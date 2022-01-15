ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

‘Obscura’ selfie museum opens in downtown Bakersfield

By Moses Small
KGET
KGET
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JkwC2_0dmLrpHb00

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. ( KGET ) — The Hub of Bakersfield opened Obscura … it’s a series of interactive art exhibits and selfie museum in Downtown Bakersfield. Obscura opened its doors on G street near 20th street … featuring 8 exhibits celebrating local culture.

Stay up to date with the latest weather and news with 17 News’ daily newsletter

“This exhibit really highlights some of the best that downtown has to offer, and really plays off of some of the themes of Bakersfield’s most iconic landmarks,” said Andrae Gonzales, Bakersfield Ward Two City Councilmember. “Whether it’s the Padre hotel, Cafe smitten, or impact skate shop.”

Many of the rooms feature props.

“This room is based on the Padre hotel,” said Ryan Sanders, of the Hub of Bakersfield Board of Directors. “They have a bit of a cowboy theme so we really ran with that. What’s really fun about it is that you can grab a hat off the wall, grab a stick horse, and gallop through the grass.”

Event organizers invite guests to get creative. You can turn your photos black and white to blend in with a car, step inside a giant coffee mug inspired by Cafe Smitten … among other attractions. If you want pink-themed photos, there’s a room for that too.

And it’s not all about selfies. Obscura also sells work from local artists.

“These skateboard decks were donated by Impact Skate. They have a really cool shop downtown,” said Sanders. “They were all painted by local artists. They were able to price them themselves. Half goes to the artist, half goes to the hub. And we’ve sold every single deck in here.”

The Hub of Bakersfield is a non-profit working to revitalize downtown Bakersfield. Obscura is open every Friday and Saturday night from 6 to 10 pm.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 1

Related
KGET

Zoom Room: Dog training center opens in northwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A new dog training center opened in northwest Bakersfield this weekend. Experts offer dog and puppy training classes and enrichment workshops in their indoor climate-controlled gym using only positive reinforcement, according to the Zoom Room’s website. The classes teach obedience and dog agility in both small group and private sessions. Playgroup […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Shafter Library reopens today

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Shafter Library, closed since March 2020, reopens today through a collaboration between the city and Bakersfield College. “As a city, we are deeply invested in education and are excited to be opening the new city-operated Shafter Library in partnership with Bakersfield College for our families,” Shafter Mayor Cathy Prout said […]
SHAFTER, CA
KGET

Tony’s Pizza open at Outlets at Tejon

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Tony’s Pizza has celebrated a soft opening at the Outlets at Tejon, located between Bird Dog Arts and Express Factory Outlet. The pizza parlor has indoor and outdoor seating options. While currently only serving pizza, the menu will expand to include pasta, sandwiches, salads, beer and wine, much like the offerings […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bakersfield, CA
Government
Local
California Entertainment
City
Bakersfield, CA
Local
California Government
Bakersfield, CA
Entertainment
KGET

Marching with MLK was ‘historical, exciting and dangerous,’ says local minister who accompanied civil rights leader in 1960

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The marchers met at Lowell Park in central Bakersfield, and with the champion of voting rights and desegregation leading the way – and urging them to turn the other cheek to the intimidation and threats they were sure to receive – they went west. They headed toward Bakersfield High School’s Harvey […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Relay for Life kick-off event canceled

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Relay for Life kick-off event scheduled for Feb. 22 has been canceled due to an increase in COVID-19 cases, organizers announced on Monday. Organizers said the event will be rescheduled at a later time. You can still prepare for Relay for Life by registering as a team, participant or survivor. […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Museum#Selfies#Downtown Bakersfield#Landmarks#17 News#Bakersfield Ward Two City#Impact Skate
KGET

No joke: Kevin Hart adds fourth Bakersfield show

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kevin Hart may pick up a few a Basque phrases by the time he leaves Bakersfield. The superstar comedian has a added a fourth show at the Fox Theater, where he performed Sunday to packed crowds. Hart has added a 10 p.m. show for Feb. 4. He already has a 7 […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Woman and teen wounded in Downtown Bakersfield shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman and a 15-year-old boy are in the hospital after a shooting occurred in Downtown Bakersfield Tuesday afternoon, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. Around 12:48 p.m. police were dispatched to the area of 17th and Q Streets for reports of a shooting, according to BPD. When officers arrived they […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

2 charged in Studio Movie Grill fracas

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man and woman have been charged in connection with causing a disturbance at Studio Movie Grill in which a gun was drawn. Eduardo Reyes and Rahmona Monicka Reyes each face a felony charge stemming from Sunday’s incident. Authorities say Eduardo Reyes pulled a gun and pistol-whipped a theater employee. The […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Museums
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
KGET

Bakersfield weather forecast Jan. 19

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Some patchy fog this morning, but no school delays to tell you about. Visibility was kept to nearly three miles all morning around the county. The county will see hazy but sunny skies today. Temperatures will be slightly above normal and in the lower 60s for the valley, with mountain temperatures […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Delano resident assigned to Navy assault ship

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Delano man has been assigned to the USS America, an amphibious assault ship operating in the Indo-Pacific region, according to a U.S. Navy news release. Airman Oscar Diaz is assigned to the ship, which is 844 feet long and has nine launch spots and two aircraft elevators. It can travel […]
DELANO, CA
KGET

Tehachapi Police Chief Kent Kroeger to retire

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kent Kroeger, police chief of Tehachapi, has announced he will retire effective April 1. Kroeger, who has served as chief of police since 2014, previously worked at the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. He spent 26 years at that agency. Assistant City Manager Corey Costelloe said the first review of applications […]
TEHACHAPI, CA
KGET

Man killed in Ridgecrest shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was shot and killed Monday morning in Ridgecrest, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. Around 7:30 a.m. deputies were dispatched to Drummond Avenue near Strecker Street for reports of a victim of a shooting, according to KCSO. Once deputies got to the location, they found evidence of a […]
RIDGECREST, CA
KGET

Kevin Hart returning to Fox Theater Feb. 4

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kevin Hart can’t get enough of Bakersfield. After two sold-out performances over the weekend, the superstar comedian is returning to the Fox Theater next month. Tickets are on sale now for a Feb. 4 show that will begin 7 p.m. with doors opening at 5:30 p.m., according to a Fox news […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man shot and killed in East Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was shot and killed in East Bakersfield Tuesday morning, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. Around 6 a.m. deputies were dispatched to the area of Steele Street and Mt. Vernon Avenue for reports of a victim who had been shot, according to KCSO. When deputies arrived, they located […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KGET

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy