158/0008-5472.CAN-21-2897. Online ahead of print. The standard treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) is transurethral resection of the tumors, followed by intravesical therapy (IT), which comprises a direct instillation of a solution of Bacillus Calmette-Guérin vaccine or chemotherapy into the bladder. However, the recurrence rate in this disease remains unacceptably high. IT is a local treatment that fails to reach tumors developed in the upper urinary tract (ureter and renal pelvis). The catheterization procedure required for IT is invasive, painful, and poses an increased infection risk resulting in poor patient quality of life and compliance. There is an unmet need for a potent, comprehensive, and non-invasive option. Without chemical modifications, peptides are rapidly removed by renal clearance. This “shortcoming” can be advantageous when used as a drug carrier for directing therapy to NMIBC. Here we develop a urinary drug-disposing (UDD) approach to improve NMIBC treatment. A 12-amino acid bio-inert peptide (Bdd) that can be exclusively eliminated via renal filtration was generated for delivering the microtubule inhibitor DM1 to NMIBC with minimal non-specific accumulation in other organs. The UDD approach prolonged survival of mice bearing human bladder tumors. Unlike IT, the treatment was given non-invasively (intravenously). Furthermore, it was more effective at suppressing tumor growth than clinically used IT (mitomycin) and safer than free DM1. The application of this urinary drug-disposing approach to treat kidney tumors and deliver other drugs such as doxorubicin was also demonstrated. Overall, the rapid renal clearance of peptides can be exploited to direct cancer therapies to the urinary system.
COVID: Higher Levels Of This Vitamin May Reduce Infection Risk

Having this vitamin above recommended levels may reduce the risk of coronavirus infection. Higher than recommended levels of vitamin D — above those previously considered sufficient — could lower the risk for COVID-19 infection. Vitamin D levels of around 30 ng/mL is generally considered the normal range. However,...
Omicron infections are showing a ‘very strange symptom’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As COVID-19 infections continue to escalate in the new year, some patients have been reporting a strange new symptom: night sweats. Commonly associated with other conditions like...
Omicron: This toilet habit could be a sign of infection

As Covid-19 cases continue to spike across the UK, experts are warning about a specific toilet routine that could be an indication of the presence of the virus in one’s body. ‘A Wide Range Of Symptoms’. Unlike previous variants of the coronavirus, the symptoms of Omicron are more difficult...
Pfizer CEO Drops Bomb News About Omicron Variant And Covid Vaccines

It’s been just revealed that the CEO of Pfizer had something pretty interesting to say about two covid jabs and the Omicron variant. Just to refresh your memory, the new covid variant called Omicron has been making headlines all over the news for a while now, even though the symptomatology is a mild one.
