Baltimore Area Braces For Cold Temperatures

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With temperatures in Baltimore City expected to fall to the teens, city health officials issued a Code Blue Extreme Cold declaration, from Friday night through Sunday evening.

“I’m ready for summer,” said Tonette Campbell of Baltimore City.

Baltimore resident Vita Leon plans to “crank the heater up!”

WJZ First Alert Meteorologist Chelsea Ingram said Saturday could be one of the coldest days we’ve seen this year.

“With the wind chill factor, it’s going to feel like the single digits when you wake up and feel like the teens all the way into the afternoon,” said Ingram.

Officials said there have been three cold-related deaths this season, and doctors are urging residents to stay inside and away from the potentially life-threatening cold air.

“There’s a risk of you unable to keep yourself warm, there’s a risk that your heart can go into cardiac arrest, there’s increased difficulty that you’ll be able to breathe and maintain circulation,” said Dr. Bhakti Hansoti with Johns Hopkins.

Grocery stores were packed Friday as people rushed to stock up for the weekend.

“Very crowded and very much empty on the shelves,” said Baltimore resident Sharen Kerr. “No milk, hardly any produce, no bananas. It’s crazy.”

After a few days of milder temperatures and a break from the brutal cold, many are hoping this coming storm is the worst of the winter season.

“I hate the weather that much” said Kerr.

With this dangerous temperature drop, health officials are also warning about the potential of frost bite.

A few tips to avoid it — if you’ll be outdoors, don’t be out for too long, be sure to wear a hat that fully covers your ears, wear mittens instead of gloves, keep moving while you’re out, and stay as hydrated as you can.