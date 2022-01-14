Mercury Mistake

The traditional image of a hunting dog on the prairies of the upper Midwest may suggest the statuesque shorthair holding point over a covey of grouse, or the staunch vigilance of a chocolate lab watching the skies from the cover of a duck blind. A growing number of hunters, however, are taking to the field after furbearers and more dangerous big game, such as mountain lions, on the heels of their trusted hounds of varying breeds that don’t typically come to mind when field dogs are mentioned. But as the popularity and excitement grow around such opportunities, the North Dakota Houndsmen Association (Houndsmen) has formed to help pursue and preserve those prospects, advance public knowledge of hound hunting, and detail the changes in the sport from its inception hundreds of years ago across the Atlantic.

ANIMALS ・ 6 DAYS AGO