ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie, WY

Plainsmen aquatics primed for another strong season

By WyoSports staff
Wyoming Tribune-Eagle
Wyoming Tribune-Eagle
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48700H_0dmM9X7V00

The Laramie High boys swimming and diving team persevered after several meet cancellations because of winter weather and difficult travel conditions to begin the season.

The Plainsmen, winners of the past four Class 4A state championships, have been able to tally 15 state qualifiers so far with limited action in the water. They were also able to escape Laramie for a road trip to the north last weekend before another snowstorm came through the southeast corner of the state.

The Plainsmen are also slated to compete at 3 p.m. today (pre-invite) and 8 a.m. Saturday for the Cheyenne Invitational, which will be at home after it was moved to the LHS Natatorium.

The LHS boys notched their first dual wins of the season Jan. 7 at the Campbell County Aquatic Center by winning all events and beating Thunder Basin 120-37 and Campbell County 116-41.

Plainsmen coach Tom Hudson said “it’s always nice to come into Gillette and get victories.” Many of the LHS athletes who already met qualification standards were able to add more events to their repertoire.

The Plainsmen then won the Sheridan Invitational the next day on Saturday with 488 points. Buffalo, which finished third in the 3A state meet last season, was second at 403 and host Sheridan was third with 400.5 from the eight teams that competed. The Plainsmen won six of the 12 events.

LHS swept the top three places in the 200-yard individual medley and 400 freestyle.

In the 200 individual medley, Dallin Taff won in 2 minutes, 30.18 seconds. He was followed by teammates Kyle Morton (second, 2:30.84) and Hardy Greene (third, 2:30.99).

The 400 free was won by Loden Ewers in 4:25.59, followed by Collin Fontana (second, 4:32.95) and Morton (third, 4:39.19)

The Plainsmen also swept the top two places in two events with the winners also being the defending state champion in those events.

LHS diver Dylan Bressler scored 498.35 points for the win on the 1-meter board with teammate Ronan Robinson runner-up at 437.20. Mace Spiker-Miller won the 100 butterfly in 59.08, followed by Kody Mathill for second in 1:07.42. Spiker-Miller also won the 50 free in 25.57.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Voting rights and Senate wrongs

It’s a tough time to be Chuck Schumer . Faced with the pressing need to deliver on President Biden ’s 2020 campaign pledge to protect voting rights after a brutal vote Wednesday evening that saw Democrats’ best hope for reform fail, the Senate majority leader is practically out of options.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Associated Press

Meat Loaf, ‘Bat Out of Hell’ rock superstar, dies at 74

NEW YORK (AP) — Meat Loaf, the heavyweight rock superstar loved by millions for his “Bat Out of Hell” album and for such theatrical, dark-hearted anthems as “Paradise By the Dashboard Light,” “Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad,” and “I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That),” has died. He was 74.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Campbell County, WY
Cheyenne, WY
Sports
City
Buffalo, WY
City
Cheyenne, WY
Campbell County, WY
Sports
City
Gillette, WY
City
Laramie, WY
Local
Wyoming Sports
Laramie, WY
Sports
CBS News

January 6 panel seeks Ivanka Trump's cooperation

A congressional panel investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol has asked Ivanka Trump to testify about her conversations with then-President Trump that day. Meanwhile, a Georgia prosecutor investigating potential 2020 election interference by the former president has requested a grand jury. Scott MacFarlane has the latest.
GEORGIA STATE
The Hill

FBI activity at Rep. Cuellar's home part of Azerbaijan probe: reports

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) activity at the home of Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas) on Wednesday was related to a federal probe involving several U.S. businessmen and Azerbaijan, ABC News and CBS News reported, citing sources familiar with the matter. ABC News additionally reported that Cuellar’s campaign office was also...
LAREDO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Morton
Wyoming Tribune-Eagle

Wyoming Tribune-Eagle

Cheyenne, WY
1K+
Followers
86
Post
318K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Wyoming Tribune-Eagle

Comments / 0

Community Policy