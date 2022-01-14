Treasury: Arizona risks relief funds over anti-mandate rules

On January 6, the U.S. Department of the Treasury issued the final rule for the State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (SLFRF) program authorized in the American Rescue Plan Act, which provided $350 billion to state, local, and tribal governments to support their responses to and recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. While the final rule responds to a concern NCSHA and others raised about the interim rule by expanding eligibility for where recipients can use SLFRF for affordable housing development without further analysis and justification, it falls short of making changes NCSHA and other organizations representing state and local governments and affordable housing industry groups had sought for the use of SLFRF with the Housing Credit.

