Diesel markets are soaring all over the world

jwnenergy.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDiesel markets are jumping everywhere, a positive indicator for oil prices more widely. In Asia, the lowest inventories in years have driven margins from making the fuel to a four-month high. Winter there is chillier than usual and demand for transport, industrial and heating fuels are getting a boost....

www.jwnenergy.com

jwnenergy.com

Oil slips from 7-year high with Biden pledging to tackle prices

Oil slipped from the highest close since 2014 after President Joe Biden pledged to continue trying to lower prices and an industry report pointed to a modest increase in U.S. crude stockpiles. Futures in London dipped near $88 a barrel after advancing over the past three sessions. While Biden does...
MarketWatch

Oil prices settle lower as February WTI contracts expire

Oil prices finished with a loss on Thursday after the Energy Information Administration reported an unexpected weekly rise in U.S. crude inventories. However, concerns over potential disruptions to global crude supplies, particularly as the market weighs the possibility of a Russian invasion of Ukraine, helped to limit price losses. February West Texas Intermediate crude fell 6 cents, or nearly 0.1%, to settle at $86.90 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract, which expired at the end of the session, finished Wednesday at the highest since October 2014. March WTI oil , which is now the front-month contract, settled at $85.55, down 25 cents, or 0.3%.
MarketWatch

Oil prices mark another finish at the highest since 2014

Oil prices rallied on Wednesday to mark another settlement at their highest since October 2014. "We've seen fresh 7-year highs for both Brent and U.S. crude oil prices, as concerns over geopolitical tensions serve to keep a floor under prices," while a temporary pipeline outage between Iraq and Turkey "added another layer of complexity to the story for oil prices and serves to keep markets on edge," said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK. The flow of oil through the Kirkuk-Ceyhan pipeline has resumed following an explosion nearby that led to its shutdown, news reports said. Adding support to oil prices, the International Energy Agency raised its oil demand growth expectations for 2022. February West Texas Intermediate crude climbed by $1.53, or 1.8%, to settle at $86.96 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. That was the highest front-month WTI contract finish since Oct. 8, 2014, FactSet data show.
The Independent

Oil majors help spare FTSE from heavy drop

Strong performances from the UK’s oil majors helped the FTSE 100 avoid the malaise that beset many of its international peers on Tuesday.The index avoided the huge drops seen in New York where traders came back from a three-day weekend in a negative mood.It closed down 0.6% after dropping 47.68 points to 7,563.55.As Brent crude oil hit a fresh seven-year high, ending the day at 87.03 dollars per barrel, it helped oil companies around the world to buck the trend.A sharp rise in global bond yields has sent European stock markets into retreat today over concern that higher inflationary...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Oil hits seven-year highs on recovery hopes, unrest

Oil prices hit their highest levels in more than seven years Tuesday, driven in part by hopes of a global economic recovery that would ramp up demand. Those fears drove global bond yields up on Tuesday, with German bund yields coming close to touching zero percent, their highest level since 2019. 
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

Oil Soars to 2014 High With Market Bolstered by Resilient Demand

(Bloomberg) -- Oil surged to the highest level in seven years as robust demand and strained supplies make physical markets run hot in the world’s largest consuming region. Futures in New York closed up at $85.43 a barrel, the highest since October 2014. Traders are paying higher and higher premiums for cargoes in Asia, as fears fade over the demand impact from omicron, while supplies are tightened by a range of outages from Libya to North America. Meanwhile, a drone attack on oil facilities in the United Arab Emirates on Monday flared geopolitical risks.
TRAFFIC
jwnenergy.com

Brent oil jumps to highest since 2014 as physical market booms

Brent oil surged to the highest level in seven years as robust demand and strained supplies make physical markets run hot in the world’s largest consuming region. Futures in London surged to $88.13 a barrel, the highest since October 2014. Traders are paying higher and higher premiums for cargoes in Asia, as fears fade over the demand impact from omicron, while supplies are tightened by a range of outages from Libya to North America. A drone attack on oil facilities in the UAE on Monday flared geopolitical risks.
TRAFFIC
jwnenergy.com

Russia seen struggling to keep pace with OPEC+ supply hikes

Russia may be able to deliver only about half of its scheduled increases in crude production over the next six months, joining the ranks of OPEC+ nations that are struggling to ramp up even as fuel demand rebounds from the pandemic. With crude already trading above $85 a barrel in...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
jwnenergy.com

OPEC sees oil market ‘well-supported’ by robust demand

OPEC expects global oil markets to remain “well-supported” this year by robust demand, maintaining the confident outlook that has allowed the group to revive production. Crude prices climbed to the highest since 2014 in London and New York on Tuesday, with the recovery in fuel consumption largely unimpeded by the omicron variant while a range of disruptions restricts supply. Brent futures topped $88 a barrel.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
jwnenergy.com

Race to cut carbon emissions splits U.S. states on nuclear

As climate change pushes states in the U.S. to dramatically cut their use of fossil fuels, many are coming to the conclusion that solar, wind and other renewable power sources might not be enough to keep the lights on. Nuclear power is emerging as an answer to fill the gap...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
jwnenergy.com

Norway 2021 exports hit record with 77% jump, led by gas and oil

Norway’s exports surged to a record last year, helped by higher demand for fossil fuels, fish and metals. Western Europe’s largest oil and gas exporter sold 1.38 trillion kroner ($156 billion) worth of goods abroad in 2021, a 77 per cent increase that led to a full-year trade surplus of 531 billion kroner, also the highest ever, Statistics Norway said in a website statement on Monday.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
jwnenergy.com

Oil powers into the new year as traders shrug off omicron impact

Oil headed for a fourth straight weekly gain, the longest streak since October, on signs that the market is tightening as global consumption withstands the impact of the omicron virus variant. Brent crude traded above $85 after rallying more than four per cent this week. The global crude benchmark has...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

