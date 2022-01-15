In the total darkness, poetry is still…

Refractive Africa by Will Alexander (Granta, £10.99) This visionary act of “transpersonal witness” to a continent is an Afromodernist epic in the tradition of Kamau Brathwaite’s The Arrivants. It is first of all an act of repossession, as in the opening section’s dialogue with Nigerian novelist Amos Tutuola and closing homage to the Madagascan Jean-Joseph Rabearivelo, often considered Africa’s first modern poet. At the heart of the book is a 50-page poem, The Congo, on that country as a site of colonial pillage, “vertiginous with derangement”. An incantation against “Eurocentric stultification”, Refractive Africa embraces an aesthetic of sprawl and overreach, summoning free-flowing visions of grandeur and desolation. Alexander, an American, is the author of more than 30 books, and his introduction to a British readership is overdue.

