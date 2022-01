Legendary financial advisor and best-selling author Ric Edelman says that roughly a third of Americans will buy Bitcoin before the end of 2022. In 1986, Ric Edelman and his wife Jean Edelman founded the financial planning and investment management firm Edel Financial Services. In 2018, Edelman Financial Service merged with another financial advisory firm Financial Engines to form Edelman Financial Engines. In 2018, 2019, and 2020, Barron’s named Edelman Financial Engines the best independent advisory firm in the U.S.

