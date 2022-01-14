ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie, WY

Laramie wrestling season heats up on the mat

By WyoSports staff
Wyoming Tribune-Eagle
Wyoming Tribune-Eagle
 6 days ago

The Laramie High wrestling squad had a busy start to its season.

The Plainsmen sent six grapplers to the very competitive Shane Shatto Memorial Tournament last weekend in Douglas and opened the home schedule with a dual against Cheyenne East on Tuesday.

The Plainsmen finished 12th in the 25-team field at the Shane Shatto tournament with the six entries. LHS then lost Tuesday’s dual to East 60-16. East was fourth as a team at the state tournament last season.

LHS is scheduled to compete today and Saturday at the Thoman-Jackman Dual Tournament in Green River. Other teams slated to compete in Green River include Buffalo, Cheyenne Central, Evanston, Kemmerer, Lander, Lyman, Mountain View, Pinedale, Riverton, Rock Springs, Shoshoni, Cheyenne South, Wheatland and Rifle, Colorado.

Plainsman Dakota Leford, at 132 pounds, is now 15-6 on the season after he went 4-1 at the Shane Shatto tournament. He started the tourney with a pin against Lander Valley’s Tallon Anderson in 3 minutes, 19 seconds and followed that with a pin against Thermopolis’ Dalton Price in 3:32 to advance to the quarterfinals.

Leford then won the quarterfinal with a 7-0 decision against Buffalo’s Colson Myers and the semifinal with a sudden victory 12-7 decision against Thunder Basin’s Alex Draper. He lost the final match when he was pinned by Cheyenne East’s Liam Fox in 5:14.

On Tuesday, Leford and Fox met again in the dual with Fox winning a 9-2 decision.

Also placing at the Shane Shatto tournament was Liam Knerr at 113, who advanced to the third-place match and went 4-2 on the weekend. Knerr finished fourth when he lost his final match to Sheridan’s Cole Riesen with an 8-2 decision.

Knerr bounced back in the East dual with a pin in just 56 seconds against Braylon Atencio.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Voting rights and Senate wrongs

It’s a tough time to be Chuck Schumer . Faced with the pressing need to deliver on President Biden ’s 2020 campaign pledge to protect voting rights after a brutal vote Wednesday evening that saw Democrats’ best hope for reform fail, the Senate majority leader is practically out of options.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Associated Press

Meat Loaf, ‘Bat Out of Hell’ rock superstar, dies at 74

NEW YORK (AP) — Meat Loaf, the heavyweight rock superstar loved by millions for his “Bat Out of Hell” album and for such theatrical, dark-hearted anthems as “Paradise By the Dashboard Light,” “Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad,” and “I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That),” has died. He was 74.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mountain View, WY
City
Kemmerer, WY
City
Thermopolis, WY
City
Sheridan, WY
City
Rock Springs, WY
State
Colorado State
Cheyenne, WY
Education
Local
Wyoming Education
Laramie, WY
Education
City
Cheyenne, WY
City
Evanston, WY
City
Laramie, WY
Local
Wyoming Sports
Laramie, WY
Sports
City
Pinedale, WY
Cheyenne, WY
Sports
City
Buffalo, WY
City
Riverton, WY
City
Wheatland, WY
City
Douglas, WY
City
Shoshoni, WY
CBS News

January 6 panel seeks Ivanka Trump's cooperation

A congressional panel investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol has asked Ivanka Trump to testify about her conversations with then-President Trump that day. Meanwhile, a Georgia prosecutor investigating potential 2020 election interference by the former president has requested a grand jury. Scott MacFarlane has the latest.
GEORGIA STATE
The Hill

FBI activity at Rep. Cuellar's home part of Azerbaijan probe: reports

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) activity at the home of Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas) on Wednesday was related to a federal probe involving several U.S. businessmen and Azerbaijan, ABC News and CBS News reported, citing sources familiar with the matter. ABC News additionally reported that Cuellar’s campaign office was also...
LAREDO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#On The Mat#Highschool#Combat#Plainsmen#Lhs
Wyoming Tribune-Eagle

Wyoming Tribune-Eagle

Cheyenne, WY
1K+
Followers
86
Post
318K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Wyoming Tribune-Eagle

Comments / 0

Community Policy