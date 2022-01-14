ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orland Park, IL

Estela Loureiro ranks 981st in Girls’ 14 singles bracket by December

By South Cook News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOrland Park tennis player Estela Loureiro won 1,479 points playing singles tournaments in the junior Girls’ 14 category of the United States Tennis Association by December. Their 1,479 points...

