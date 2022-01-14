San Diego State ascends to top of latest MW power rankings

LARAMIE – Each week, University of Wyoming beat writer Josh Criswell will offer his take on the current status of each Mountain West basketball team. Here are this week’s power rankings:

1. San Diego State (Last week: 2)

The Aztecs showcased why they have one of the top interior defenses in the country over the weekend in a 30-point win over previously undefeated Colorado State. San Diego State won the rebounding and points-in-the-paint battles 38-21 and 34-14, respectively, while holding the Rams to 27.9% shooting. SDSU, which ranks ninth in the nation in 2-point defense, has had games postponed against Wyoming, New Mexico and UNLV since its big win.

2. Colorado State (Last week: 1)

Colorado State’s lack of a true road game during nonconference play was apparent last Saturday at SDSU. The Rams were outscored 43-17 in the second half after trailing by only four at halftime, with everyone outside of David Roddy and Isaiah Stevens combining to shoot 3 of 23 for 13 points. CSU did bounce back Wednesday, however, with a quality league win over Utah State.

3. Boise State (Last week: 5)

Very little separates the teams in the No. 2, 3 and 4 spots, but a pair of double-digit league wins move the Broncos up to third in the latest rankings. Their most recent victory was particularly impressive, with Boise State – which ranks 13th in KenPom’s adjusted defensive efficiency – leading by double digits for all but 49 seconds in the second half of a 15-point road win over Nevada.

4. Wyoming (Last week: 3)

The Cowboys fall one spot in the latest rankings, although not because of anything that’s occurred on the court. They simply haven’t played since Dec. 25, with their first four conference games getting postponed. That should change Saturday, with Wyoming slated for a road test at Utah State. The Pokes are currently 31st in NET ranking, the highest in the MW.

5. Utah State (Last week: 4)

The Aggies split their past two games, but it was the losing effort that was most impressive. Utah State played Colorado State down to the wire Wednesday in Fort Collins, erasing a double-digit deficit in the final 10 minutes before ultimately falling 77-72. Justin Bean continues to emerge as an early favorite for MW player of the year, ranking second in the conference with 19.6 points and 10.2 rebounds per game.

6. Fresno State (Last week: 6)

Fresno State showed no signs of rust as it returned from a two-week pause Tuesday. The Bulldogs overmatched San Jose State in a 79-59 rout, scoring 44 points in the paint and connecting on 63% of their 2-point attempts. Unfortunately for Fresno State, some bad news surfaced this week, with head coach Justin Hutson hinting that prized Arizona transfer Jemarl Baker Jr. is likely out for the year with an injury.

7. UNLV (Last week: 8)

UNLV remained competitive in a seven-point loss to SDSU to open conference play, and returned from a week-and-a-half COVID pause in dominant fashion Tuesday. The Rebels blew out New Mexico 85-56, with Donovan Williams pouring in a game-high 29 points and Royce Hamm Jr. recording a double-double with 11 points and 13 rebounds. Hamm leads all MW players with 10.4 boards per game.

8. Nevada (Last week: 7)

After being picked to finish third and picking up a pair of first-place votes in the MW preseason poll, Nevada has fallen short of expectations so far. The Wolf Pack sit at 7-6 overall and have yet to win a true road game. They opened league play with a nine-point win over New Mexico on Jan. 1, but had two straight games postponed and lost 85-70 to Boise State in their last outing.

9. Air Force (Last week: 11)

Picked dead last in the preseason poll by a wide margin, Air Force has turned some heads midway through the season. The Falcons, who are 8-5 on the season, opened MW play with an upset of Utah State and gave CSU a scare in their last game. Their offense is still one of the worst in the country, ranking last in the MW and 322nd nationally in adjusted offensive efficiency. Their defense – which is fourth in the conference with 59.8 points allowed per game – makes them a threat.

10. New Mexico (Last week: 9)

New Mexico appeared competitive in its first two MW games, losing by nine at Nevada and taking Utah State to overtime. That certainly wasn’t the case in a 85-56 drubbing at the hands of UNLV on Tuesday. The Lobos, who are giving up a league-worst 39.9 rebounds per game, will need to improve on the boards to avoid an ugly league slate.

11. San Jose State (Last week: 10)

For as good as the Spartans might’ve felt about themselves after an expected 118-43 blowout of NCCAA member Bethesda University, this optimism was erased when they returned to true competition. Fresno State bullied San Jose State 79-58 on Tuesday, and it’s not going to get any easier for SJSU with games against CSU, UNLV and Wyoming coming up in the next week.