Plainsmen aquatics primed for another strong season

The Laramie High boys swimming and diving team persevered after several meet cancellations because of winter weather and difficult travel conditions to begin the season.

The Plainsmen, winners of the past four Class 4A state championships, have been able to tally 15 state qualifiers so far with limited action in the water. They were also able to escape Laramie for a road trip to the north last weekend before another snowstorm came through the southeast corner of the state.

The Plainsmen are also slated to compete at 3 p.m. today (pre-invite) and 8 a.m. Saturday for the Cheyenne Invitational, which will be at home after it was moved to the LHS Natatorium.

The LHS boys notched their first dual wins of the season Jan. 7 at the Campbell County Aquatic Center by winning all events and beating Thunder Basin 120-37 and Campbell County 116-41.

Plainsmen coach Tom Hudson said “it’s always nice to come into Gillette and get victories.” Many of the LHS athletes who already met qualification standards were able to add more events to their repertoire.

The Plainsmen then won the Sheridan Invitational the next day on Saturday with 488 points. Buffalo, which finished third in the 3A state meet last season, was second at 403 and host Sheridan was third with 400.5 from the eight teams that competed. The Plainsmen won six of the 12 events.

LHS swept the top three places in the 200-yard individual medley and 400 freestyle.

In the 200 individual medley, Dallin Taff won in 2 minutes, 30.18 seconds. He was followed by teammates Kyle Morton (second, 2:30.84) and Hardy Greene (third, 2:30.99).

The 400 free was won by Loden Ewers in 4:25.59, followed by Collin Fontana (second, 4:32.95) and Morton (third, 4:39.19)

The Plainsmen also swept the top two places in two events with the winners also being the defending state champion in those events.

LHS diver Dylan Bressler scored 498.35 points for the win on the 1-meter board with teammate Ronan Robinson runner-up at 437.20. Mace Spiker-Miller won the 100 butterfly in 59.08, followed by Kody Mathill for second in 1:07.42. Spiker-Miller also won the 50 free in 25.57.