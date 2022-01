The roller coaster ride that is Louisiana's weather in the spring is not one for the timid. The only problem with this ebb and flow of atmospheric conditions is that it's not spring. In fact, I don't think we are even halfway through winter. Yet, we are already seeing temperatures and weather conditions move up and down like a horse on a carousel. And like the carousel pony, only to come around again and again.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO