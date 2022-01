Many big names have composed music for the Marvel Cinematic Universe ranging from Michael Giacchino to Ludwig Göransson. Last year, Laura Karpman made her MCU debut when she composed the music for What If...?, Marvel's first animated series to debut on Disney+. Karpman has over 140 composing credits to her name and recently did the music for Lovecraft Country, which earned her an Emmy nomination. She also won an Emmy in 2020 for composing music for the documentary series Why We Hate. According to Variety, What If...? won't be Karpman's final project with Marvel Studios. She is now signed on to compose the music for The Marvels, the sequel to Captain Marvel, which featured music composed by Pinar Toprak.

MOVIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO