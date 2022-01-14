Estela Loureiro ranks 981st in Girls’ 14 singles bracket by December

Registration day will be held in conjunction with a free players clinic. – The final registration day for the 2022 Paso Robles Girls Softball recreation season is this Saturday, Jan. 22, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Barney Swartz Park. This will be held in conjunction with a free players clinic, and the players’ evaluations that are required for divisions 8u and up. The league is open to all girls aged 4 to 16. Limited scholarships are available to make sure all girls can participate. Parents or guardians will need to show a birth certificate for any girl being registered who has not played in the league before.

