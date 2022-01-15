ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killeen police investigating shots fired in drive-by BB gun shooting

By Khadeeja Umana
 4 days ago
Killeen Police are trying to identify the suspects in a shooting involving a BB gun.

Police said around 1:33 p.m. on Dec. 30 a group of men in what appears to be a white Kia Soul, drove past an individual and fired multiple shots from a BB gun.

According to KPD, the suspects drove past the victim in the 400 block of Atlas Avenue and were able to strike and injure the victim.

"The last four digits of the license plate are possibly 8148," said Killeen police. "The actual suspect vehicle was captured on video.

Detectives are requesting assistance in identifying the suspects in this crime.

"We are also asking anyone else who may have been a victim of these suspects to contact the KPD Criminal Investigation Division at 254-501-8830," said police.

