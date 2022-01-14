ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Mercury Mistake

By Lucid Thomas
Williston Daily Herald
 6 days ago

January 14, 2022 — From spreading disease to forced assimilation, we hear so much about the damage white settlers caused for native peoples, but we hear less about the amazing resistance that Indigenous people engaged in. One form of resistance is survivance, which is defined by Gerald Vizenor as, “…an active...

www.willistonherald.com

Williston Daily Herald

North Dakota loses bid to force lease sales to immediately resume

North Dakota has lost its bid to force the federal government to resume oil and gas lease sales more quickly. Judge Daniel M. Traynor said North Dakota’s case is similar to one in Wyoming, where the court concluded that the relief sought would be “a duplication and uneconomical use of judicial resources that risks inconsistent, non-final rulings by different federal district courts.”
INDUSTRY
Williston Daily Herald

ND Houndsmen Highlight Evolving Hunting Niche

The traditional image of a hunting dog on the prairies of the upper Midwest may suggest the statuesque shorthair holding point over a covey of grouse, or the staunch vigilance of a chocolate lab watching the skies from the cover of a duck blind. A growing number of hunters, however, are taking to the field after furbearers and more dangerous big game, such as mountain lions, on the heels of their trusted hounds of varying breeds that don’t typically come to mind when field dogs are mentioned. But as the popularity and excitement grow around such opportunities, the North Dakota Houndsmen Association (Houndsmen) has formed to help pursue and preserve those prospects, advance public knowledge of hound hunting, and detail the changes in the sport from its inception hundreds of years ago across the Atlantic.
ANIMALS
Williston Daily Herald

Robert Wick, champion of art, newspapers and community, dies at 86

Robert Wick, who guided Wick Communications for nearly six decades, died Thursday, January 13. He was 86. Wick’s life was a blending of the simple and the complex — found in his art, public service and enjoyment of the printed word. Soft-spoken yet pointed, Wick was as passionate...
OBITUARIES
CBS New York

Controversial Statue Of Former President Theodore Roosevelt Removed From American Museum Of Natural History

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The controversial statue of former President Theodore Roosevelt has been removed from its perch outside the American Museum of Natural History. Crews dismantled it early Thursday morning. The statue portrays Roosevelt atop a horse, flanked by a Native American man and an African man on foot. The statue will soon be shipped to the new Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library in North Dakota.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Reuters

Teddy Roosevelt statue removed from outside New York museum

NEW YORK, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Workers on Wednesday dismantled a towering statue of President Theodore Roosevelt from outside New York City's American Museum of Natural History. The "Equestrian Statue of Theodore Roosevelt," commissioned in 1925 and unveiled to the public in 1940, depicts Roosevelt on a horse, with a Native American man and an African man on foot at his side. It has been criticized by some as a symbol of colonialism and racism.
U.S. POLITICS

