Magnolia, TX

Magnolia at the Modern: Drive My Car

culturemap.com
 4 days ago

fortworth.culturemap.com

Boston Herald

‘Drive My Car’ rides wave of critical buzz

Without a superhero in sight, with a three-hour running time and in Japanese with English subtitles, “Drive My Car” is a most unlikely film sensation. Yet co-writer and director Ryusuke ‘Ryus’ Hamaguchi’s tender portrait of a stage director mourning his wife and finding a new beginning directing a Chekhov play has become that rare foreign film to become an unexpected contender in the Oscar race.
arcamax.com

'Drive My Car' review: A fulfilling journey on the road trip of life

The opening credits to "Drive My Car" don't start to roll until the film's 40-minute mark. That's a bold move, a stake in the ground. But it fits the mood of his unhurried drama, which takes its time to unpack its story and the lives of its characters. At that...
MOVIES
stlmag.com

Webster Film Series opens 2022 with "Drive My Car"

The Webster University Film Series opens 2022 with a bang this week with one of the buzziest international films of 2021, Ryūsuke Hamaguchi’s Drive My Car. Based on a short story of the same name by Haruki Murakami, Drive My Car centers around a theater director dealing with the aftermath of a great tragedy and the relationship he develops with his chauffeur while putting on an unusual production of Anton Chekov’s Uncle Vanya.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
leoweekly.com

The Golden Globe-Winning ‘Drive My Car’ Crams A Lot Into A Commute

Digressive, literary, expansive in feeling, narrow in scope: with hardly a plot to burden it, “Drive My Car” is the filmed work this year that best offers up the pleasures of psychological-realist literature. Hardly the only form of fiction writing, this space is a genre as much as any — with clichés and received expectations of its own. Centering the existential and emotional concerns of an artist in middle age, privileging one man’s interiority while offering a broader vision of the world, the film manages to work in a space in which many have aspired to success and failed. In adapting and expanding a short Haruki Murakami story with a profound sense of freedom, Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s demonstrated with this and his other considerable works released this past year that there’s little he couldn’t capture about the life of the mind.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Magnolia, TX
Texas Entertainment
Santa Fe Reporter

‘Drive My Car’ Review

Yusuki’s (Hidetoshi Nishijima) only certainty comes from his car, an aging red Saab. The car becomes something of a totem for his autonomy, but as life’s trials strike him down, Yusuki dives into a directing job in a Hiroshima theater. It’s not the picturesque escape he envisioned—he’s faced with a lead actor (Masaki Okada) whose self-destructive nature ripped apart Yusuki’s personal life years before. Even more upsetting is his gradual vision loss, resulting in the young Misaki (Tôko Miura) taking the helm of his Saab as his personal driver, altering Yusuki’s sense of control. In short, this is one sad dude.
ENTERTAINMENT
Boston Herald

Review: ‘Drive My Car’ a mysterious and haunting journey

Grade: A- A jazzy, novelistic work of art, Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s three-hour “Drive My Car” has racked up several critics year-end awards deservedly. An adaptation of Haruki Murakami’s (longish) short story of the same, Beatles-centric name, the film showcases the performance of Japanese leading man Hidetoshi Nishijima (“The Wind Rises”) as Yusuke Kafuku, a newly middle-aged actor, director and writer, who discovers that his beautiful wife, a fellow writer, has been cheating on him shortly before she dies.
MOVIES
wcbe.org

It's Movie Time Jan 21, '22 drive My Car

It’s Movie Time has won numerous national awards including LA Press Club, MarCom, Communicator, Hermes, and Silver Microphone honors. John DeSando, a Los Angeles Press Club first-place winner for National Entertainment Journalism, is also host of NPR’s WCBE’s Cinema Classics. Contact him at JohnDeSando62@gmail.com. Jordan Hanhilammi is...
MOVIES
seattlerefined.com

Seattle Film Critics Society picks 'Drive My Car' as Best Film of 2021

The Seattle Film Critics Society on Monday announced the winners for its 20 categories of year-end awards. They have named "Drive My Car", the three-hour drama directed by Ryûsuke Hamaguchi and based on Haruki Murakami’s short story, the best film of 2021. The epic, which follows a widowed stage actor and director as he forms an unlikely friendship with his stoic female chauffeur, has been making waves worldwide since it premiered at the Cannes Film Festival.
Haruki Murakami
thatshelf.com

Drive My Car Leads TFCA Award Winners

Drive My Car led the winners of the 2021 Toronto Film Critics Association Awards. The drama by Ryûsuke Hamaguchi won three TFCA Awards including Best Picture. Members convened via Zoom to debate and vote on the contenders with results announced live via Twitter. That Shelf writers among the membership of the TFCA are Jason Gorber, Courtney Small, Victor Stiff, and Pat Mullen.
worldofreel.com

‘Drive My Car’ Wins NSFC, Clean Sweeps Major Critics Groups

I’m really going to try hard not to complain too much about the National Film Society of Critics voting “Drive My Car” Best Picture, but do tell me if I go too far here. Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s film is a three hour Japanese film that only critics and high-brow hardcore film snobs seem to know exists. It’s a very good film, albeit a trepeditiously slow one; the New York, Boston and Los Angeles film critics groups already named it their Best picture of the year. So what’s the point exactly of the NFSC naming it again the best of the year?
culturemap.com

Deadline

The Hollywood Reporter

AFP

IndieWire

Movies
culturemap.com

