Cancer

Prostatic urethra recurrence after transurethral resection of bladder tumor (TURBT) for non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC)

 6 days ago

Clin Case Rep. 2022 Jan 8;10(1):e05256. doi: 10.1002/ccr3.5256. eCollection 2022 Jan. Urinary bladder...

Transurethral Resection of Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Tumors Combined with Fluorescence Diagnosis and Photodynamic Therapy with Chlorin e(6)-Type Photosensitizers

J Clin Med. 2021 Dec 31;11(1):233. doi: 10.3390/jcm11010233. Bladder cancer is a common disease with a high recurrence rate. In order to improve the treatment of superficial bladder tumors, we evaluated the efficacy and safety of transurethral resection (TURB) followed by fluorescence diagnosis (FD) and photodynamic therapy (PDT) with chlorin e6 photosensitizers (PSs), viz. “Fotoran e6” and “Fotoditazin”. It was found that both PSs generated singlet oxygen and revealed moderate affinity toward the lipid-like compartment. Between November 2018 and October 2020, 12 patients with verified non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) were treated by TURB combined with FD and PDT. Eight patients received “Fotoran e6” intravenously, while four patients received intravesical PSs. The patient ages were between 31 and 79 years, with a median age of 64.5 years (mean 61.3 ± 14.2). The total light dose was 150 J/cm2 for the local irradiation of the tumor bed with a red light at the λ = 660 nm wavelength, and 10-25 J/cm2 were additionally delivered for diffuse irradiation of the entire bladder mucosa. At the median follow-up period of 24 months (mean 24.5 ± 5.4 months, range 16-35 months), 11 patients remained tumor-free. One 79-year-old patient developed a recurrence without progression to the muscle layer. This pilot study shows that the TURB + FD + PDT technique is an effective and safe option for the first-line treatment of superficial bladder tumors.
NFE2L3 promotes tumor progression and predicts a poor prognosis of bladder cancer

Carcinogenesis. 2022 Jan 12:bgac006. doi: 10.1093/carcin/bgac006. Online ahead of print. The high incidence and vulnerability to recurrence of bladder urothelial carcinoma (BLCA) is a challenge in the clinical. Recent studies have revealed that NFE2L3 plays a vital role in the carcinogenesis and progression of different human tumors. However, the role of NFE2L3 in bladder cancer has not been elucidated. In this study, NFE2L3 expression was significantly increased in bladder cancer samples. Its high expression was associated with advanced clinicopathological characteristics and was an independent prognostic factor for overall survival (OS) and metastasis-free survival (MFS) in 106 patients with BLCA. In vitro and in vivo experiments demonstrated that NFE2L3 knockdown inhibited bladder cancer cells proliferation by inducing the cell cycle arrest and cell apoptosis. Meanwhile, NFE2L3 overexpression promotes BLCA cell migration and invasion in vitro cell lines and in vivo xenografts. Moreover, we identified many genes and pathway alterations associated with tumor progression and metastasis by performing RNA-Seq analysis and functional enrichment of NFE2L3 overexpressing BLCA cells. Mechanistic investigation reveals that overexpression of NFE2L3 promoted epithelial-mesenchymal transition (EMT) in bladder cancer cells with decreased expression of gap junction-associated protein ZO-1 and epithelial marker E-cadherin with the elevation of transcription factors Snail1 and Snail2. Finally, we performed a comprehensive proteomics analysis to explore more potential molecular mechanisms. Our findings revealed that NFE2L3 might serve as a valuable clinical prognostic biomarker and therapeutic target in BLCA.
A Phase 1/2 Single-arm Clinical Trial of Recombinant Bacillus Calmette-Guerin (BCG) VPM1002BC Immunotherapy in Non-muscle-invasive Bladder Cancer Recurrence After Conventional BCG Therapy: SAKK 06/14

Eur Urol Oncol. 2022 Jan 7:S2588-9311(21)00222-4. doi: 10.1016/j.euo.2021.12.006. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: VPM1002BC is a genetically modified Mycobacterium bovis bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG) strain with potentially improved immunogenicity and attenuation. OBJECTIVE: To report on the efficacy, safety, tolerability and quality of life of intravesical VPM1002BC for the treatment of...
Patient derived models of bladder cancer enrich the signal of the tumor cell transcriptome facilitating the analysis of the tumor cell compartment

Am J Clin Exp Urol. 2021 Dec 15;9(6):416-434. eCollection 2021. The evolving paradigm of the molecular classification of bladder cancer requires models that represent the classifications with less heterogeneity. Robust transcriptome based molecular classifications are essential to address tumor heterogeneity. Patient derived models (PDMs) are a powerful preclinical tool to study specific tumor compartments. We tested if the consensus molecular subtype analysis was applicable to PDMs and evaluated the tumor compartment each model represents. PDMs derived from surgical specimens were established as xenografts (PDX), organoids (PDO), and spheroids (PDS). The surgical specimens and PDMs were molecularly characterized by RNA sequencing. PDMs that were established in immune deficient mice or in vitro significantly downregulated transcripts related to the immune and stromal compartments compared to the surgical specimens. However, PDMs upregulate a patient-specific bladder cancer cell signal which allowed for analysis of cancer cell pathways independent of the tumor microenvironment. Based on transcriptomic signatures, PDMs are more similar to their surgical specimen than the model type; indicating that the PDMs retained unique features of the tumor from which the PDM was derived. When comparing models, PDX models were the most similar to the surgical specimen, while PDO and PDS models were most similar to each other. When the consensus molecular subtype classification system was applied to both the surgical samples and the three PDMs, good concordance was found between all samples indicating that this system of classification can be applied to PDO and PDS models. PDMs reduce tumor heterogeneity and allow analysis of tumor cells while maintaining the gene expression profile representative of the original tumor.
#Bladder Cancer#Tumor#Urinary Bladder#Prostatic Urethra#Relapse#Turbt#Nmibc
Stage-stratified molecular profiling of non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer enhances biological, clinical, and therapeutic insight

Cell Rep Med. 2021 Dec 21;2(12):100472. doi: 10.1016/j.xcrm.2021.100472. eCollection 2021 Dec 21. Understanding the molecular determinants that underpin the clinical heterogeneity of non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) is essential for prognostication and therapy development. Stage T1 disease in particular presents a high risk of progression and requires improved understanding. We present a detailed multi-omics study containing gene expression, copy number, and mutational profiles that show relationships to immune infiltration, disease recurrence, and progression to muscle invasion. We compare expression and genomic subtypes derived from all NMIBCs with those derived from the individual disease stages Ta and T1. We show that sufficient molecular heterogeneity exists within the separate stages to allow subclassification and that this is more clinically meaningful for stage T1 disease than that derived from all NMIBCs. This provides improved biological understanding and identifies subtypes of T1 tumors that may benefit from chemo- or immunotherapy.
In vitro assessment of intra-operative and post-operative environment in reducing bladder cancer recurrence

Urinary bladder cancer is a common cancer worldwide. Currently, the modality of treating and monitoring bladder cancer is wide. Nonetheless, the high recurrence rate of non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer after surgical resection is still unsatisfactory. Hereby, our study demonstrated whether the intra-operative and post-operative environments will affect bladder cancer recurrence utilizing in vitro cell line model. Bladder cancer cell lines were submerged in four different irrigating fluids for assessing their tumorigenic properties. Our results showed that sterile water performed the best in terms of the magnitude of cytotoxicity to cell lines. Besides, we also investigated cytotoxic effects of the four irrigating agents as well as mitomycin C (MMC) in normothermic and hyperthermic conditions. We observed that sterile water and MMC had an increased cytotoxic effect to bladder cancer cell lines in hyperthermic conditions. Altogether, our results could be translated into clinical practice in the future by manipulating the intra-operative and post-operative conditions in order to lower the chance of residual cancer cells reimplant onto the bladder, which in turns, reducing the recurrence rate of bladder cancers.
Identification of a Novel PPAR Signature for Predicting Prognosis, Immune Microenvironment, and Chemotherapy Response in Bladder Cancer

PPAR Res. 2021 Dec 30;2021:7056506. doi: 10.1155/2021/7056506. eCollection 2021. BACKGROUND: Mounting evidence has confirmed that peroxisome proliferator-activated receptors (PPARs) played a crucial role in the development and progression of bladder cancer (BLCA). The purpose of this study is to comprehensively investigate the function and prognostic value of PPAR-targeted genes in BLCA.
Diagnostic panel of serum miR-125b-5p, miR-182-5p, and miR-200c-3p as non-invasive biomarkers for urothelial bladder cancer

Clin Transl Oncol. 2022 Jan 14. doi: 10.1007/s12094-021-02741-3. Online ahead of print. PURPOSE: This study aimed to identify a diagnostic panel of serum microRNAs (miRNAs) for the early detection of bladder cancer (BC). METHODS: Serum samples were collected from 112 BC patients and 112 normal controls (NCs). A three-stage selection...
Bladder function after conservative surgery and high-dose rate brachytherapy for bladder-prostate rhabdomyosarcoma

Pediatr Blood Cancer. 2022 Jan 19:e29574. doi: 10.1002/pbc.29574. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: Conservative surgery (CS) brachytherapy (BT) techniques for local therapy in bladder-prostate rhabdomyosarcoma (BP-RMS) seek to retain organ function. We report bladder function after high-dose rate (HDR) BT combined with targeted CS for any vesical component of BP-RMS.
A Case of Curative Resection after Neoadjuvant Chemotherapy for Locally-Advanced Sigmoid Colon Carcinoma with Urinary Bladder Invasion

Gan To Kagaku Ryoho. 2021 Dec;48(13):1764-1766. A 56-year-old man was referred to our hospital for multidisciplinary treatment of advanced sigmoid colon carcinoma with a suspected bladder invasion. The patient received 8 courses of modified Leucovorin, fluorouracil, and oxaliplatin (mFOLFOX6)plus panitumumab as neoadjuvant chemotherapy for reliable and safe radical resection after ileostomy construction. There was a significant reduction in the tumor size following chemotherapy; hence, low anterior resection was performed. In addition, since preoperative and intraoperative findings suggested bladder invasion, a total cystectomy with ileal conduit urinary diversion was performed. The pathological diagnosis was ypT4b, N0, M0, and ypStage Ⅱc, with all surgical margins being negative. Subsequently, the patient received adjuvant chemotherapy with 4 courses of mFOLFOX6, and his condition improved with no incidence of cancer recurrence following 8 months after the operation. Neoadjuvant chemotherapy for locally advanced colon cancer is one of the effective treatments for reliable and safe radical resection.
Comparison of various types of lasers and transurethral resection in the treatment of bladder tumors: a systematic review and meta-analysis

Lasers Med Sci. 2022 Jan 13. doi: 10.1007/s10103-021-03479-8. Online ahead of print. Bladder cancer is one of the most common cancers of the urinary tract. The two available treatments for this malignancy are laser and Transurethral Resection of the Bladder Tumor (TURBT). The aim of this study was to compare the different parameters of these two methods. A systematic search was performed on PubMed, Scopus and Google Scholar between 2000 and 2021. All articles related to non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) were extracted. All analyses were performed using R-studio statistical software version 1.0.136. In total, 11 studies that reported tumor recurrence in two methods were evaluated. A total of 626 and 742 patients were treated with laser and TURBT, respectively. Tumor recurrence, duration of operation, hospitalization and catheterization in laser therapy were significantly lower than TURBT. In addition, the incidence of complications was lower in patients treated with laser. The incidence of obturator nerve reflex, bladder perforation and postoperative bladder irrigation was significantly higher in patients treated with TURBT. Only in relation to postoperative urethral stricture, no significant difference was observed between the two treatment methods. Laser therapy compared to TURBT in patients with NMIBC has fewer complications and faster recovery. Also, the risk of tumor recurrence in laser therapy is less than TURBT.
Co-expression of cancer-testis antigens of MAGE-A6 and MAGE-A11 is associated with tumor aggressiveness in patients with bladder cancer

Sci Rep. 2022 Jan 12;12(1):599. doi: 10.1038/s41598-021-04510-2. Melanoma antigen gene (MAGE)-A6 and MAGE-A11 are two of the most cancer-testis antigens overexpressed in various types of cancers. However, the clinical and prognosis value of MAGE-A6 and MAGE-A11 co-expression in the pathophysiology of the bladder is unknown. Three studies were selected from GEO databases in order to introduce the common genes that are involved in bladder cancer. Then immunohistochemical analysis for staining pattern and clinicopathological significance of suggested markers, MAGE-A6 and MAGE-A11, were performed in 199 and 213 paraffin-embedded bladder cancer with long adjacent normal tissues, respectively. A significant and positive correlation was found between both nuclear and cytoplasmic expressions of MAGE-A6 as well as expression of cytoplasmic MAGE-A11 with histological grade, PT stage, lamina propria invasion, and LP/ muscularis (L/M) involvement (all of the p-values in terms of H-score were < 0.0001). Additionally, significant differences were found between both nuclear and cytoplasmic MAGE-A6/MAGE-A11 phenotypes with tumor size (P = 0.007, P = 0.043, respectively), different histological grades, PT stage, LP involvement, and L/M involvement (all of the p-values for both phenotypes were < 0.0001). The current study added the value of these novel markers to the bladder cancer clinical settlement that might be considered as an admirable target for immunotherapy.
PD-1 inhibitor toripalimab with gemcitabine as a neoadjuvant therapy for muscle-invasive bladder urothelial carcinoma: A case report

Medicine (Baltimore). 2022 Jan 14;101(2):e28591. doi: 10.1097/MD.0000000000028591. RATIONALE: Routine neoadjuvant therapy for muscle-invasive bladder urothelial carcinoma prior to radical surgery is curative. With the increase in cancer immunotherapy, neoadjuvant immunotherapy has been used as an important complement to neoadjuvant chemotherapy for muscle-invasive urothelial carcinoma. Toripalimab is a recombinant, humanized IgG4 monoclonal antibody directed against programmed cell death protein 1 and received the first global approval for the treatment of unresectable or metastatic melanoma in China on December 17, 2018.
The Evolution of Therapy Sequencing in Advanced Bladder Cancer

Daniel Petrylak, MD: It’s going to be very interesting to see how the field develops over the next several years. This is going to be a challenge for clinicians because we do have the FDA approval of nivolumab as adjuvant therapy for 1 year in those patients who’ve undergone cystectomy. T2 disease or higher for those patients who’ve had neoadjuvant chemotherapy, for T3 or higher for non-neoadjuvant patients who want to receive cystectomy. Predominantly platinum ineligible patients. But now you’re going to see checkpoint therapy moved up into the earlier stage of disease. So the question is going to be, are we going to use the same maintenance therapy when these patients become metastatic or if they become metastatic? And then that really shifts your whole treatment paradigm in terms of, can we re-induce a patient with a checkpoint after a certain period of time? What’s your experience been in other tumors with rechallenging with checkpoints? There’s not a lot of experience in bladder cancer.
Deciphering the influence of urinary microbiota on FoxP3+ regulatory T cell infiltration and prognosis in Chinese patients with non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer

Hum Cell. 2022 Jan 15. doi: 10.1007/s13577-021-00659-0. Online ahead of print. Despite increasing evidence that dysbiosis of urinary microbiota is closely correlated with bladder cancer, the influence of the urinary microbiota on immune evasion and tumor growth in bladder cancer is unknown. This study investigated whether the urinary microbiota influences intratumoral infiltration of FoxP3+ regulatory T cells, expression of Ki-67 and clinical prognosis in non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer. Forty male patients, including 12 and 28 with or without recurrence, respectively, were retrospectively enrolled. Midstream urine samples were preoperatively collected. Urinary microbiota composition was analyzed by 16s rDNA sequencing. Alpha and beta diversities were measured. LEfSe analysis was employed to identify specific bacteria associated with recurrence. Intratumoral infiltration of FoxP3+ regulatory T cells and Ki-67 expression were evaluated by immunohistochemistry. Patients with recurrence had higher α-diversity compared to those without (Shannon Index, P = 0.0007, Simpson Index, P = 0.0004). Distinct beta diversity was observed between recurrence and non-recurrence groups (weighted Unifrac P = 0.02; unweighted Unifrac P = 0.001). LEfSe analysis showed that the recurrence group displayed marked enrichment of Pseudomonas, Staphylococcus, Corynebacterium, and Acinetobacter genera. Patients with higher alpha diversity had elevated Ki-67 expression than those with lower alpha diversity (P = 0.0194), although microbial diversity was unassociated with infiltration of FoxP3+ regulatory T cells (P = 0.1653). Patients with lower urinary microbial diversity had prolonged recurrence-free survival compared to those with higher diversity. Perturbation of urinary microbiota may induce immune evasion and tumor growth, eventually contributing to unfavorable outcomes. Additional study is warranted to confirm a causal role of urinary microbiota in modulating antitumor immune response and survival in bladder cancer.
Modified 5-Item Frailty Index Score as Prognostic Marker After Radical Cystectomy in Bladder Cancer

Clin Genitourin Cancer. 2021 Dec 27:S1558-7673(21)00250-0. doi: 10.1016/j.clgc.2021.12.016. Online ahead of print. INTRODUCTION: A modified 5-item frailty index was recently developed as a predictor of patient comorbidity-based mortality and morbidity. We evaluate the association between preoperative modified 5-item frailty index score and prognosis after radical cystectomy for bladder cancer. PATIENTS...
Efficacy of pembrolizumab and comprehensive CD274/PD-L1 profiles in patients previously treated with chemoradiation therapy as radical treatment in bladder cancer

J Immunother Cancer. 2022 Jan;10(1):e003868. doi: 10.1136/jitc-2021-003868. BACKGROUND: Chemoradiation therapy (CRT) has been increasingly reported as a possible alternative to total cystectomy (TC) for localized bladder cancer (BC). Pembrolizumab is the standard of care for platinum-refractory metastatic urothelial carcinoma, although it is unknown whether the efficacy of pembrolizumab in patients previously treated with curative CRT varies from the results of benchmark trials.
Recirculating hyperthermic intravesical chemotherapy with mitomycin C (HIVEC) versus BCG in high-risk non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer: results of the HIVEC-HR randomized clinical trial

World J Urol. 2022 Jan 17. doi: 10.1007/s00345-022-03928-1. Online ahead of print. PURPOSE: The purpose of the study was to compare the outcomes of high-risk non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer (HR-NMIBC) patients treated with BCG vs recirculating hyperthermic intravesical chemotherapy (HIVEC) with mitomycin C (MMC). METHODS: A pilot phase II randomized clinical...
TIGIT and PD-1 expression atlas predicts response to adjuvant chemotherapy and PD-L1 blockade in muscle-invasive bladder cancer

Br J Cancer. 2022 Jan 17. doi: 10.1038/s41416-022-01703-y. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: TIGIT and PD-1 are checkpoint receptors that could regulate the functional status of immune cells through independent pathways. However, the clinical significance of immune classification based on TIGIT and PD-1 expression remains unclear in muscle-invasive bladder cancer (MIBC).
