Treasury: Arizona risks relief funds over anti-mandate rules

Story by Tom Wickham, State and Local Policy, U.S. Chamber of Commerce. Last week, the Department of Treasury released a final rule giving state and local recipients of American Rescue Plan funds more flexibility in the spending of those funds. The final rule, released on January 6, provides additional information that focuses primarily on capital expenditures, employee pay, and water, sewer, and broadband projects. It also provides a key change for small communities by allowing those governments an option to allocate up to $10 million of the funds toward revenue losses – giving additional flexibility for broad expenditures without the cumbersome administrative burdens of earlier versions of the program.
