Shooting in East Mount Airy leaves 17-year-old girl dead, police say

6abc Action News
 3 days ago

Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left a 17-year-old girl dead in East Mount Airy Friday night.

Police were called to Chestnut Hill Hospital on the 8800 block of Germantown Avenue just before 9 p.m.

They learned that a 17-year-old girl had been brought to the hospital by a private vehicle.

The girl was shot four times, including once in the head.

She was pronounced dead a short time later, officials say.

Police later learned the incident happened on the 6600 block of Ross Street while the victim was sitting in the passenger seat of a white Toyota with three other people.

That's when a dark-colored SUV drove up to the parked Toyota, and someone fired at the people inside, striking the teen.

Authorities say she was caught in the crossfire and was not the intended target.

The incident is also believed to have been caught on video.

So far, no arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Comments / 69

You voted for this!
4d ago

17 and 18 year old girls killed in one day.💔City is on pace for 820+ homicides and nothing is being done. It's winter time. God help us when the weather warms.

Reply(6)
26
James LeMar
4d ago

Another flower that didn't get a chance to bloom. Another flower that was taken from its roots too soon. Another flower whom we did our best trying to raise. Now Another flower will be put in an Early grave. Another flower we will never see her smile ever again. Lord My God we ask you will these senseless murder of our babies ever end??? Hug and kiss your children when they leave your home every day tell you love them very much. Because life on this Earth is only a Temporary Stay. 🖐️❤️👍✌️👌🙏🙏🙏

Reply(5)
24
9teen99
4d ago

These days eems like this generation (not saying EVERYONE) just don't give a damn about others/society. Nothing seems to stop them (cameras, videos, etc). WTF IS WRONG WITH THEM?

Reply(1)
16
 

