Trash strike continues as Chula Vista City Hall meeting rescheduled

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — After city officials declared a local public health emergency Wednesday, Chula Vista officials planned a city hall meeting to address the dire trash strike situation.

Councilmember John McCann, however, told FOX 5 the city hall meeting Friday had been adjourned due to technical issues, but he said it would be rescheduled Saturday for 6 p.m.

As the overflow of trash continues to pile up in the city, negotiations have yet to yield a deal acceptable between waste-management company Republic Services and its workers who are represented by Teamsters Local 542.

More than 250 Republic Services’ workers walked off the job last month to strike for higher wages, better benefits and improved working conditions. The strike is now entering its second month.

Residents have voiced their complaints of overflowing bins, pest infestations and more than 1,000 trash bins in city parks packed to the brim. The local health emergency will remain in effect until Feb. 18.

While city council members are urging Republic Services to end the strike , San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria also weighed in with a statement, giving Republic Services a deadline to reach a deal with its workers before his office starts fining the company and pursuing other escalating actions.

“With no resolution after weeks of negotiation between Republic Services and its striking workers, my office has given the company until Monday before escalating action to compel the trash hauler to meet their obligations under their franchise agreement,” he said. “The situation as it stands is unacceptable and a public health and safety threat.”

