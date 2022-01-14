ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Treasury: Arizona risks relief funds over anti-mandate rules

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — The Biden administration is threatening to recoup COVID-19 relief funds sent to Arizona over state provisions it says discourage families and school districts from following federal guidance recommending face coverings...

12 News

Treasury gives Arizona 60 days to stop anti-masking provisions

PHOENIX — Editor's Note: The video above is from an earlier broadcast. The Biden administration is threatening to recoup COVID-19 relief funds sent to Arizona over state provisions it says discourage families and school districts from following federal guidance recommending face coverings in schools. At issue are two state...
Arizona Treasurer Yee drops out of GOP race for governor

PHOENIX — State Treasurer Kimberly Yee announced Saturday she is dropping out of Arizona’s crowded race for the Republican nomination for governor and will instead run for re-election to her current position. Yee did not explain her reasoning except to say that “there is additional work to be...
Treasury issues final guidance on COVID relief funds barring tax cuts

The Department of the Treasury has issued its final ruling on its State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds, leaving the controversial tax cut ban mandate virtually untouched as it hopes to restrict the use of stimulus funds to offset tax cuts. “Congress specified two types of ineligible uses of funds:...
The Independent

Yellen: Biden pandemic relief law like 'vaccine' for economy

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told a gathering of America’s mayors on Wednesday that the Biden administration’s coronavirus relief bill was like a vaccine preventing catastrophic economic damage that could have returned the nation to the financial woes seen at the beginning of the pandemic.President Joe Biden s $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan “acted like a vaccine for the American economy, protecting our recovery from the possibility of new variants," Yellen said at the U.S. Conference of Mayors’ 90th winter meeting in downtown Washington "The protection wasn’t complete, but it was very strong," Yellen said. “It prevented communities from suffering...
Treasury Issues Final Rule for Fiscal Recovery Fund Program

On January 6, the U.S. Department of the Treasury issued the final rule for the State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (SLFRF) program authorized in the American Rescue Plan Act, which provided $350 billion to state, local, and tribal governments to support their responses to and recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. While the final rule responds to a concern NCSHA and others raised about the interim rule by expanding eligibility for where recipients can use SLFRF for affordable housing development without further analysis and justification, it falls short of making changes NCSHA and other organizations representing state and local governments and affordable housing industry groups had sought for the use of SLFRF with the Housing Credit.
Treasury broadens COVID relief uses for states, localities

State and local governments will have greater flexibility to spend $350 billion of federal COVID-19 aid under new rules from President Joe Biden’s administration. The revised rules mean that most cities and counties will be free to spend their entire allotment on any government services without having to prove they lost revenue during the pandemic. The rules also allow spending on more types of construction and a wider range of high-speed internet projects, among other things.
How you can order 4 free COVID tests from the government

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration has started taking orders for free at-home COVID tests, a day before the website was scheduled to officially launch. Officials had said that orders would begin Wednesday, but White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki confirmed on Tuesday that a "beta testing phase" of the site had gone live as a way to test the system before a full rollout Wednesday.
U.S. Treasury Issues Final Rule Allowing ARP Fund Recipients More Flexibility

Story by Tom Wickham, State and Local Policy, U.S. Chamber of Commerce. Last week, the Department of Treasury released a final rule giving state and local recipients of American Rescue Plan funds more flexibility in the spending of those funds. The final rule, released on January 6, provides additional information that focuses primarily on capital expenditures, employee pay, and water, sewer, and broadband projects. It also provides a key change for small communities by allowing those governments an option to allocate up to $10 million of the funds toward revenue losses – giving additional flexibility for broad expenditures without the cumbersome administrative burdens of earlier versions of the program.
Starbucks drops vaccine mandate after Supreme Court ruling

ARIZONA, USA — Starbucks is no longer requiring its U.S. workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19, reversing a plan it announced earlier this month. The Seattle coffee giant says it's responding to last week’s ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court. In a 6-3 vote, the court rejected the Biden administration’s plan to require vaccines or regular COVID testing at companies with more than 100 workers.
U.S. Treasury grants more flexibility state-local aid funding rules

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Treasury said on Thursday it granted more flexibility to state, local and tribal governments in spending $350 billion in COVID-19 aid funds, issuing new final rules on the program launched last year. The Treasury said that the new rules expand the uses on which...
