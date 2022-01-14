ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diagnostic panel of serum miR-125b-5p, miR-182-5p, and miR-200c-3p as non-invasive biomarkers for urothelial bladder cancer

Clin Transl Oncol. 2022 Jan 14. doi: 10.1007/s12094-021-02741-3. Online ahead of print. PURPOSE: This study aimed to identify a diagnostic panel of serum microRNAs (miRNAs) for the early detection of bladder cancer (BC). METHODS:...

The Evolution of Therapy Sequencing in Advanced Bladder Cancer

Daniel Petrylak, MD: It’s going to be very interesting to see how the field develops over the next several years. This is going to be a challenge for clinicians because we do have the FDA approval of nivolumab as adjuvant therapy for 1 year in those patients who’ve undergone cystectomy. T2 disease or higher for those patients who’ve had neoadjuvant chemotherapy, for T3 or higher for non-neoadjuvant patients who want to receive cystectomy. Predominantly platinum ineligible patients. But now you’re going to see checkpoint therapy moved up into the earlier stage of disease. So the question is going to be, are we going to use the same maintenance therapy when these patients become metastatic or if they become metastatic? And then that really shifts your whole treatment paradigm in terms of, can we re-induce a patient with a checkpoint after a certain period of time? What’s your experience been in other tumors with rechallenging with checkpoints? There’s not a lot of experience in bladder cancer.
Blood-Based Biomarker Panel for Personalized Lung Cancer Risk Assessment

J Clin Oncol. 2022 Jan 7:JCO2101460. doi: 10.1200/JCO.21.01460. Online ahead of print. PURPOSE: To investigate whether a panel of circulating protein biomarkers would improve risk assessment for lung cancer screening in combination with a risk model on the basis of participant characteristics. METHODS: A blinded validation study was performed using...
Transurethral Resection of Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Tumors Combined with Fluorescence Diagnosis and Photodynamic Therapy with Chlorin e(6)-Type Photosensitizers

J Clin Med. 2021 Dec 31;11(1):233. doi: 10.3390/jcm11010233. Bladder cancer is a common disease with a high recurrence rate. In order to improve the treatment of superficial bladder tumors, we evaluated the efficacy and safety of transurethral resection (TURB) followed by fluorescence diagnosis (FD) and photodynamic therapy (PDT) with chlorin e6 photosensitizers (PSs), viz. “Fotoran e6” and “Fotoditazin”. It was found that both PSs generated singlet oxygen and revealed moderate affinity toward the lipid-like compartment. Between November 2018 and October 2020, 12 patients with verified non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) were treated by TURB combined with FD and PDT. Eight patients received “Fotoran e6” intravenously, while four patients received intravesical PSs. The patient ages were between 31 and 79 years, with a median age of 64.5 years (mean 61.3 ± 14.2). The total light dose was 150 J/cm2 for the local irradiation of the tumor bed with a red light at the λ = 660 nm wavelength, and 10-25 J/cm2 were additionally delivered for diffuse irradiation of the entire bladder mucosa. At the median follow-up period of 24 months (mean 24.5 ± 5.4 months, range 16-35 months), 11 patients remained tumor-free. One 79-year-old patient developed a recurrence without progression to the muscle layer. This pilot study shows that the TURB + FD + PDT technique is an effective and safe option for the first-line treatment of superficial bladder tumors.
Cutaneous metastasis of bladder urothelial carcinoma; A rare conditions

Urol Case Rep. 2021 Nov 22;41:101955. doi: 10.1016/j.eucr.2021.101955. eCollection 2022 Mar. Cutaneous is an extremely rare metastatic area of bladder urothelial carcinoma. Pure cutaneous metastasis without systemic metastasis is very rare and less than ten cases have been reported in the literature. Our patient had various lymphatic fistulas to her skin due to pelvic lymphadenectomy and radiotherapy in her previous cervical cancer. We believe that the most probable mechanism underlying our patient’s cutaneous metastasis is a lymphatic spread via those lymphatic fistulas. Immunotherapy is a very important option for patients who cannot receive cisplatin. This is the second case in the literature to apply immunotherapy in the setting of cutaneous metastasis of bladder cancer.
A non-invasive method to detect and monitor bladder cancer

With a high rate of recurrence, bladder cancer is both common and among the most expensive cancers per patient to monitor and to treat, due to frequent, costly optical bladder examinations and tumor resections. Although cancer is found in less than 10% of these optical bladder examinations, this test is currently the only clinically approved test. The test is invasive and may have side effects, which is why only 40% of patients comply with these procedures. This low level of compliance adds to the mortality of this cancer.
PD-1 inhibitor toripalimab with gemcitabine as a neoadjuvant therapy for muscle-invasive bladder urothelial carcinoma: A case report

Medicine (Baltimore). 2022 Jan 14;101(2):e28591. doi: 10.1097/MD.0000000000028591. RATIONALE: Routine neoadjuvant therapy for muscle-invasive bladder urothelial carcinoma prior to radical surgery is curative. With the increase in cancer immunotherapy, neoadjuvant immunotherapy has been used as an important complement to neoadjuvant chemotherapy for muscle-invasive urothelial carcinoma. Toripalimab is a recombinant, humanized IgG4 monoclonal antibody directed against programmed cell death protein 1 and received the first global approval for the treatment of unresectable or metastatic melanoma in China on December 17, 2018.
TIGIT and PD-1 expression atlas predicts response to adjuvant chemotherapy and PD-L1 blockade in muscle-invasive bladder cancer

Br J Cancer. 2022 Jan 17. doi: 10.1038/s41416-022-01703-y. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: TIGIT and PD-1 are checkpoint receptors that could regulate the functional status of immune cells through independent pathways. However, the clinical significance of immune classification based on TIGIT and PD-1 expression remains unclear in muscle-invasive bladder cancer (MIBC).
Effects of radical cystectomy combined with GC chemotherapy in the treatment of invasive bladder cancer and its influence on the incidence of adverse reactions

Am J Transl Res. 2021 Dec 15;13(12):13845-13853. eCollection 2021. OBJECTIVE: To explore the efficiency of radical cystectomy combined with GC chemotherapy in the treatment of invasive bladder cancer and its influence on the incidence of adverse reactions. METHODS: The clinical data of 120 patients with invasive bladder cancer admitted to...
Gupta and Participants Review Later-Line Therapy in Bladder Cancer

During a Targeted Oncology Case-Based Roundtable event, Shilpa Gupta, MD, discussed new options for late-line therapies including FGFR inhibitors in patients with bladder cancer. TEJWANI: We have been using enfortumab vedotin-ejfv [Padcev] for third-line [therapy at my institution]. Enfortumab has a good response rate and after failing cisplatin and an...
Deciphering the influence of urinary microbiota on FoxP3+ regulatory T cell infiltration and prognosis in Chinese patients with non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer

Hum Cell. 2022 Jan 15. doi: 10.1007/s13577-021-00659-0. Online ahead of print. Despite increasing evidence that dysbiosis of urinary microbiota is closely correlated with bladder cancer, the influence of the urinary microbiota on immune evasion and tumor growth in bladder cancer is unknown. This study investigated whether the urinary microbiota influences intratumoral infiltration of FoxP3+ regulatory T cells, expression of Ki-67 and clinical prognosis in non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer. Forty male patients, including 12 and 28 with or without recurrence, respectively, were retrospectively enrolled. Midstream urine samples were preoperatively collected. Urinary microbiota composition was analyzed by 16s rDNA sequencing. Alpha and beta diversities were measured. LEfSe analysis was employed to identify specific bacteria associated with recurrence. Intratumoral infiltration of FoxP3+ regulatory T cells and Ki-67 expression were evaluated by immunohistochemistry. Patients with recurrence had higher α-diversity compared to those without (Shannon Index, P = 0.0007, Simpson Index, P = 0.0004). Distinct beta diversity was observed between recurrence and non-recurrence groups (weighted Unifrac P = 0.02; unweighted Unifrac P = 0.001). LEfSe analysis showed that the recurrence group displayed marked enrichment of Pseudomonas, Staphylococcus, Corynebacterium, and Acinetobacter genera. Patients with higher alpha diversity had elevated Ki-67 expression than those with lower alpha diversity (P = 0.0194), although microbial diversity was unassociated with infiltration of FoxP3+ regulatory T cells (P = 0.1653). Patients with lower urinary microbial diversity had prolonged recurrence-free survival compared to those with higher diversity. Perturbation of urinary microbiota may induce immune evasion and tumor growth, eventually contributing to unfavorable outcomes. Additional study is warranted to confirm a causal role of urinary microbiota in modulating antitumor immune response and survival in bladder cancer.
Recirculating hyperthermic intravesical chemotherapy with mitomycin C (HIVEC) versus BCG in high-risk non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer: results of the HIVEC-HR randomized clinical trial

World J Urol. 2022 Jan 17. doi: 10.1007/s00345-022-03928-1. Online ahead of print. PURPOSE: The purpose of the study was to compare the outcomes of high-risk non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer (HR-NMIBC) patients treated with BCG vs recirculating hyperthermic intravesical chemotherapy (HIVEC) with mitomycin C (MMC). METHODS: A pilot phase II randomized clinical...
Gene network profiling in muscle-invasive bladder cancer: A systematic review and meta-analysis

Urol Oncol. 2022 Jan 15:S1078-1439(21)00484-1. doi: 10.1016/j.urolonc.2021.11.003. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: Determining meta-analysis of transcriptional profiling of muscle-invasive bladder cancer (MIBC) through Gene Expression Omnibus (GEO) datasets has not been investigated. This study aims to define gene expression profiles in MIBC and to identify potential candidate genes and pathways.
Biodesix in pact with PierianDx for lung cancer diagnostics

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) has partnered with PierianDx to improve clinical interpretations for mutations detected by the company’s newly approved GeneStrat NGS genomic test. Accordingly, Biodesix (BDSX) will utilize the PierianDx platform to deliver clear, up-to-date interpretations for mutations identified by the GeneStrat test, a blood-based test for tumor profiling in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
Treatment Outcomes of High-Risk Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer (HR-NMIBC) in Real-World Evidence (RWE) Studies: Systematic Literature Review (SLR)

Clinicoecon Outcomes Res. 2022 Jan 10;14:35-48. doi: 10.2147/CEOR.S341896. eCollection 2022. BACKGROUND: To date, there has been limited synthesis of RWE studies in high-risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (HR-NMIBC). The objective of this research was to conduct a systematic review of published real-world evidence to better understand the real-world burden and treatment patterns in HR-NMIBC.
Sequencing of Biomarker Testing for Ovarian Cancer

Dr Robert W. Holloway explains his typical approach to ovarian cancer biomarker testing and sequencing. Chad A. Hamilton, MD: What are you doing these days? I’m curious because I talk to so many people, and there are many little variations. Robert W. Holloway, MD: It’s an interesting topic. I...
A Phase 1/2 Single-arm Clinical Trial of Recombinant Bacillus Calmette-Guerin (BCG) VPM1002BC Immunotherapy in Non-muscle-invasive Bladder Cancer Recurrence After Conventional BCG Therapy: SAKK 06/14

Eur Urol Oncol. 2022 Jan 7:S2588-9311(21)00222-4. doi: 10.1016/j.euo.2021.12.006. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: VPM1002BC is a genetically modified Mycobacterium bovis bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG) strain with potentially improved immunogenicity and attenuation. OBJECTIVE: To report on the efficacy, safety, tolerability and quality of life of intravesical VPM1002BC for the treatment of...
A urinary drug-disposing approach as an alternative to intravesical chemotherapy for treating non-muscle invasive bladder cancer

Cancer Res. 2022 Jan 17:canres.2897.2021. doi: 10.1158/0008-5472.CAN-21-2897. Online ahead of print. The standard treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) is transurethral resection of the tumors, followed by intravesical therapy (IT), which comprises a direct instillation of a solution of Bacillus Calmette-Guérin vaccine or chemotherapy into the bladder. However, the recurrence rate in this disease remains unacceptably high. IT is a local treatment that fails to reach tumors developed in the upper urinary tract (ureter and renal pelvis). The catheterization procedure required for IT is invasive, painful, and poses an increased infection risk resulting in poor patient quality of life and compliance. There is an unmet need for a potent, comprehensive, and non-invasive option. Without chemical modifications, peptides are rapidly removed by renal clearance. This “shortcoming” can be advantageous when used as a drug carrier for directing therapy to NMIBC. Here we develop a urinary drug-disposing (UDD) approach to improve NMIBC treatment. A 12-amino acid bio-inert peptide (Bdd) that can be exclusively eliminated via renal filtration was generated for delivering the microtubule inhibitor DM1 to NMIBC with minimal non-specific accumulation in other organs. The UDD approach prolonged survival of mice bearing human bladder tumors. Unlike IT, the treatment was given non-invasively (intravenously). Furthermore, it was more effective at suppressing tumor growth than clinically used IT (mitomycin) and safer than free DM1. The application of this urinary drug-disposing approach to treat kidney tumors and deliver other drugs such as doxorubicin was also demonstrated. Overall, the rapid renal clearance of peptides can be exploited to direct cancer therapies to the urinary system.
NFE2L3 promotes tumor progression and predicts a poor prognosis of bladder cancer

Carcinogenesis. 2022 Jan 12:bgac006. doi: 10.1093/carcin/bgac006. Online ahead of print. The high incidence and vulnerability to recurrence of bladder urothelial carcinoma (BLCA) is a challenge in the clinical. Recent studies have revealed that NFE2L3 plays a vital role in the carcinogenesis and progression of different human tumors. However, the role of NFE2L3 in bladder cancer has not been elucidated. In this study, NFE2L3 expression was significantly increased in bladder cancer samples. Its high expression was associated with advanced clinicopathological characteristics and was an independent prognostic factor for overall survival (OS) and metastasis-free survival (MFS) in 106 patients with BLCA. In vitro and in vivo experiments demonstrated that NFE2L3 knockdown inhibited bladder cancer cells proliferation by inducing the cell cycle arrest and cell apoptosis. Meanwhile, NFE2L3 overexpression promotes BLCA cell migration and invasion in vitro cell lines and in vivo xenografts. Moreover, we identified many genes and pathway alterations associated with tumor progression and metastasis by performing RNA-Seq analysis and functional enrichment of NFE2L3 overexpressing BLCA cells. Mechanistic investigation reveals that overexpression of NFE2L3 promoted epithelial-mesenchymal transition (EMT) in bladder cancer cells with decreased expression of gap junction-associated protein ZO-1 and epithelial marker E-cadherin with the elevation of transcription factors Snail1 and Snail2. Finally, we performed a comprehensive proteomics analysis to explore more potential molecular mechanisms. Our findings revealed that NFE2L3 might serve as a valuable clinical prognostic biomarker and therapeutic target in BLCA.
Network Pharmacology-Based Study on the Active Component and Mechanism of the Anti-Non-Invasive and Invasive Bladder Urothelial Carcinoma Effects of Zhuling Jisheng Decoction

Comput Math Methods Med. 2021 Dec 31;2021:7667707. doi: 10.1155/2021/7667707. eCollection 2021. Zhuling Jisheng decoction is employed for the treatment of bladder urothelial cancer in clinical practice of traditional Chinese medicine. However, there are few studies on its precise mechanism. For the antibladder cancer action of Zhuling Jisheng decoction, a network pharmacological technique was used to design a component/target/pathway molecular regulatory network. The TCMSP dataset was used to identify the chemical makeup of Zhuling Jisheng decoction, which was then analyzed and assessed for oral bioavailability and pharmacological similarity. The chemical composition of Zhuling Jisheng decoction was identified through the TCMSP database, and it was evaluated and screened based on oral bioavailability and drug similarity. The GEO database was searched for genes associated with urothelial bladder carcinoma, and gene targets associated with bladder urothelial cancer resistance were chosen by comparison. The function and linked pathways of the target genes were examined and screened using annotation, visualization, and a comprehensive discovery database. The impact of Zhuling Jisheng decoction on urothelial bladder cancer was studied using Cytoscape software to create a component/target/pathway network. Finally, 69 and 55 target genes were discovered for noninvasive bladder urothelial cancer and invasive bladder urothelial cancer, respectively. In noninvasive urothelial cancer, 118 pathways were highly enriched, including the TNF signaling pathway and the IL-17 signaling route. 103 pathways were highly enriched in invasive urothelial cancer, including the p53 signaling route, bladder cancer route, and calcium signaling route. There were 18 and 15 drug targets associated with noninvasive and invasive bladder urothelial carcinoma prognoses. Many signaling pathways directly act on tumours, and indirect pathways inhibit the development of bladder urothelial carcinoma. This research establishes a scientific foundation for further research into the framework of action of Zhuling Jisheng decoction in the therapy of bladder urothelial cancer.
Efficacy of pembrolizumab and comprehensive CD274/PD-L1 profiles in patients previously treated with chemoradiation therapy as radical treatment in bladder cancer

J Immunother Cancer. 2022 Jan;10(1):e003868. doi: 10.1136/jitc-2021-003868. BACKGROUND: Chemoradiation therapy (CRT) has been increasingly reported as a possible alternative to total cystectomy (TC) for localized bladder cancer (BC). Pembrolizumab is the standard of care for platinum-refractory metastatic urothelial carcinoma, although it is unknown whether the efficacy of pembrolizumab in patients previously treated with curative CRT varies from the results of benchmark trials.
