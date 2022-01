Boris Johnson has insisted nobody warned him a “bring your own booze” event in the No 10 garden during the first lockdown would be against the rules, as he denied lying to Parliament about parties.The Prime Minister on Tuesday denied an allegation by former chief adviser Dominic Cummings that he intentionally misled MPs after being told the May 2020 event would breach coronavirus guidance.In a major interview, Mr Johnson revealed he testified to the Whitehall inquiry into a series of allegations that “nobody told me that what we were doing was against the rules” to the “best of my recollection”.He...

