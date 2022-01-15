ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore Area Braces For Cold Temperatures

By Kelsey Kushner
 4 days ago

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With temperatures in Baltimore City expected to fall to the teens, city health officials issued a Code Blue Extreme Cold declaration, from Friday night through Sunday evening.

“I’m ready for summer,” said Tonette Campbell of Baltimore City.

Baltimore resident Vita Leon plans to “crank the heater up!”

WJZ First Alert Meteorologist Chelsea Ingram said Saturday could be one of the coldest days we’ve seen this year.

“With the wind chill factor, it’s going to feel like the single digits when you wake up and feel like the teens all the way into the afternoon,” said Ingram.

Officials said there have been three cold-related deaths this season, and doctors are urging residents to stay inside and away from the potentially life-threatening cold air.

“There’s a risk of you unable to keep yourself warm, there’s a risk that your heart can go into cardiac arrest, there’s increased difficulty that you’ll be able to breathe and maintain circulation,” said Dr. Bhakti Hansoti with Johns Hopkins.

Grocery stores were packed Friday as people rushed to stock up for the weekend.

“Very crowded and very much empty on the shelves,” said Baltimore resident Sharen Kerr. “No milk, hardly any produce, no bananas. It’s crazy.”

After a few days of milder temperatures and a break from the brutal cold, many are hoping this coming storm is the worst of the winter season.

“I hate the weather that much” said Kerr.

With this dangerous temperature drop, health officials are also warning about the potential of frost bite.

A few tips to avoid it — if you’ll be outdoors, don’t be out for too long, be sure to wear a hat that fully covers your ears, wear mittens instead of gloves, keep moving while you’re out, and stay as hydrated as you can.

CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: A Brief Thaw Wednesday Before Snow Moves In

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A pleasant day is in store Wednesday as temperatures briefly thaw in the upper 40s by the afternoon. The thaw will be short-lived as another Arctic front moves east. Much of Wednesday remains dry, clouds will increase at night and it’s possible that a few rain showers break out during the evening and continue during the first half of the night. As Arctic air rushes in, rain will quickly change to wet snow and this will happen by sunrise Thursday, if not earlier. We are not expecting significant accumulations with this event, it is the timing during the morning...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Temperatures Drop Wednesday; Winter Weather Advisory Ahead

CHICAGO (CBS)– Temperatures are dropping. Early morning temperatures start in the 30s Wednesday and eventually lower into the 20s and teens by afternoon. This is as good as it gets today…. starting in the 30s. Eventually falling through the 20s and teens by afternoon. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/qB7izQaQw8 — Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) January 19, 2022 A Winter Weather Advisory wil take effect this evening into Thursday for Porter and LaPorte counties. Nearly 3 to 7 inches of lake effect snow are expected for Indiana. Northeast Illinois residents can expect flurries. Wednesday night will be the coldest night of the week. CBS 2 meteorologist Laura Bannon with the First Alert Weather will continue to provide updates on the changing conditions. Temperatures remain cold through the weekend.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Baltimore

Five Baltimore Schools Go Virtual Tuesday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Five Baltimore City schools temporarily transitioned to virtual learning Tuesday, the school system announced. Three schools transitioned because of understaffing or the ability to conduct COVID-19 testing. Those schools are Baltimore International Academy West, Empowerment Academy and Southwest Baltimore Charter School. Two schools, Booker T. Washington Middle School and Western High School, are going virtual for what City Schools called “facility challenges.” The school system did not say when each school might return to in-person learning.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: It’s A Warm Wednesday, But Winter Weather Isn’t Far Behind

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Today we’re looking at a comfortable reset from the wintry mess of earlier this week. Temperatures climb to near 50 ahead of our next brush with rain and snow. The WJZ First Alert Weather team is declaring an “Alert Day” for Thursday in anticipation of a winter weather threat. The timing of the overnight rain and transition to snow is forecast to happen during a time many of us will be commuting to work on Thursday morning. High pressure to our east and the return flow will usher in slightly milder air ahead of a cold front today. Highs...
BALTIMORE, MD
