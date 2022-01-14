Tabitha Brown’s Favorite Vegan Beauty Products

You don’t have to be vegan to know Tabitha Brown. In fact, it’s safe to say that this vegan influencer has more non-vegan followers than vegan followers. At the time of penning this article, Brown had accrued 2.7 million followers on Facebook, another 3.9 million on Instagram, and over 237,000 more on Twitter, all of which are shadowed by her prolific presence on TikTok which attracts 4.9 million to her feed. This social media stardom has served as a catapult for her influence. Brown’s name is now attached to a medley of vegan ads and entertainment, from Dunkin’ Donuts’ debut of oat milk to her own show on the Ellen Digital Network (Ellen DeGeneres, that is). What makes this vivacious woman so captivating? Here is what we call the Tabitha Brown Effect.
