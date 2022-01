VanDyke Software announced new beta releases of SecureCRT 9.2 and SecureFX 9.2. Credentials Manager simplifies password management across multiple sessions. “Many of our customers manage passwords for large numbers of sessions, which can be time-consuming and inefficient if done manually,” said Maureen Jett, Product Director. “The Credentials Manager in SecureCRT and SecureFX simplifies password management. With shared credentials, you can change a password in a single location and no longer need to manually locate and update individual sessions. This is especially helpful when monthly, weekly, or even daily password changes are required.”

SOFTWARE ・ 13 DAYS AGO