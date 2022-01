There were conflicting reports about De'Aaron Fox's future with the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday. According to The Athletic, Kings management informed him, his agent and other teams that they do not plan to move him ahead of the trade deadline. According to the Sacramento Bee, the Kings are pursuing Indiana Pacers big man Domantas Sabonis, are willing to include Fox in those discussions and have also talked about trading him in a potential Ben Simmons deal with the Philadelphia 76ers. After Sacramento's 133-131 loss against the Detroit Pistons, Fox said he's not concerned about the rumor mill.

