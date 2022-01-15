Person attacked by suspects during apparent jewelry store robbery at Westfield Topanga mall

A person was assaulted as a group of suspects apparently tried to rob a jewelry store at the Westfield Topanga mall Friday evening.

Police cruisers, as well as ambulances, were seen outside a Forever 21 store at the popular shopping complex in Canoga Park, located at 6600 Topanga Canyon Blvd.

Police said multiple suspects entered the Ice Brothers jewelry store inside the mall around 5:35 p.m. and attacked a person with pepper spray.

It's unclear if the suspects stole any merchandise from the store. Police said no shots were fired during the incident.

The condition of the victim was unknown.

Four or five suspects were involved and police are still searching for them.