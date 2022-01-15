NPR Departures, Awards Season SEO, and Wordle-Loving Reporters

In the latest TV ratings, ABC’s coverage of the Rams/Cardinals NFL Wild Card game averaged 10.4 million total viewers and a 2.2 demo rating, obviously leading Monday in both measures. Over on CBS, The Neighborhood (5.6 mil/0.6), Bob Hearts Abishola (5.3 mil/0.5) and NCIS (7 mil/0.5) all grew in audience, with The Neighborhood also ticking up in the demo. NCIS: Hawai’i (4.8 mil/0.4) dropped a handful of eyeballs. The CW’s 4400 returned to a best-since-premiere 457,000 viewers, and a 0.1 demo rating. NBC’s latest Kenan double pump (averaging 1.5 mil/0.3), That’s My Jam (1.9 mil/0.4) and Ordinary Joe (1.34 mil/0.2) each dropped some viewers while steady in the demo, with Joe hitting a new audience low ahead of next week’s finale. Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line. The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Steve Harvey is not a judge or lawyer and merely offers an alternative forum of dispute resolution.

