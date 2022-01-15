ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
All SLC School District schools to go remote this week due to COVID

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City School District has announced in a unanimous vote by the school board to have all district schools implement a temporary period of remote learning.

The district says on their website that they are seeing increasing numbers of both student and employee absences due to COVID-19.

On Thursday, the district announced the decision for East High School, West High School, Highland High School, and Northwest Middle School to go remote due to the schools reaching enough positive COVID cases to trigger the Test To Stay Protocol.

The Test to Stay protocol has temporarily been suspended because the state’s resources have been strained by the influx of COVID testing.

RELATED: CDC encourages more Americans to consider N95 masks

Until Test to Stay resumes, schools have been advised to stress the importance of staying home if you are sick or have a positive test result and to follow the current isolation guidance from the Department of Health.

Students will go to school on Tuesday, January 18, and will come home with the devices and learning materials needed for remote learning.

East High School, Highland High School, West High School, and Northwest Middle School will however still be learning remotely on Tuesday, January 18.

Remote learning in the Salt Lake City School District will be on:

  • Wednesday, January 19
  • Thursday, January 20
  • Friday, January 21

In-person learning will resume on Monday, January 24, the district says.

For more details, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Intermountain speaks out on success of booster in preventing COVID variants

UTAH (ABC4) – Today, Jan. 21 at 11:00 a.m., researchers from Intermountain Healthcare will discuss the results of a new national study which provides evidence of success of a third dose of mRNA COVID vaccine (booster) in a press briefing via Zoom.  The study, which was supported and carried out by the Centers for Disease […]
UTAH STATE
Utah teachers can now apply for up to $1000 in funding for classroom resources

UTAH (ABC4) – The Utah State Board of Education will now be donating $1000 in federal relief funding to qualifying K-12 public school teacher projects. The board will be giving up to $1,000 to Utah educators’ projects requesting classroom resources to support students. The effort comes as a response to COVID-19. Teachers will be able […]
UTAH STATE
