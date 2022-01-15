ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashville, OH

Teays Valley Schools returns to masking

 4 days ago

ASHVILLE, Ohio (WCMH)–Teays Valley Schools will require all students and staff to wear masks starting Tuesday, Jan. 18. The announcement came via a district’s social media account.

CDC encourages more Americans to consider N95 masks

The reason was that COVID-19 cases continually increased throughout the past week. The Ohio Health Department reported more than 41,000 new cases on Friday.

You can read the CDC’s latest guidelines here . Among them, quarantine for five days after testing positive.

The school district will reevaluate the situation during the first week of February.

