ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

In the total darkness, poetry is still…

By ben Alexander
skepticskaddish.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo send light into the darkness of men’s hearts – such is the duty of the artist. –Robert Schumann (1810 – 1856) The darkness of death is like the evening twilight; it makes all objects appear more lovely to the dying. – Jean Paul (1763 –...

skepticskaddish.com

Comments / 0

Related
dramabeans.com

Through the Darkness

Everyone else seems satisfied to have the case closed, but not our hero. He continues his sleuthing, seeking the opinion of a rather controversial advisor. There’s still a long way to go before his unconventional methods are given the green light, but his perseverance seems to be convincing the people around him, slowly but surely.
TV SERIES
The Guardian

The best recent poetry – reviews roundup

Refractive Africa by Will Alexander (Granta, £10.99) This visionary act of “transpersonal witness” to a continent is an Afromodernist epic in the tradition of Kamau Brathwaite’s The Arrivants. It is first of all an act of repossession, as in the opening section’s dialogue with Nigerian novelist Amos Tutuola and closing homage to the Madagascan Jean-Joseph Rabearivelo, often considered Africa’s first modern poet. At the heart of the book is a 50-page poem, The Congo, on that country as a site of colonial pillage, “vertiginous with derangement”. An incantation against “Eurocentric stultification”, Refractive Africa embraces an aesthetic of sprawl and overreach, summoning free-flowing visions of grandeur and desolation. Alexander, an American, is the author of more than 30 books, and his introduction to a British readership is overdue.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Port Townsend Leader

A Night of Dogs and Poetry

Join illustrator/writer Nhatt Nichols and filmmaker/author Ward Serrill in a book release party featuring Nhatt's book of illustrated poetry and Ward's adventure memoir about an Alaskan dog. Nhatt's Party of the Soft Things is a picture book for adults of poems of present-day interludes and accelerations into a distant future...
PETS
capeandislands.org

Poetry Sunday: David Surette

David Surette shares the poem, "Kennedy Compound, Hyannis Port." David R. Surette is the author of six collections of poetry including Stable which was named an Honor Book at the 2016 Massachusetts Book Awards. His poem “Kennedy Compound, Hyannis Port” has recently been featured in From the Farther Shore: Discovering Cape Cod & the Islands Through Poetry (Bass River Press). He has been on faculty for the Cape Cod Writers Conference and the New England Young Writers' Conference at Bread Loaf where he also was the keynote speaker. He lives on Cape Cod.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Schumann
Person
Anthony Hopkins
Person
Janet Jackson
Person
Jean Paul
Person
Brendan Fraser
Person
Yousuf Karsh
Person
Carl Jung
Person
Terry Pratchett
Lake County News

American Life in Poetry: Runoff

It is hard to tell whether in 10 years readers will know what a “drop down menu” is, but that is the beauty and risk of poetry — to find poetry in the present vernacular, and to hope its accuracy and beauty justify its use. Sidney Burris,...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
montpelierbridge.org

Visual Poetry at the Savoy

On Jan. 20, the Savoy Theater will host Norwich filmmaker Nora Jacobson for a post-screening Q & A on her new documentary “Ruth Stone and the Vast Library of the Female Mind.” Jacobson will be joined by her two collaborators, Vermont poets Chard deNiord and Bianca Stone. This lyrical documentary showcases the hard-won wisdom and irrepressible creativity that infuses Ruth Stone’s work. It is an intimate and revealing portrait of an earthy, elegant woman — a bold poet through and through.
NORWICH, VT
wutc.org

A Poetry Of Witness In “The Gleaming Of The Blade”

Christian J. Collier is a spoken word artist and musician here in Chattanooga. His new collection of poems - “The Gleaming of the Blade” - will be released next month by Bull City Press. In this collection, Christian as a poet of witness explores Black masculinity in the...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Deadline

Yvette Mimieux Dies: Actress-Writer Who Starred In ‘The Time Machine’ Had Just Turned 80

Yvette Mimieux was found dead Tuesday morning, a rep for her family confirmed. She had just turned 80 on January 8, and she passed away in her sleep of natural causes. Mimieux was a prolific actress best remembered for starring opposite Rod Taylor in the 1960 George Pal-directed film version of the H.G. Wells novel The Time Machine at MGM, where she was soon put under a long-term contract. Another big hit came months after in Where the Boys Are. Among her other credits around that time were Platinum High School, Mr. Lucky, Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse and Light in the...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poetry#The Darkness#Greek
Rolling Stone

Flashback: Paul Simon Relaunches Solo Career With ‘Mother and Child Reunion’

Fifty years ago this week, music fans were reintroduced to Paul Simon, the solo artist. They first met him in the late Fifties when he released a series of flop singles like “True or False” and “Anne Belle” under the pseudonyms True Taylor and Jerry Landis. He briefly dinged the Hot 100 with the novelty song “The Lone Teen Ranger” in 1962, and three years later he released the under-the-radar U.K. LP The Paul Simon Songbook, but none of these were even remotely successful. But in the summer of 1965, just as The Paul Simon Songbook was tanking in England, Simon and...
MUSIC
Deadline

Marc Forster To Direct Tom Hanks In ‘A Man Called Ove’ With SF Studios, Rita Wilson & Playtone Producing David Magee Script

EXCLUSIVE: Finding Neverland, World War Z and The Kite Runner director Marc Forster has been set to direct Oscar winner Tom Hanks in the anticipated U.S. adaptation of Swedish comedy hit A Man Called Ove, we can reveal. Two-time Oscar nominee David Magee (Life of Pi, Mary Poppins Returns) is scripting the project and re-uniting with Forster after their collaboration on drama Finding Neverland, for which both were BAFTA nominated. Production is due to begin this year on the feature, which has been in the works for a few years and is based on the Swedish hit novel by Fredrik Backman. The life-affirming comedy about love and...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
E! News

Sidney Poitier's Cause of Death Revealed

Sidney Poitier's cause of death has been determined more than a week after his passing. The legendary actor died on Jan. 6 from a combination of heart failure, Alzheimer's dementia and prostate cancer, according to a death certificate obtained by E! News. He was 94. While he had suffered from...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Michel Subor, French Actor and Star of Jean-Luc Godard’s ‘Le Petit Soldat,’ Dies at 86

Michel Subor, a French actor who rose to international acclaim for his lead performance in Jean-Luc Godard’s 1963 feature “Le Petit Soldat” and his narration for François Truffaut’s 1962 romance “Jules et Jim,” died on Monday in a French hospital following a car accident. He was 86 years old. News of Subor’s death was shared by director Claire Denis on her Instagram and reported by the daily French newspaper Libération. Subor and Denis had collaborated numerous times over the past decades, with their partnership beginning with Subor’s performance in Denis’ 1999 feature “Beau Travail.” “Michel Subor, the big little soldier is dead,”...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Juan Pablo Raba Joins John Cena & Alison Brie In Pierre Morel Action Comedy ‘Freelance’; Filming Begins In Colombia

EXCLUSIVE: Narcos, Peppermint and Coyote star Juan Pablo Raba is joining John Cena and Alison Brie in director Pierre Morel’s action comedy Freelance. Filming is now underway in Colombia on the movie, which follows a special forces operator (Cena) who decides to retire from the Army and start a family back in the U.S. After several years of mortgage payments, school drop-offs, backyard barbecues and trying to conform to life in suburbia, he decides to come out of retirement to take a gig providing security for a female journalist (Brie) as she interviews a cruel dictator who may or may not...
MOVIES
capeandislands.org

Two books of poetry

On The Point, two poets talk with our host Mindy Todd about their recent work. Too often in U.S. culture, and notably in faith communities, a culture of white supremacy is reinforced in damaging but unexamined ways. In her book The Darkness Divine: A Loving Challenge to my Faith. poet and Reverend Dr. Kristen Harper addresses the ways commonplace language, imagery and cultural touchstones can demean and dehumanize people of color.
HOMELESS
IndieWire

Gaspard Ulliel Dies: French Actor and César Winner Was 37

Gaspard Ulliel, César-winning actor who starred in films including Jean-Pierre Jeunet’s “A Very Long Engagement” and Bertrand Bonello’s Yves Saint Laurent biopic “Saint Laurent,” has died. The actor was 37. French news agency AFP first reported the news that Ulliel died following injuries from a serious skiing accident. Per Deadline, “The Cesar-winning actor was hospitalized Tuesday after suffering a head injury and has not survived, according to the actor’s family and local agent. The 37-year-old actor was transported by helicopter to a hospital in Grenoble following a collision on the slopes in the Savoie region.” Ulliel finished filming “Moon Knight,” the upcoming Disney+ series set to release on March 30. In the show, he stars as Midnight Man. But Ulliel is better known for films including “Hannibal Rising,” Xavier Dolan’s “It’s Only the End of the World,” “Paris Je T’aime,” and more. More to come…
CELEBRITIES
vashonbeachcomber.com

Poetry and artwork will see us through in 2022

Editor’s note: Thank you to islanders Margaret Roncone for sharing her New Year’s poem, and Alice Burns for her beautiful photography. to enter triumphant sleep. Please share your story tips by emailing editor@vashonbeachcomber.com. To share your opinion for publication, submit a letter through our website https://www.vashonbeachcomber.com/submit-letter/. Include your...
BOOKS & LITERATURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy