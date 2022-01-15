ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Nevada Regents show support for university student vaccine mandate

By Joe Moeller
 4 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As university students head back to class Tuesday, the board of regents is pushing for a vaccine mandate for them.

There is already a mandate in place for university staff, and on Friday, Jan. 14, a meeting was held to vote on whether to submit a letter showing support for a student vaccine mandate.

There was plenty of opposition during public comment at the meeting. University and college presidents on the other hand showed that the majority of students are for a vaccine mandate. Brian Sandoval the University of Nevada Reno president said he was also on board.

“I think I do speak for our students, faculty, staff when I say that we would fully support a vaccine mandate,” said Sandoval.

UNLV president, Keith Whitfield said over 90% of students on campus are already vaccinated.

On Friday, the Nevada System of Higher Education Board of Regents voted nine to four approving a letter supporting a vaccine mandate for students at universities and colleges.

In August the state board of health voted to implement a vaccine mandate for students but in December the legislative commission voted to not make it permanent.

“This begs the question in my mind who has the authority then. because the board of health did it and then the legislative commission took it back,” said Cathy Mcadoo the district regent.

Some at the meeting including Macadoo were confused about who can make the decision for a mandate for students.

It was made clear during the meeting that it is the board of health that can implement it, when and if that will happen remains to be unknown at this time. Friday’s vote and letter simply show support for the student vaccine mandate.

A petition with nearly 4,000 signatures sponsored by the Nevada Faculty Alliance was also submitted to the board of health showing support for the mandate.

The board of health has another meeting scheduled for March 4th.

Comments / 3

guest
4d ago

There are some privately funded colleges that do not have to follow The Western Pack of Governors. Edicts. Cheaper and better ranked

Reply
2
 

