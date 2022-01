(Chillicothe ) -- The Ross-Chillicothe Convention & Visitors Bureau would announces that it is accepting applications for its annual Grant Assistance Program (GAP). The purpose of this program is to provide GAP funding to organizations, attractions, and events in the Chillicothe and Ross County area for promotion of an upcoming event or program. Through this program, the Bureau can participate in the community by aiding eligible candidates and to provide an avenue for the organizers of events to promote their activity.

