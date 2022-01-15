Teays Valley Schools returns to masking

ASHVILLE, Ohio (WCMH)–Teays Valley Schools will require all students and staff to wear masks starting Tuesday, Jan. 18. The announcement came via a district’s social media account.

The reason was that COVID-19 cases continually increased throughout the past week. The Ohio Health Department reported more than 41,000 new cases on Friday.

You can read the CDC’s latest guidelines here . Among them, quarantine for five days after testing positive.

The school district will reevaluate the situation during the first week of February.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.