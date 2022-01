Tuesday night brought together two local schools who have played together, and played against , and boys who are just good friends. The ICS Trojans traveled to Roseville to take on the Titans in Jr. High basketball. In the 7th grade matchup the Titans grabbed the win by a score of 31-14. Monmouth/Roseville would jump to an early lead in this one and never look back. Behind 4 first quarter points from Lars Bergren the Titans led 9-6 after one. The Trojans then went scoreless in the second quarter and the Titans would stretch their lead to 16-6 at the half. Bergren added 5 in the second. The Trojans and Titans would each score 6 in the third with Alex and Marc Simmons each scoring 3 to pace the Trojans. A 9-2 advantage by the Titans in the fourth helped the Titans secure the win. Leading the way for the Titans was Lars Bergren with 17 followed by Sang Lian with 5, Yahir Serna 4 and Carter Fry with 3. Scoring for the Trojans was Alex Simmons with 7, Marc Simmons 5 and Isaias Gatina 2.

ROSEVILLE, IL ・ 7 HOURS AGO