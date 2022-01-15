ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

COVID-19 positivity rate remains high in Northwest Florida

By Cody Long
PENSACOLA, Fla. ( WKRG ) — COVID-19 numbers are still climbing in Northwest Florida.

Hospitalizations remain lower than what was reported during the peak of the pandemic when there were nearly 400 patients with the virus.

Ascension Sacred Heart pauses drive-thru COVID-19 testing in Pensacola

There are currently 179 COVID-19 positive patients being treated in Pensacola’s three hospitals. 80% of those patients are there primarily for COVID-19. Hospital leaders estimate about 20% of hospitalizations are people who are there for another medical issue, but end up testing positive for the virus.

“Even the people who are in the hospital are not as serious as what we’ve had before with other variants of COVID,” Mayor Grover Robinson said.

The CDC reports more than 5,000 new cases and a 47% positivity rate over the past seven days in Escambia County.

The Escambia County Jail is reporting more cases. There are currently 27 inmates and 14 staffers with the virus.

Schools are continuing as normal as we see another spike. In Escambia County, nearly 700 students and more than 200 staff members have COVID-19. More than 1,000 students are in quarantine.

In Santa Rosa County, more than 500 students are positive along with more than 120 staff members.

Testing remains in high demand but after Friday, Jan. 14 Sacred Heart is pausing its drive thru testing site as they move workers back into the hospital to care for patients.

The Florida Department of Health will continue testing six days a week at the locations below:

  • Monday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3330 West Park Place in Pensacola, across the street from health department’s location on Fairfield Drive.
  • Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Marie K. Young Wedgewood Community Center at 6405 Wagner Road in Pensacola.
  • Sunday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 3330 West Park Place in Pensacola.

No appointment is needed for FDOH drive-thru testing, but a valid form of identification is required. The FDOH-Escambia drive-thru site offers PCR swab testing with results available within 48 hours. Questions regarding testing results can be directed to Statlab at 844-469-5227.

