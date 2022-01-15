How to Be a Happy & Productive Person!

Instagram rolled out a paid subscription feature with a small group of U.S. creators on Wednesday that will allow followers to pay for exclusive content on Instagram Live and Stories.
For the test launch, creators have eight different monthly price points to choose from, according to an Instagram spokesperson: $0.99, $1.99, $2.99, $4.99, $9.99, $19.99, $49.99 or $99.99. Instagram will not be taking a cut of revenue until at least 2023, when parent company Meta is expected to begin collecting fees from creators on Facebook and Instagram.
Instagram Subscriptions will allow creators to host livestreams and share disappearing posts via Stories to...
Comments / 0