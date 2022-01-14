Laramie wrestling season heats up on the mat

The Laramie High wrestling squad had a busy start to its season.

The Plainsmen sent six grapplers to the very competitive Shane Shatto Memorial Tournament last weekend in Douglas and opened the home schedule with a dual against Cheyenne East on Tuesday.

The Plainsmen finished 12th in the 25-team field at the Shane Shatto tournament with the six entries. LHS then lost Tuesday’s dual to East 60-16. East was fourth as a team at the state tournament last season.

LHS is scheduled to compete today and Saturday at the Thoman-Jackman Dual Tournament in Green River. Other teams slated to compete in Green River include Buffalo, Cheyenne Central, Evanston, Kemmerer, Lander, Lyman, Mountain View, Pinedale, Riverton, Rock Springs, Shoshoni, Cheyenne South, Wheatland and Rifle, Colorado.

Plainsman Dakota Leford, at 132 pounds, is now 15-6 on the season after he went 4-1 at the Shane Shatto tournament. He started the tourney with a pin against Lander Valley’s Tallon Anderson in 3 minutes, 19 seconds and followed that with a pin against Thermopolis’ Dalton Price in 3:32 to advance to the quarterfinals.

Leford then won the quarterfinal with a 7-0 decision against Buffalo’s Colson Myers and the semifinal with a sudden victory 12-7 decision against Thunder Basin’s Alex Draper. He lost the final match when he was pinned by Cheyenne East’s Liam Fox in 5:14.

On Tuesday, Leford and Fox met again in the dual with Fox winning a 9-2 decision.

Also placing at the Shane Shatto tournament was Liam Knerr at 113, who advanced to the third-place match and went 4-2 on the weekend. Knerr finished fourth when he lost his final match to Sheridan’s Cole Riesen with an 8-2 decision.

Knerr bounced back in the East dual with a pin in just 56 seconds against Braylon Atencio.