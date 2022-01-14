ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MacBook Pro optimized battery charging no longer working

By davbro
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDavbro (David Brostoff) January 14, 2022, 3:46am #1. With a MacBook Pro 16-inch, 2019 running Monterey 12.1, Optimized Battery Charging has recently stopped keeping the battery charged at about 80 percent as it had previously been doing. Instead, with the Power Adapter plugged in, the battery is charged to...

talk.tidbits.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Macbook Pro#Macbook Air#Battery Power#The Power Adapter#Op
