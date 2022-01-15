All SLC School District schools to go remote this week due to COVID

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City School District has announced in a unanimous vote by the school board to have all district schools implement a temporary period of remote learning.

The district says on their website that they are seeing increasing numbers of both student and employee absences due to COVID-19.

On Thursday, the district announced the decision for East High School, West High School, Highland High School, and Northwest Middle School to go remote due to the schools reaching enough positive COVID cases to trigger the Test To Stay Protocol.

The Test to Stay protocol has temporarily been suspended because the state’s resources have been strained by the influx of COVID testing.

Until Test to Stay resumes, schools have been advised to stress the importance of staying home if you are sick or have a positive test result and to follow the current isolation guidance from the Department of Health.

Students will go to school on Tuesday, January 18, and will come home with the devices and learning materials needed for remote learning.

East High School, Highland High School, West High School, and Northwest Middle School will however still be learning remotely on Tuesday, January 18.

Remote learning in the Salt Lake City School District will be on:

Wednesday, January 19

Thursday, January 20

Friday, January 21

In-person learning will resume on Monday, January 24, the district says.

