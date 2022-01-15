ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Fe County, NM

Alec Baldwin voluntarily turns cellphone over to authorities

By Alyssa Bitsie
 4 days ago

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Actor Alec Baldwin has turned over his cellphone to authorities. The actor fired a prop gun loaded with a real bullet on the set of the film ‘Rust’ killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounding the director. The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office says Baldwin turned the phone over to New York authorities. They will now gather information off the phone and send it to them. That includes photos, texts and private messages on social media.

In the search warrant, the sheriff’s office says Baldwin may have discussed the film’s production on the phone months before the shooting. Baldwin’s attorney says this matter is not about his phone and there are no answers on his phone saying Alec did anything wrong.

