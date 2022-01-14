Tabitha Brown’s Favorite Vegan Beauty Products

With a new year comes new year's resolutions—and a fresh look at our beauty products. But before you think we're here to just give you another thing to add to your to-do list, it's important to note that making beauty resolutions is not like committing to Dry January or any other so-called self-improvement plans that come around this time of year. We completely understand if the word resolutions makes you cringe, cry, or throw your hands up in the air in defeat. It's no secret that the past few years have been challenging, and resolutions can be especially daunting in 2022. (We're just trying to stay afloat here, people!) Still, there are some goals you can get excited about.

SKIN CARE ・ 13 DAYS AGO