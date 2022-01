SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — A new San Francisco gym is offering a workout experience that, by accident, has become appealing during the era of COVID-19. Trigg Hutchinson is a serious power lifter and doing squats while hefting more than 300 pounds requires a lot of concentration. Hutchinson is one of the first members of a new gym called The Yard in San Francisco’s Pacific Heights. The space is separated into eight individual workout pods, each containing a bench, rack and free weights that are rented out by reservation only. “What I do is really a solo activity,” Hutchinson said. “I don’t like people...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO