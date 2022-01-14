ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smithsburg, MD

Warrior Invitational: Smithsburg's Rejonis, Boonsboro's Matthews earn event victories

By Daniel Kauffman, The Herald-Mail
 4 days ago
Smithsburg's Cameron Rejonis and Boonsboro's Caroline Matthews earned individual event victories in the Warrior Invitational on Friday at Hagerstown Community College.

• Rejonis won the 300 in 37.70 seconds and placed second in the 800 in 2:06.89 to lead the Leopards boys to a fifth-place team finish with 50 points. Smithsburg's 4x400 relay team of Liam Fisher, Owen Brophy, Ryan Linn and Rejonis also won in 3:38.70, and Sean Milligan was second in the 3,200 in 10:25.90.

South Hagerstown's boys finished eighth with 31 points. The Rebels got runner-up finishes from Jacob Stoner in the 300 (38.30) and Ethan VanMeter in the shot put (45 feet, 3 inches).

Clear Spring's Tyler Josenhans placed second in the high jump, clearing 5-8.

Oakdale won the boys team title with 116.5 points.

• Matthews won the girls 3,200 in 11:30.73, leading the Warriors to a seventh-place team finish with 34.5 points.

Hancock's Joslyn Foltz placed third in the shot put with a throw of 31-5¾.

Urbana won the girls team title with 108 points.

