ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Russia Has Arrested the Hacker Behind Colonial Pipeline Attack, U.S. Says

By Blake Montgomery
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Russian authorities have arrested the hacker allegedly responsible for the cyberattack that shut down the Colonial Pipeline and...

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Russia denies looking for pretext to invade Ukraine

Russia s top diplomat on Monday angrily rejected the U.S. allegations that it was preparing a pretext to invade Ukraine as Russian troops have remained concentrated near the border.The White House said Friday that U.S. intelligence officials had concluded that Russia had already deployed operatives to rebel-controlled eastern Ukraine to carry out acts of sabotage there and blame them on Ukraine in a “false-flag operation” to create a pretext for possible invasion.Speaking to reporters on Monday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov dismissed the U.S. claim as “total disinformation.”He reaffirmed that Russia expects a written response this week from the...
POLITICS
TheDailyBeast

Ukraine Accuses Russia of Launching Massive Cyberattack in ‘Hybrid War’ Effort

Days after a huge cyberattack took down several Ukrainian government websites with a warning to “be afraid and expect the worst,” Ukraine has said it blames Russia for the ominous vandalism. “All evidence indicates that Russia is behind the cyberattack,” the country’s Ministry of Digital Development said in a Sunday statement. The ministry alleged that the hack was part of Russian efforts to wage “a hybrid war” amid a tense standoff between the two neighboring countries’ forces on the border. The cyberattack, which simultaneously defaced 70 Ukrainian government websites late Thursday, also coincided with a separate malware attack affecting “an unspecified number of Ukrainian government agencies,” Microsoft disclosed on Saturday. The extent of the damage has not yet been made clear. Jake Sullivan, President Joe Biden’s national security adviser, said that the U.S. was still working to determine the source of the attacks. But “this is part of the Russian playbook,” he told CBS’ Face the Nation program on Sunday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hackers#The Hacker#Colonial Pipeline#Russian
Gephardt Daily

Russia arrests 14 accused of REvil ransomware attacks

Jan. 15 (UPI) — Russian intelligence arrested members of the so-called REvil ransomware group, which “ceased to exist,” the government said Friday, after it dismantled it. Russia’s Federal Security Service, known as the FSB, said it arrested 14 members of the ransomware gang acting upon information provided...
PUBLIC SAFETY
staradvertiser.com

Russia says it shut down hacker group REvil at U.S. request

MOSCOW >> Russia’s main security agency said Friday that at the request of the U.S. government it had dismantled REvil, one of the most aggressive ransomware crime groups attacking Western targets, and arrested some of its members. The agency, known as the FSB, said “the organized crime gang ceased...
PUBLIC SAFETY
nny360.com

U.S. says Russia is preparing operations to justify Ukraine attack

The Biden administration believes Russian actors are preparing potential sabotage operations against Russian forces and fabricating Ukrainian provocations in social media to justify an intervention and sow divisions in Ukraine, according to a U.S. official who asked not to be identified. The Biden administration warned Russian actors are preparing potential...
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Germany could halt Nord Stream 2 pipeline if Russia attacks Ukraine

Germany may consider halting the Nord Stream 2 pipeline if Russia attacks Ukraine, Chancellor Olaf Scholz signalled on Tuesday, as pressure grew on his government to take a more hawkish stance on the Kremlin.Mr Scholz met NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg in Berlin to discuss the next steps after talks between Russia and Western states on the Kremlin’s deployment of troops along Ukraine’s border ended without a breakthrough last week.Mr Scholz has previously said Germany is open to sanctions in the event of a Russian attack on Ukraine, with everything on the table - which would include the Nord Stream 2...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Russia shortens COVID-19 isolation to 7 days as cases surge

Russian authorities are shortening the required isolation period for people infected with COVID-19 from 14 to seven days as the country faces another surge of COVID-19 cases, this time driven by the highly contagious omicron variant. Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova, who runs the country's coronavirus task force, said Tuesday that health officials were “optimizing our approaches to quarantine and testing of our citizens, including shortening the quarantine period to seven days.” Golikova added that other policy changes will be adopted in the coming days, without elaborating. She also didn't explain the rationale for cutting the isolation period. Earlier...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Axios

U.S. warns Russia may attack Ukraine from Belarus

The U.S. believes that Russia may use joint military exercises inside Belarus as cover for an invasion of Ukraine from the north, according to a senior State Department official. Why it matters: New deployments to the Belarus-Ukraine border in the coming weeks — in addition to the 100,000 Russian troops...
MILITARY
AOL Corp

Senator says Putin invading Ukraine 'could end up leading to Russia's downfall'

Sen. Chris Murphy appeared Tuesday on Anderson Cooper 360, where the Connecticut Democrat addressed the growing tensions between Russia and Ukraine, with Russia now reportedly having hundreds of thousands of troops posted at the Ukrainian border. Though Russia invaded Crimea, a pro-Russia area of Ukraine, in 2014 with little pushback, Murphy said things would go much differently if Russian President Vladimir Putin were to invade.
FOREIGN POLICY
industryglobalnews24.com

North Korean hackers behind the recent cryptocurrency crimes, says Kaspersky Labs

A report released on Thursday by the Russian cybersecurity Kaspersky Labs states that the recent and regular phishing and social engineering attacks targeting cryptocurrency startups have been caused by North Korean hackers. The hackers understand that most cryptocurrency businesses are small or medium-sized startups, and cant invests lots of money...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Russia says it will take nothing less but NATO expansion ban

Russia maintained a tough posture amid the tensions over its troop buildup near Ukraine with a top diplomat warning Wednesday that Moscow will accept nothing less but “watertight” U.S. guarantees precluding NATO's expansion to Ukraine.Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, who led the Russian delegation at the security talks with the U.S. in Geneva last week, reaffirmed that Moscow has no intentions of invading Ukraine as the West fears, but said that receiving Western security guarantees is the categoric imperative for Moscow.The talks in Geneva and a related NATO-Russia meeting in Brussels last week were held as Russia has...
POLITICS
The Independent

Blinken in Ukraine as tensions with Russia soar

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet with his Russian counterpart in Switzerland this week as tensions between the U.S. and Russia escalate over a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine, the State Department said.Blinken arrived in Kyiv on Wednesday to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, will move on to Berlin to meet with allies, and on Friday will meet Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Geneva. The hastily arranged trip aims to show U.S. support for Ukraine and impress on Russia the need for de-escalation. White House press secretary Jen Psaki underscored the urgency. “We’re now at a...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

US warns Russia could invade Ukraine ‘at any point’ as Blinken arrives in Kiev

Russia could invade Ukraine “at any point”, the US has warned as it scrambles to cool tensions in the region through diplomacy.The Kremlin has reportedly amassed more than 100,000 soldiers on the border with Ukraine, leading to fears about its intentions.Amid such concerns, the US secretary of state Antony Blinken landed in Europe on Wednesday for talks with Russian officials this week.Speaking in Kiev, the senior Biden administration official said the US would continue to pursue diplomatic channels to try to prevent Russian aggression against Ukraine. After meeting Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky in Kiev on Wednesday, the US secretary of...
U.S. POLITICS
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
12K+
Followers
22K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy