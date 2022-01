Just minutes before 35-year-old Christina Raymond was stabbed to death, she had spotted a person she believed to be her ex-boyfriend following her car, authorities say. Frantic, Raymond drove to the Milpitas Police station, but in a fatal error, the 35-year-old drove to the wrong parking lot and ended up next door at the City of Milpitas Department of Public Works, where she was repeatedly stabbed and killed, according to court documents obtained by Oxygen.com.

MILPITAS, CA ・ 12 DAYS AGO