Fairfax, VA

News: The Center for The Arts at George Mason University Reschedule Camille A. Brown & Dancers and Kristin Chenoweth

By News Desk (organization-submitted press release)
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(FAIRFAX, VA)—The Center for the Arts at George Mason University announced today it has rescheduled upcoming performances for two artists previously scheduled in January and February 2022. The Bessie Award-winning dance company and Mason Artist-in-Residence Camille A. Brown & Dancers, who were scheduled to perform Saturday, January 22 will now debut...

